    KSS   US5002551043

KOHL'S CORPORATION

(KSS)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-17 pm EDT
33.95 USD   -3.25%
04:44pKOHL : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
08/15KOHL : Names Christie Raymond Chief Marketing Officer - Form 8-K
PU
08/15KOHLS CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Kohl : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

08/17/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Mc Feeney Siobhan
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
KOHLS Corp [KSS] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Technology Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
N56 W17000 RIDGEWOOD DRIVE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
MENOMONEE FALLS WI 53051
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Mc Feeney Siobhan
N56 W17000 RIDGEWOOD DRIVE

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI53051

Chief Technology Officer
Signatures
By Elizabeth McCright, P.O.A. 2022-08-17
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Award of restricted stock units pursuant to the Company's Long-Term Compensation Plan. These restricted stock units vest in five equal annual installments on the first though fifth anniversaries of the Grant Date. Consistent with past practices, the Company granted these restricted stock units effective August 15, 2022, upon Ms. Mc Feeney's promotion to Chief Technology Officer on July 16, 2022.
(2) Includes 92,864 unvested shares of restricted stock and restricted stock units.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Kohl's Corporation published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 20:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 17 779 M - -
Net income 2023 648 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 537 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,11x
Yield 2023 5,76%
Capitalization 4 508 M 4 508 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
EV / Sales 2024 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 99 000
Free-Float 33,6%
Chart KOHL'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kohl's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOHL'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 35,09 $
Average target price 34,07 $
Spread / Average Target -2,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michelle D. Gass Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jill Timm Executive Vice President-Finance
Peter Boneparth Chairman
Siobhan McFeeney Chief Technology Officer
Stephanie A. Streeter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOHL'S CORPORATION-28.95%4 508
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-5.50%8 154
TRENT LIMITED38.51%6 320
DILLARD'S, INC.33.46%5 730
MACY'S, INC.-19.37%5 694
FALABELLA S.A.-28.14%5 686