Kohl : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * Mc Feeney Siobhan 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

KOHLS Corp [KSS] 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable) _____ Director _____ 10% Owner _____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) Chief Technology Officer / (Last) (First) (Middle) N56 W17000 RIDGEWOOD DRIVE 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

MENOMONEE FALLS WI 53051 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Mc Feeney Siobhan

Chief Technology Officer

By Elizabeth McCright, P.O.A. 2022-08-17 **Signature of Reporting Person Date

(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v). (**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). (1) Award of restricted stock units pursuant to the Company's Long-Term Compensation Plan. These restricted stock units vest in five equal annual installments on the first though fifth anniversaries of the Grant Date. Consistent with past practices, the Company granted these restricted stock units effective August 15, 2022, upon Ms. Mc Feeney's promotion to Chief Technology Officer on July 16, 2022. (2) Includes 92,864 unvested shares of restricted stock and restricted stock units.

