  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Kohl's Corporation
  News
  Summary
    KSS   US5002551043

KOHL'S CORPORATION

(KSS)
Summary 
Summary

Kohl : The Savings Don't Stop at Kohl's with Five Cyber Deal Days Beginning ... ow...

11/26/2021 | 08:10am EST
Customers can take advantage of five days of cyber savings, with exclusive discounts, limited-time deals and an opportunity to earn $15 Kohl's Cash® for every $50 spent

After a busy Thanksgiving holiday with friends and family, nothing can beat shopping for incredible deals right from the comfort of your own home. Kohl's is continuing the Black Friday savings with five consecutive Cyber Deal Days beginning tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 27 through Wednesday, Dec. 1. On top of featured deals each day, customers will also receive deeper value with limited-time promotional offers, Kohl's Cash® earn opportunities and extra one-day-only stackable savings on Super Cyber Monday.

Cyber Deal Days - Saturday, Nov. 27 - Wednesday, Dec.1
The Cyber savings kick off one day after Black Friday on Saturday, Nov. 27 and continue with featured deals each day until Wednesday, Dec. 1, available both online and in-store. On top of savings on key holiday gifts, customers can also receive 20% off all eligible items with the code SHOP20*. Plus, those who shopped at Kohl's over Black Friday Week, Nov. 21-26, can redeem any Kohl's Cash they earned from Saturday, Nov. 27 until Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Check out some of the top Cyber Deals available starting tomorrow:

  • Up to 30% off KitchenAid® appliances and attachments
  • 35% off Koolaburra by UGG for the home
  • Up to 50% off Eddie Bauer and Lands' End outerwear and clothing for men and women
  • Up to 60% plus extra 20% off with coupon* outerwear for women and juniors
  • Up to 30% off kids toys
  • $199.99 plus extra 20% off with coupon* Emeril Lagasse French Door Air Fryer 360

Super Cyber Monday - Monday, Nov. 29 Only
Monday might turn into your favorite day of the week with Kohl's Super Cyber Monday promotion. For one day only, on top of great deals, Kohl's Rewards members will also have the opportunity to stack their 20% discount with a $10 off $50 purchase coupon - available exclusively online with the code KOHLS10, some exclusions apply**. That's not all, customer's favorite $15 Kohl's Cash® earn for every $50 spentᐩ is back on Cyber Monday only.

Get a sneak peek at Kohl's Super Cyber Monday deals available on Monday, Nov. 29:

  • $149.99 plus extra 20% off with coupon* Ninja hot and cold brewed system with glass carafe. Earn $30 in Kohl's Cashᐩ
  • $199.99 plus 20% off with coupon* Emeril XL Toaster Oven. Earn $45 in Kohl's Cashᐩ 25% off Calvin Klein intimates, basics and loungewear
  • $14.99 Sonoma Goods for Life and SO Jeans for women and juniors
  • 25% off all beauty tools from Finishing Touch Flawless
  • Up to 30% off LEGO sets
  • 30% off Ray-Ban, Oakley and Armani Exchange premium sunglasses

Customers who aren't yet a Kohl's Rewards member can sign up for free at kohls.com/rewards or in store at check out to receive this exclusive offer.

Cyber Conveniences Available at Kohl's
Cyber sales are all about convenience and that is exactly what Kohl's offers customers with a variety of ways to receive their order that is most convenient for them. In addition to delivery, Kohl's offers free limited-contact drive up at most stores for an easier shopping experience, allowing customers to have their Kohls.com orders placed directly in their trunk or backseat when they're ready. Customers can also choose to Buy Online, Pick Up in Store in two hours or less for quick, free pick up. Find out all the ways Kohl's is enhancing our pickup convenience offerings here.

⁺Kohl's Cash® terms and exclusions apply. Earn amount of Kohl's Cash® is approximate and may vary if additional coupons are applied to the purchase transaction. See coupon or ask an associate for details.
*Present coupon in-store or enter code on Kohls.com to achieve noted item price. Offer terms apply. See coupon or ask an associate for details.
**$10 KOHL'S REWARDS® COUPON IS VALID ON A MINIMUM $50 PRE-TAX PURCHASE FOR ONE TRANSACTION 11/29, 2021 ONLINE ONLY. To redeem on Kohls.com, sign-in to your Kohls.com account that is linked to your Kohl's Rewards Account and enter the code. Coupon cannot be combined with another $10 off $50 coupon, but may be combined with other coupons.

Disclaimer

Kohl's Corporation published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 13:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
