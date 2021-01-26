Log in
KOHL'S CORPORATION

(KSS)
Kohl : and Alliance for a Healthier Generation Honor Nearly 100 Schools for ... Supporting Families Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic...

01/26/2021 | 08:10am EST
Top schools recognized with new Family Engagement Distinction for helping create healthy student environments

Today, as part of Kohl's ongoing commitment to family health and wellness, we're excited to team up with our national partner, Alliance for a Healthier Generation, to present the newly-created Family Engagement Distinction to nearly 100 schools across the country that have gone above and beyond to support students' health needs, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Kohl's and Alliance for a Healthier Generation, a national nonprofit that is dedicated to creating environments that support children's physical, social and emotional health, understand that these have been challenging times for many families and are honored to recognize top schools who have helped during these times.

The Family Engagement Distinction special recognition goes to schools that have demonstrated their commitment to building strong relationships with caregivers and families to support student health needs, helping foster stability for children and their families as schooling has fluctuated between in-person and remote environments. For example, awardees provided educational resources for caregivers and families that address strategies for creating a healthier home, invited families to participate in school decision-making for health and safety policies and programs, and collaborated with caregivers and families on ways to improve school meals and meal programs. To view the complete list of Family Engagement Distinction awardees, visit HealthiestSchools.org.

'Parents and caregivers are the bedrock to building healthy home environments that will help children thrive,' said Tara Geiter, Kohl's director of community relations. 'We congratulate these award-winning schools for their commitment to building stronger relationships with families, and for engaging them in health-promoting solutions to bolster the physical, social and emotional well-being of students - especially during such a tumultuous year.'

The Family Engagement Distinction is an extension of Kohl's Healthy at Home program, a family health and wellness initiative that offers free family wellness resources and empowers families to create healthier home environments in which everyone can thrive. On the Kohl's Healthy at Home website, families can explore educational toolkits, family bonding activities, self-care tips for parents and many other resources that will provide families with simple ideas and inspiration and help kids feel confident while in the classroom, either in person or virtually.

Since 2019, Kohl's Healthy at Home has reached millions of families invested in prioritizing a healthy lifestyle in their home and wherever their children live, learn and play. To learn more about Kohl's commitment to family health and wellness, Kohl's national and local community partnerships or to access Kohl's 2019 CSR Report, visit Corporate.Kohls.com.

Disclaimer

Kohl's Corporation published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 13:09:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
