Kohl : and National Alliance on Mental Illness Stand Together for Mental ... alth...

04/26/2022 | 08:14am EDT
This Mental Health Awareness Month, Kohl's raises awareness of those living with mental or behavioral health issues
Throughout the pandemic, individuals across the nation have faced isolation, turmoil and unrest - resulting in a growing number of Americans experiencing mental health symptoms. At Kohl's, we understand mental health issues can be isolating, and even as we fight against the stigma of speaking up on these issues, the lack of public education makes it difficult for people to find the help they need.
This Mental Health Awareness Month, Kohl's and our national partner National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) are standing Together for Mental Health and continuing to fight stigma, provide support, educate the public and advocate for policies that support people with mental illness and their families.
Check Out Your Local NAMI Support Group
Know that you're not alone. Each year millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental illness. In fact, 1 in 5 U.S. adults experience mental illness each year and 1 in 6 U.S. youth aged 6-17 experience a mental health disorder each year. During these confusing, difficult times, NAMI support groups are here for you.
NAMI support groups - NAMI Connection and NAMI Family Support Groups - are available free of charge, provide a safe place where people can participate in peer-led sessions to share their experiences related to mental illness and gain support from other attendees. NAMI Connection is a weekly recovery support group for people with mental illness in which people learn from each others' experiences, share coping strategies, and offer each other encouragement and understanding. Alternatively, NAMI Family Support Groups are free, confidential and safe groups of families helping other families of people with mental health challenges by utilizing their collective lived experiences and learned group wisdom.
Ways to Engage Your Community During Mental Health Awareness Month
Mental health is an incredibly important part of overall health. As Kohl's and NAMI work to improve the quality of mental health care for families nationwide, there are many ways to help spread awareness. Try these ways to engage to start healthy mental health conversations in your community:
Explore Volunteer Events: Whether you are a family member or caregiver for someone with a mental health condition - or have lived experience yourself - volunteering can be a positive step toward improving your health and yield many benefits, such as reducing stress and developing confidence. Learn more about how volunteering improves mental health on the NAMI Blog. Be sure to visit nami.org/MentalHealthMonth for further details on activities and events taking place as we get closer to May.
Celebrate Mental Health Day of Action, May 19: To help inspire people to talk about their lived experience, destigmatize mental health, and galvanize a movement to drive significant cultural, political and policy changes, this Mental Health Action Day aims to lift the conversation from awareness to action. For more information on how you can engage and amplify within your community, visit mentalhealthactionday.org.
Participate in NAMIWalks Your Way. Many virtual and in-person NAMIWalks will be taking place throughout the country during the month of May to help bring awareness and spread the message of Mental Health for All. Use your creativity, create teams and visit NAMIWalks.org for more information.
Helpful Resources
Share with us how you advocate for mental health by writing your personal story or sharing #Together4MH graphics and messages with your community. Also, join NAMI's movement to advocate for a better mental health care system by signing up for advocacy alerts and taking action when opportunities arise in your community.
Community Partnerships
Kohl's believes healthy communities help support healthy families, so we give back to our communities with money, resources, talent, and time. Kohl's supports organizations across the country to make a difference in the communities we share. To learn more about Kohl's commitment to family health and wellness and community partnerships, or to access Kohl's 2021 ESG Report, visit Corporate.Kohls.com.
