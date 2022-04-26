Kohl : and National Alliance on Mental Illness Stand Together for Mental ... alth...

This Mental Health Awareness Month, Kohl's raises awareness of those living with mental or behavioral health issues

Throughout the pandemic, individuals across the nation have faced isolation, turmoil and unrest - resulting in a growing number of Americans experiencing mental health symptoms. At Kohl's, we understand mental health issues can be isolating, and even as we fight against the stigma of speaking up on these issues, the lack of public education makes it difficult for people to find the help they need.

This Mental Health Awareness Month, Kohl's and our national partner National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) are standing Together for Mental Health and continuing to fight stigma, provide support, educate the public and advocate for policies that support people with mental illness and their families.

Check Out Your Local NAMI Support Group

Know that you're not alone. Each year millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental illness. In fact, 1 in 5 U.S. adults experience mental illness each year and 1 in 6 U.S. youth aged 6-17 experience a mental health disorder each year. During these confusing, difficult times, NAMI support groups are here for you.

NAMI support groups - NAMI Connection and NAMI Family Support Groups - are available free of charge, provide a safe place where people can participate in peer-led sessions to share their experiences related to mental illness and gain support from other attendees. NAMI Connection is a weekly recovery support group for people with mental illness in which people learn from each others' experiences, share coping strategies, and offer each other encouragement and understanding. Alternatively, NAMI Family Support Groups are free, confidential and safe groups of families helping other families of people with mental health challenges by utilizing their collective lived experiences and learned group wisdom.

Check out NAMI's support group locators to find NAMI Connection and NAMI Family Support Groups near you. Learn more about the benefits of NAMI's support groups on the NAMI Blog.