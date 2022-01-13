Kohl : and The Milwaukee Bucks Partner to Support Boys & Girls Clubs of ... ater Milwaukee's Youth of the Year Program...

Kohl's continues to empower Milwaukee community youth

At Kohl's, our Milwaukee-area roots are a source of pride and we believe that it is vital to help make a difference in this important community. Also committed to this mission, The Milwaukee Bucks has partnered with Kohl's to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee's (BGCGM) Youth of the Year program, which helps empower the club's youth by teaching them to lead meaningful change in themselves, others and their communities.

This year, twelve BGCGM students were selected to participate in the local Youth of the Year Program, with the winner being selected in January by a panel of judges. Each student will give a speech and participate in interviews with the judging panel to determine a winner. To help the students prepare for their final speeches and interviews, The Bucks and Kohl's have partnered to support the participants.

Kohl's and The Milwaukee Bucks held the first event in November 2021 at the Fiserv Forum, where the twelve selected students met with their mentors, consisting of associates from Kohl's and The Milwaukee Bucks, to help with content and ask any career questions.

Additionally, Kohl's and The Milwaukee Bucks created a memorable experience for the twelve students on January 12, where they participated in a "Prepping with the Bucks" shopping experience at a Kohl's Bayshore store. During the shopping event, each student received a $500 Kohl's gift card to purchase clothes or other items to help them create a memorable and impactful speech while also equipping them with resources for their upcoming interviews.

"Kohl's is excited to partner with The Milwaukee Bucks to support this year's Youth of the Year program," said Tara Geiter, Kohl's Director of Community Relations. "It's so important to celebrate the exceptional character and accomplishments of these young leaders, who represent the future of Milwaukee. We're proud to work with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee to help recognize the academic performance, community service and many other contributions of this year's participants."

In March, all twelve participants will be honored at a Bucks game at Fiserv Forum. Each participant will receive transportation and tickets to the game and will be individually spotlighted during that night's game.

Youth of the Year is Boys & Girls Clubs signature leadership development program with a legacy of celebrating and rewarding youth's accomplishments for more than 70 years. Kohl's support of the Youth of the Year program is just one way Kohl's partners with Boys & Girls Clubs in our hometown and across the country.

Visit Corporate.Kohls.com to learn more about Kohl's commitment to the community and Kohl's national and local community partnerships.