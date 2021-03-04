Log in
KOHL'S CORPORATION

(KSS)
Kohl : Named to S&P Global 2021 Sustainability Yearbook

03/04/2021 | 05:49pm EST
Recognition places company among worldwide leaders in ESG stewardship

Kohl's is proud to announce that the company has been named to the S&P Global 2021 Sustainability Yearbook, an annual ranking honoring top companies' Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts. This year, more than 7,000 companies from around the world were assessed, and only 630 organizations made it into the Yearbook.

'Being included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for the first time demonstrates our ongoing commitment to ESG stewardship and creating a more sustainable tomorrow for our associates, customers and their families,' said Steve Thomas, Kohl's chief risk and compliance officer. 'Our dedication to ESG is not just the right thing to do, but we know investors and customers are also considering these factors as they choose who to invest in and shop with. Prioritizing this work is key to creating a better world while also driving Kohl's top-line growth. It's rewarding to be recognized as a global leader in ESG.'

Kohl's was one of only two U.S. retailers included in this year's Yearbook and one of just 16 from around the world. In order to be included, companies must be within the top 15 percent of their industry and must achieve a score within 30 percent of their industry's top-performing company. Read more about the methodology here.

'We congratulate Kohl's for achieving a place in The Sustainability Yearbook 2021. With over 7,000 companies assessed, an inclusion in the yearbook is a true statement of corporate sustainability excellence,' said Manjit Jus, global head of ESG research for S&P Global.

ESG stewardship is an important component of operating with a strong organizational core, along with an innovative and adaptive learning approach and a focus on diversity and inclusion, as outlined in Kohl's strategic framework. For more details about Kohl's corporate social responsibility and environmental, social and governance efforts, please visit the company's corporate website.

Disclaimer

Kohl's Corporation published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 22:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
