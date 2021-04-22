Kohl : Publishes 2020 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) announced today the release of the company’s 2020 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, providing comprehensive updates on achievements and progress in key areas including workplace and diversity and inclusion, philanthropy, sustainability, supply chain, and business continuity. ESG stewardship is a key component of the company’s strategy and vision to be the most trusted retailer of choice for the active and casual lifestyle, and these efforts guide how the business works with its partners, considers the environment, and impacts the lives of its associates, customers and the community.

“As I reflect on the dynamic year behind us, I feel immensely proud of Kohl’s and our associates. Despite the challenges of 2020, we continue to operate our company as a retailer of purpose,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer. “Our associates stepped up and faced the unprecedented challenges of the past year, prioritizing the health and safety of our customers and associates. We continued to make great strides in our efforts to improve the lives of all families by announcing our diversity and inclusion Pledge for Progress. And we continued to illustrate our commitment to the greater good through all of our ESG efforts, including our widely-recognized environmental initiatives and our philanthropic support in communities nationwide. It is our privilege and honor to share our 2020 ESG report outlining our ongoing progress.”

Key highlights from Kohl’s 2020 ESG Report are below.

Sustainable Solutions Help Build a Better Future

With such a large retail footprint, Kohl’s is in a unique position to make resounding impacts on the planet and has set goals to ensure that impact is positive. The company’s sustainability strategy is guided by leveraging business practices and decisions that enhance the objectives of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

2025 Sustainability Goals Progress: In 2019, Kohl’s set sustainability goals, including quantitative targets focused on climate action, waste and recycling, and sustainable sourcing. In the last year, the company has made measurable progress towards these goals, including: Achieving its waste and recycling goal to divert 85% of waste from landfills; Achieving 164 solar and wind locations and 101 locations for EV charging stations; and As part of the company’s sustainable sourcing efforts, 80% of facilities producing Kohl’s products have completed the Higg Index Environmental Module.

Diversity & Inclusion at Kohl’s

Kohl’s is committed to empowering more families through equity, Diversity & Inclusion. In 2020, Kohl’s made its Diversity & Inclusion Pledge for Progress outlining how the company will take action to deliver meaningful change for the good of Our People, Our Customers and Our Community.

Our People: In 2020, to further improve the company’s effectiveness and relatability, all of Kohl’s recruiters completed Unconscious Bias, Influencing, Diversity Sourcing and Diversity 101 training. Kohl’s recruiting efforts have a strengthened focus on education, training and sourcing strategies for increasing its diverse talent pipeline.

It Starts with Kohl's Associates: Commitment to Inspiring and Empowering Families to Lead Fulfilled Lives

Behind Kohl’s success is its winning team of talented associates who embody the company’s values. Kohl’s is committed to attracting, growing and engaging diverse talent who will drive the company’s purpose.

Total Well-Being: Kohl’s is proud to contribute to its associates’ total well-being year-round to enable each individual to bring their best to work. Associates are provided the opportunity to take advantage of the company’s Healthy Rewards program, wellness centers, and pediatric care and an on-site daycare that can support up to 450 children of its corporate associates. More than 30,000 visits were made to Kohl’s wellness centers in 2020.

Healthy Communities Help Support Healthy Families

Kohl’s believes healthy communities help support healthy families. In 2020, Kohl’s worked to strengthen its long-standing philanthropic commitment to family health and wellness in the communities it serves.

Kohl’s Cares: During 2020, Kohl’s raised more than $11 million for communities through Kohl’s Cares. Kohl’s Cares has raised nearly $385 million through Kohl’s Cares merchandise since 2000.

