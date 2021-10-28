Kohl's Encourages Customers to ‘Give With All Your Heart' This Holiday Season

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) today unveiled its holiday marketing campaign, Give With All Your Heart, that celebrates the spirit of belonging, embraces the many traditions of the season and inspires meaningful, purposeful gifting this holiday season. The holidays looked different last year, but as customers plan a safe return to holiday traditions this year, Kohl’s is encouraging them to do so with a new perspective and cultivate meaningful connections with their families, neighborhoods and communities.

“We built our holiday campaign this year with a spirit that we hope people can relate to. At our core, we know customers look to Kohl’s for gifting inspiration, unmatched value and an easy shopping experience,” said Greg Revelle, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. “We will of course deliver all of this, but this year we’re going a step further beyond gifting to highlight the spirit of belonging and connectedness, as it is embedded and felt in all of our unique holiday traditions.”

Giving Back to Communities with Heart

Kohl’s is embracing the season of giving by donating $8 million in grants to more than 150 nonprofits nationwide. Through its ‘A Community with Heart’ program, Kohl’s associates selected local nonprofits in communities across the country to receive a donation from Kohl’s. In 2020, the program donated $5 million to organizations spanning from local food banks to chapters of the American Cancer Society and the Red Cross.

The full list of nonprofit recipients of these donations will be available later this holiday season. To learn more about how Kohl’s gives back to communities nationwide, visit Corporate.Kohls.com.

Inspiring Belonging with New Ways of Connecting

As digital and social media continue to connect and bring us together, Kohl’s is sharing new activations to inspire and engage with customers throughout the season. Kohl’s holiday content will celebrate community and diverse traditions, and introduce new and unique ways to shop Kohl’s.

Creator-led Content: Kohl's is excited to work with many creators this season across Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. Each diverse perspective will showcase a variety of holiday traditions and celebrations that consumers can tap into for inspiration. Partnering with Pinterest, Kohl's will create an immersive shoppable experience that allows Pinners to explore Kohl's products in decorated home settings for the holiday season.

TikTok Challenge: New this year, Kohl's will tap into TikTok to create a challenge centered around music and dance, encouraging consumers to share their own dances, inspired by the company's holiday brand spot.

Live Shopping Events: To showcase key holiday events such as Black Friday, Kohl's will leverage Instagram Live to share real-time gifting inspiration making it easy to purchase in the moment. New this year, live shopping will also expand to TikTok with content focused on helping consumers create shopping lists for big events and prep for the holidays.

Media Partnerships: Kohl's will again sponsor Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas to bring holiday programming to millions of families across the country. And, new this year, Kohl's is partnering with Univision to create custom segments for Despierta America, the network's highly rated morning show.

Offering Conveniences to Leave More Time for Making Memories

As holiday to-do lists get longer, customers can count on Kohl’s to make their shopping experience quick and convenient, saving valuable time with amplifications to the digital and store experience.

“We know time is precious during the busy holiday months, and Kohl’s is committed to relieving stress and providing more joy throughout our customers’ shopping experience,” said Paul Gaffney, Kohl’s chief technology and supply chain officer. “The enhancements we’ve made in store and online will allow us to deliver for our customers no matter how they choose to shop this year.”

For those customers shopping Kohls.com and through the Kohl’s App this year, Kohl’s has made updates to make online shopping even easier by removing steps from the checkout process. And to support the company’s continued growth in digital sales, earlier this year, Kohl’s opened its sixth e-commerce fulfillment center adding to its robust fulfillment network to get coveted holiday gifts to customers quickly. Kohl’s also leverages its more than 1,100 stores nationwide to fulfill Kohls.com orders with store pick up and ship from store services. This year, in anticipation of the busy holiday season, the company has allocated additional inventory to stores to support in-store fulfillment efforts. Kohl’s will once again operate omnipower centers in nearly 300 of its stores to help meet customer demand. These omnipower centers increase capabilities during peak periods by equipping the stores with more inventory, technology and process improvements for associate efficiency.

To elevate the customer experience in store, Kohl’s has taken additional measures to streamline peak shopping periods and minimize customer wait times.

Buy Online, Free Store Pick Up Enhancements: During the holidays, Kohl's will increase the number of designated Drive Up parking spots for customers opting to pick up Kohls.com orders at their local store. Additionally, Kohl's will add new, pop-up pick up locations within select stores to support the increased demand for in store pick up of online orders during the season. Kohl's has also made upgrades to associate technology that supports the buy online, pick up in store order fulfillment process to ensure a faster and more efficient process for both associates and customers.

Self-Pick Up and Self-Returns Pilots: Kohl's is piloting Self-Pick Up and Self-Return options in select stores this holiday. With Self-Pick Up, customers can quickly pick up their Kohls.com purchases in store by visiting a designated area in the store where they can access the item through a personalized link and code. For Self-Returns, customers can initiate product returns from their phone before they arrive at the store, making the returns process even easier and more convenient.

Encouraging Gifting Discovery Through Kohl’s Product Assortment and Store Experience

Customers will experience a more elevated shopping experience at Kohl’s this holiday, making it easier than ever to find the perfect gifts for everyone on their list. In addition to adding notable brands like Sephora, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, the company streamlined its product portfolio and elevated its merchandising assortments to hone in on products that resonate most with today’s consumers and support the active and casual lifestyle. From removing fixtures to make it easier to shop, to a renewed focus on storytelling through impactful and solutions-based displays, Kohl’s is creating a more inspiring shopping experience for customers this holiday.

“Consumers are more excited than ever to make special memories with loved ones again this year, and Kohl’s is here to help families create those special moments with one another,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer. “Kohl’s shoppers can expect to see a new, more modern Kohl’s store this holiday season with an assortment that will excite existing customers and attract new ones, helping them discover the perfect gifts for the whole family.”

Special for the season, customers will also find multi-category gift experiences within stores, such as Presentville to find gifts for the family, Celebrate Together for unique holiday presents and Jammies for Your Families pajamas to help continue special family traditions. Additional holiday gift zones will highlight seasonal trends such as outerwear, fleece, sweaters, and cozy slippers.

As shoppers seek personal and practical gifts from the heart, they can browse an assortment of purposeful products, such as those from black- and female- owned brands, clean beauty and sustainable clothing offerings. Additionally, with consumers still spending significant time at home, cozy items for the home from Cuddl Duds, Koolaburra by Ugg and The Big One, and top-rated kitchen electrics and multi-use appliances are perfect to bring families together during cozy time together by the fire or baking holiday cookies in the kitchen.

To stay up to date on all the latest Kohl’s 2021 holiday news, visit the Kohl’s Holiday Press Room.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer. With more than 1,100 stores in 49 states and the online convenience of Kohls.com and the Kohl's App, Kohl's offers amazing national and exclusive brands at incredible savings for families nationwide. Kohl’s is uniquely positioned to deliver against its strategy and its vision to be the most trusted retailer of choice for the active and casual lifestyle. Kohl’s is committed to progress in its diversity and inclusion pledges, and the company's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) stewardship. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

