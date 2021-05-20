Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Kohl's Corporation
  News
  Summary
    KSS   US5002551043

KOHL'S CORPORATION

(KSS)
  Report
Kohl's raises 2021 forecasts as Americans return to stores

05/20/2021 | 07:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks a Kohl's store in Medford

(Reuters) -Kohl's Corp raised its forecast for 2021 revenue and profit after topping first-quarter estimates on Thursday, as the U.S. department store operator bets on a shopping boom after a gloomy year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S retailers, including Macy's Inc, TJ Maxx parent TJX Cos Inc, Walmart Inc and Target Corp, have all pointed to a rebound in demand for non-essential products as vaccinated Americans feel more comfortable to step out and shop.

"Along with a favorable consumer spending backdrop, we continue to see our key strategic initiatives gain traction and resonate with customers," Chief Executive Officer Michelle Gass said in a statement.

Kohl's forecast 2021 adjusted earnings to be between $3.80 and $4.20 per share, excluding certain charges, versus a prior range of $2.45 to $2.95.

The mid-priced retailer also said it was expecting net sales to increase in the mid-to-high teens percentage range, compared with its previous forecast for a rise in the mid-teens percentage range.

However, the sales forecast was largely below heightened analysts' expectations of a 19.3% jump, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares in Kohl's fell about 4% in pre-market trading. They have gained about 50% this year.

In the first quarter ended May 1, net sales rose about 70% to $3.66 billion, beating estimates of $3.48 billion. Excluding items, the company earned $1.05 per share, crushing estimates of 4 cents.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 808 M - -
Net income 2022 456 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 176 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,4x
Yield 2022 1,81%
Capitalization 9 495 M 9 495 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 110 000
Free-Float 41,4%
Chart KOHL'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kohl's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOHL'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 62,31 $
Last Close Price 60,25 $
Spread / Highest target 24,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michelle D. Gass Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jill Timm Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Frank V. Sica Chairman
Paul J. Gaffney Chief Technology Officer & Senior Executive VP
Steven A. Burd Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOHL'S CORPORATION48.07%9 495
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED23.47%10 483
FALABELLA S.A.14.07%10 061
MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-10.95%7 143
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.-25.75%6 645
NORDSTROM, INC.34.51%6 415