Kohl's warns of margin pressure, shares tumble

U.S. retailers, including Macy's and Target, are all vying for a bigger share of consumers' wallet in the upcoming shopping boom, although they will be expected to discount more to remain competitive and attract shoppers.

In the first quarter, Kohl's earned $1.05 per share, crushing estimates of 4 cents, as tight inventory control allowed it to sell more products at full price.

It, however, cautioned that the pricing environment would not be sustainable as demand for some products wanes toward the back half of the year. Kohl's also forecast annual sales growth largely below analysts' expectations.

"There is more full-priced selling that is available to us. So we're taking advantage of that now. We do believe as the year progresses ... some of those tailwinds will ease," Chief Financial Officer Jill Timm said on a post-earnings call.

The retailer also said it expects its digital business, which made up only about 30% of its sales in the first quarter, to hurt its margins due to higher shipping costs.

Still, Kohl's raised its forecast for 2021 profit, as the U.S. department store operator bets on a shopping boom after a gloomy year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the quarter ended May 1, net sales rose about 70% to $3.66 billion, beating estimates.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Anil D'Silva)