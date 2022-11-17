Advanced search
    KSS   US5002551043

KOHL'S CORPORATION

(KSS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:24 2022-11-17 am EST
28.68 USD   -3.76%
07:27aKohl's' Fiscal Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Decline; Full-Year Guidance Withdrawn; Shares Drop Pre-Bell
MT
07:12aKohl's withdraws annual sales, profit forecasts
RE
07:11aKohl's : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Kohl's withdraws annual sales, profit forecasts

11/17/2022 | 07:09am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Kohls department store in New York

(Reuters) - Kohl's Corp withdrew its 2022 sales and profit forecasts on Thursday, blaming macroeconomic uncertainties and the departure of top boss Michelle Gass.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on KOHL'S CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 17 596 M - -
Net income 2023 373 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 678 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,84x
Yield 2023 6,78%
Capitalization 3 476 M 3 476 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
EV / Sales 2024 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 99 000
Free-Float 31,4%
Chart KOHL'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kohl's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOHL'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 29,80 $
Average target price 31,47 $
Spread / Average Target 5,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michelle D. Gass Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jill Timm Executive Vice President-Finance
Peter Boneparth Chairman
Siobhan McFeeney Chief Technology Officer
Stephanie A. Streeter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOHL'S CORPORATION-39.66%3 476
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-16.55%6 734
DILLARD'S, INC.50.09%6 288
TRENT LIMITED30.88%6 083
MACY'S, INC.-24.71%5 341
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED5.80%4 944