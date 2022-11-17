Advanced search
KSS
US5002551043
KOHL'S CORPORATION
(KSS)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
07:24 2022-11-17 am EST
28.68
USD
-3.76%
07:27a
Kohl's' Fiscal Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Decline; Full-Year Guidance Withdrawn; Shares Drop Pre-Bell
MT
07:12a
Kohl's withdraws annual sales, profit forecasts
RE
07:11a
Kohl's : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Kohl's withdraws annual sales, profit forecasts
11/17/2022 | 07:09am EST
(Reuters) - Kohl's Corp withdrew its 2022 sales and profit forecasts on Thursday, blaming macroeconomic uncertainties and the departure of top boss Michelle Gass.
(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru)
© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
17 596 M
-
-
Net income 2023
373 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
3 678 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
9,84x
Yield 2023
6,78%
Capitalization
3 476 M
3 476 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
0,41x
EV / Sales 2024
0,39x
Nbr of Employees
99 000
Free-Float
31,4%
Chart KOHL'S CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends KOHL'S CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bearish
Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
29,80 $
Average target price
31,47 $
Spread / Average Target
5,59%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Michelle D. Gass
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jill Timm
Executive Vice President-Finance
Peter Boneparth
Chairman
Siobhan McFeeney
Chief Technology Officer
Stephanie A. Streeter
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
KOHL'S CORPORATION
-39.66%
3 476
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED
-16.55%
6 734
DILLARD'S, INC.
50.09%
6 288
TRENT LIMITED
30.88%
6 083
MACY'S, INC.
-24.71%
5 341
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED
5.80%
4 944
