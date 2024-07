Kohl's Corporation is an omnichannel retailer. The Company operates approximately 1,174 stores and a Website (www.Kohls.com). The Company’s Kohl's stores and Website sell private and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. Its Kohl's stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to local preferences, store size, and Sephora at Kohl's shop-in-shops (Sephora shops). Its Website includes merchandise which is available in its stores, as well as merchandise that is available only online. Its merchandise mix includes both national brands and private brands that are available at Kohl's. Its private portfolio includes various brands, such as Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, and brands that are developed and marketed through agreements with nationally recognized brands, such as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Sector Department Stores