  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kohl's Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KSS   US5002551043

KOHL'S CORPORATION

(KSS)
59.095 USD   -0.78%
01:09p Kohl's Holiday Press Room
PU
12:59p The Hottest Gifts for Teens this Holiday Season at Kohl's
PU
08:39a Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target on Kohl's to $82 From $80, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
The Hottest Gifts for Teens this Holiday Season at Kohl's

11/10/2021 | 12:59pm EST
Kohl's shares top clothing trends among demographic

We're all looking for that perfect present for our loved ones this holiday season, especially the teens on our gift list. With styles quickly changing, we all want to be sure we are finding gifts they love. So what are the hottest gifts for teens this holiday season? According to a new report, clothing is the highest priority among teens this year -- the first time since 2014. As teens look to fill up their wardrobe with the latest styles, Kohl's has holiday shoppers covered with all of the key teen trends and brands this season.

Brands Teens Love
It's no secret that teens have their brand preferences. Among some of their favorites include top active brands like Nike, Under Armour, adidas, and Champion that boast popular athleisure styles like matching hoodie and jogger sets, oversized crew neck sweatshirts and performance leggings.

Other brands like Hurley, Vans and Dickies are growing in popularity among this demographic as teens begin to embrace the skater style of the 90's once again.

Cozy & Comfort is Key
Teens are leading the way in their preference for cozy and comfortable clothing styles. From fleece and sherpa pullovers to shackets, comfy flannels, graphic tees, and loose fitting jeans, teens are gravitating toward ensambles that both embrace comfort and reflect a casual sense of style. At Kohl's, brands like SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, Levi's, and Kohl's newest limited-time brand, Yummy Sweater Co., offer these cozy and comfortable styles teens are looking for.

Focus on Footwear
The right footwear is key to the perfect outfit for teens, with comfort and casual again taking priority. Styles such as high top sneakers, lug soles and sneaker boots from brands like Vans and Converse are rising in popularity among both girls and boys. Meanwhile, combat and cozy boots from brands like SO and Koolaburra by UGG are also mainstays among girls.

Bet on Beauty
For the beauty obsessed, you can't go wrong with gifting the latest and greatest brands in makeup, haircare, skincare, and fragrance from Sephora at Kohl's. This season, Sephora at Kohl's will not only offer its standard assortment of products from up to 125 prestige beauty brands, but it will also offer holiday gift sets from top brands to make finding the perfect beauty gift even easier.

Kohl's has all of these brands, trends, styles, and more this holiday season at Kohl's stores and online at Kohls.com.

Disclaimer

Kohl's Corporation published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 17:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 585 M - -
Net income 2022 791 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 524 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 1,73%
Capitalization 8 966 M 8 966 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 110 000
Free-Float 39,6%
Managers and Directors
Michelle D. Gass Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jill Timm Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Frank V. Sica Chairman
Paul J. Gaffney Chief Technology Officer & Senior Executive VP
Stephanie A. Streeter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOHL'S CORPORATION43.89%8 966
MACY'S, INC.177.51%9 480
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED10.82%9 389
FALABELLA S.A.6.46%8 843
DILLARD'S, INC.374.23%6 377
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED88.26%6 292