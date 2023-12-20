Official KOHL'S CORPORATION press release

New director brings more than 30 years of corporate finance and consumer industry experience Appointment is part of the Board's continual refreshment process, enhancing leadership and retail experience

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) today announced that Wendy C. Arlin has joined its Board of Directors (the "Board") as an independent director. Ms. Arlin, who most recently served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Bath & Body Works, Inc., brings more than three decades of experience in corporate finance, financial reporting, oversight and accounting, with deep expertise in the consumer industry.

"We are pleased to welcome Wendy to the Board," said board chair Peter Boneparth. "Her deep financial, accounting and industry experience adds to the existing strength of the Board. Wendy is an excellent addition to our Board as we continue to focus on supporting the company's strategic growth plan and delivering shareholder value."

Wendy Arlin's appointment is part of the ongoing Board refreshment process at Kohl's, which continues to bring in relevant, experienced leaders.

Ms. Arlin has been appointed to a term expiring at Kohl's 2024 annual shareholders meeting and will stand for election by Kohl's shareholders at that time. She will serve on the Board's Audit Committee. With Ms. Arlin's appointment, the Board has now been expanded to consist of 13 directors, 12 of whom are independent.

"As a retail veteran, I'm excited to join Kohl's board of directors. This is a brand and business that I deeply respect and I'm eager to serve the company and our shareholders during this dynamic time in the retail industry," said Ms. Arlin. "I appreciate the warm welcome from the Board and I look forward to working with the directors and the Kohl's leadership team in the years ahead."

About Wendy C. Arlin

Ms. Arlin has more than three decades of relevant corporate finance and consumer brands industry experience. Ms. Arlin held leadership roles at L Brands, Inc. for nearly 20 years and most recently served as Executive Vice President and CFO of Bath & Body Works, Inc. from 2021 through her July 2023 retirement. Prior to her role as CFO of BBWI and prior to the spin-off of BBWI, Ms. Arlin served as Senior Vice President, Finance and Corporate Controller of L Brands, Inc., where she led the corporate finance, financial reporting, accounting and financial shared services functions from 2005 to 2021. Ms. Arlin is a certified public accountant, and prior to joining L Brands, she spent 12 years at KPMG LLP in the audit practice and ultimately held the position of partner in charge of the central Ohio consumer and industrial/information, communications and entertainment business practices.

In addition to the Kohl's Board, Ms. Arlin also serves as a director of The Wendy's Company, where she serves on the Audit committee, and WK Kellogg Co. where she serves on the Compensation and Talent committee and is Chair of the Audit committee. Ms. Arlin has a bachelor of arts in international relations from Stanford University.

