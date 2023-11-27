KKR announced today that its investment funds have acquired Potter Global Technologies, a leading manufacturer of fire and life safety equipment, from Gryphon Investors.
Based in St. Louis, Missouri, Potter Global Technologies is a trusted global supplier of fire safety and emergency communications equipment used by thousands of customers in a variety of end markets, including education, multi-family housing, industrial and healthcare.
Financial terms of the transaction were not specified.
