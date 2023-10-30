Additional details of the transaction were not disclosed in the statement.
The deal marks KKR's latest investment in Southeast Asia digital infrastructure, adding to its existing investments that includes the regional data center of Singapore Telecommunications and Philippines-based digital infrastructure company Pinnacle Towers.
KKR's investment will be used to accelerate OMS' growth, including expanding fleet size and capabilities and investing in cable landing stations and subsea cable routes, the statement said.
