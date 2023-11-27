(Alliance News) - Telecom Italia Spa announced on Friday evening that it has started the organization of the so-called NetCo, the business unit that will be contributed to FiberCop at the closing of the transaction to sell the fixed network to Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P., scheduled for the summer of 2024.

The business unit "will include the fixed network infrastructure and related real estate, whose management, wholesale business, and the entire stake in the subsidiary Telenergia it will be in charge of," the company specified in a note.

The division consists of more than 20,000 people, of whom more than 19,000 already work in Wholesale & Network, while another 900 or so flow in from TIM's staff functions.

As a result of the new organization, the services component of the TIM group will employ a total of about 16,300 Full Tim Equivalents as of Dec. 1, corresponding to about 17,500 people, and will include the mobile network component on an accrual basis.

Telecom Italia on Friday closed in the green by 1.5 percent at EUR0.26 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

