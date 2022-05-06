All Fit Soda™ SKU's Approved for Placement at Ingles Markets

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: FIT; OTC: FITSF) (the "Company" or "Koios") is pleased to announce that its Fit Soda™ functional beverages have been approved for placement at all Ingles Markets locations. Ingles Markets is an American supermarket chain based in Black Mountain, North Carolina. As of September 2021, the company operates 198 supermarkets in the Southeastern United States. It reported 4.987 billion in revenue in 2021 and currently has 26,000 employees1.



From the Ingles Markets website:

Robert Ingle's background certainly qualified him to know the preferences of shoppers in his territory. A member of a third-generation grocery family, he worked in a grocery store started by his grandfather in Asheville, North Carolina where the company headquarters is still located.

Robert Ingle opened the first Ingles supermarket in Asheville, North Carolina in 1963. He saw an opportunity to invest in smaller towns and rural communities throughout North and South Carolina that were being underserved by large grocery chains. It was a strategy that proved so successful that expansion into similar communities in Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama and Virginia soon followed. Ingles now operates approximately 200 stores in six southeastern states with annual sales of almost $4 billion.

In 1982, Ingles found a strategic partner by purchasing a milk processing facility. Milkco, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, not only supplies Ingles stores with the freshest dairy products, fruit juices and bottled waters, but also sells its products to other retailers, wholesalers and food service distributors. Annual production at Milkco has grown from 5 million gallons in 1982 to over 60 million gallons today.

Ingles #130

301 Long Shoals Road, Arden, NC

In 1987, Ingles Markets became publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Markets’ National Market under the symbol IMKTA.

With the addition of Ingles Markets, Koios now has product in over 2,000 retail locations on the East coast of the United States, 80% of whom are large grocery retailers. In addition, the Company is seeing a huge influx of independent retailers throughout the region beginning to carry the Fit Soda™ and KOIOS™ product lines as its distribution network grows.

Chris Miller, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented, “Working with Ingles Markets is such an honor. Our Fit Soda™ line is continuing to perform and each time we add a pedigreed retailer such as Ingles Markets, it is further validation of the brands strength and its ability to meet consumers healthier demands. We look forward to continuing to grow on the East coast and serving Ingles Markets and their customers.”

In 2021, the Company announced its partnership with Blackbeard Beverage Company, a distributor for Carolina Canners Inc., an independent bottler for Pepsi Beverages on the East coast of the United States. This relationship will allow the Company to meet Ingles Markets demand now as well as into the future.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

KOIOS BEVERAGE CORP.

“Chris Miller”

Chris Miller, CEO, and Director

For further information, please contact:

Gina Burrus

844-255-6467

gina@koiosbeveragecorp.com

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (CSE) HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

About Koios Beverage Corp.

The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 4,400 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels and neural connections in the brain.

Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.koiosbeveragecorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding: Potential outcomes from the placement of the Fit Soda™ in all locations of Ingles Markets and the overall performance of the functional beverage market. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the functional beverage markets; and (iii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The statements in this news release have not been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking the Company’s products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of the Company’s products on an individual's health and well-being. The Company’s products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This news release may contain trademarked names of third-party entities (or their respective offerings with trademarked names) typically in reference to (i) relationships had by Koios with such third-party entities as referred to in this release and/or (ii) client/vendor/service provider parties whose relationship with Koios is/are referred to in this release. All rights to such trademarks are reserved by their respective owners or licensees.

1 Ingles Financial Information