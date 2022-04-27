Log in
    7276   JP3284600008

KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

(7276)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/27 02:00:00 am EDT
4520.00 JPY   -2.16%
Koito Manufacturing : Announcement Regarding Changes of Directors and Corporate Officers

04/27/2022 | 03:35am EDT
April 27, 2022

PRESS RELEASE

KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

Representative Director: Michiaki Kato, President

(Stock Code: 7276 Prime Market, TSE)

Inquiries: Atsushi Inoue, Director and Managing Corporate Officer

General Affairs Dept.

(Tel: +81-3-3443-7111)

Announcement Regarding Changes of Directors and Corporate Officers

KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. ("KOITO") announces that the changes of Directors and Corporate Officers decided at the Board of Directors held on April 27, 2022 as follows. This matter will be formally decided by the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 29, 2022 and the Board of Directors after the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Regarding Outside Directors, in order to further enhance the corporate governance system and increasing management transparency, KOITO increased the number of Outside Directors candidates. As a result, regarding the composition of the Board of Directors after the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, three Of the nine Directors, outside directors will be appointed.

1. Changes of Directors (Scheduled Date: June 29, 2022)

  • (1) Newly Appointing Outside Director

    Outside Director Chika Igarashi (currently Attorney, Partner of Nishimura & Asahi)

    Ms. Igarashi fulfills the requirements for independence stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange and, if her election is approved, KOITO plans to submit a notice to this exchange that Ms. Igarashi is an independent executive.

  • (2) Retiring Directors

    Senior Managing Director

    Jun Toyota

    (scheduled to be appointed to KOITO's Senior Managing Corporate Officer)

    Director and Senior Adviser

    Takashi Ohtake

    (scheduled to be appointed to KOITO's Senior Adviser)

    Director and Senior Adviser

    Hiroshi Mihara

    (scheduled to be appointed to KOITO's Senior Adviser)

    Director and Managing Corporate Officer Hideo Yamamoto

(scheduled to be appointed to KOITO's Managing Corporate Officer)

Director and Managing Corporate Officer Takayuki Katsuda

(scheduled to be appointed to KOITO's Managing Corporate Officer)

Director and Managing Corporate Officer Atsushi Inoue

(scheduled to be appointed to KOITO's Managing Corporate Officer)

2. Positions and Assignments of Each Directors and Corporate Officers

(Scheduled Date: June 29, 2022)

(1) Directors (9 Directors)

Name

Positions and Assignments

Masahiro Otake

Chairman and CEO

Michiaki Kato

President and COO

Kenji Arima

Executive Vice President

Engineering Headquarters, Sales Headquarters

In charge of Mobility Strategy Department, Research & Development Department and DX Promotion

Masami Uchiyama

Executive Vice President

Production Headquarters, Shizuoka Plant,

In charge of Shizuoka General Affairs Department, Logistics Department, Safety Environment Department, Production Control Department, Electronics Products Production Department and CN Promotion

Hideharu Konagaya

Senior Managing Director

Finance & Accounting Headquarters, Procurement Headquarters

Katsuyuki Kusakawa

Senior Managing Director

In charge of Corporate Planning Department, Compliance Department, Personnel Department, Cost Administration Department and DX Promotion

Haruya Uehara

Outside Director [Senior Advisor, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation]

Kingo Sakurai

Outside Director [Certified Public Accountant]

Chika Igarashi

Outside Director [Attorney]

(2) Corporate Officers (22 Officers)

Name

Positions and Assignments

Jun Toyota

Senior Managing Corporate Officer International Operations Headquarters

Hideo Yamamoto

Managing Corporate Officer

In charge of General Affairs Department, Public Relations Department, Information System Department, DX Promotion and Internal Audit Department

Takayuki Katsuda

Managing Corporate Officer

Engineering Headquarters, Procurement Headquarters, In charge of Project Management Department,

System Product Development Department, Shizuoka 1st Design Department, Toyota Design Department and Mobility Strategy Department

Atsushi Inoue

Managing Corporate Officer

In charge of Corporate Planning Department, CN Promotion, General Affairs Department and Public Relations Department

Masatoshi Yoneyama

Managing Corporate Officer Quality Assurance Department

In charge of Aircraft Equipment Division

Toshiyuki Katsumata

Managing Corporate Officer Engineering Headquarters,

In charge of 1st Product Development Department,

2nd Product Development Department, Shizuoka 2nd Design Department,

Product Performance Confirmation Department and China Tech Center Planning Office

Kakuya Yamamoto

Managing Corporate Officer International Operations Headquarters

In charge of Administration Department - International Operations and China Operations

Product Performance Confirmation Department and China Tech Center Planning Office

Name

Positions and Assignments

Eisuke Shibata

Managing Corporate Officer International Operations Headquarters,

In charge of American Department - North American Region

Takahito Otake

Managing Corporate Officer Finance & Accounting Headquarters In charge of Accounting Division

Koichi Toyoda

Corporate Officer Sales Headquarters

In charge of Toyota Branch

Mamoru Murakoshi

Corporate Officer

Production Headquarters, Sagara Plant, Fujikawa Tool Department In charge of CN Promotion and Production Kaizen Division

Masahiro Otake

Corporate Officer

Production Headquarters, Haibara Plant

Yuji Higashi

Corporate Officer

Procurement Headquarters, Quality Assurance Department In charge of Procurement Quality Technical Department

Hideki Ochiai

Corporate Officer

President, THAI KOITO COMPANY LIMITED (THAI KOITO)

Masataka Choji

Corporate Officer

President, Koito Czech s.r.o. (KCZ)

Kohei Yamasaki

Corporate Officer

Finance & Accounting Headquarters

In charge of Financial Department and Affiliated Companies Finance Division

Kirk Gadberry

Corporate Officer

President, North American Lighting, Inc. (NAL)

Kazuhiro Aoshima

Corporate Officer Sales Headquarters

In charge of Tokyo Branch

Masayasu Ito

Corporate Officer Engineering Headquarters,

In charge of Intellectual Property Department, Mobility Strategy Department and Research & Development Department

Manabu Kobayashi

Corporate Officer

Chairman, North American Lighting Inc. (NAL)

Masayuki Otake

Corporate Officer

In charge of Corporate Planning Department and DX Promotion

Koji Shimakura

Corporate Officer Engineering Headquarters,

In charge of Engineering Department,

Advanced Electronics Development Department, Electronics Design & Development and Toyota Design Department

Disclaimer

Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 07:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
