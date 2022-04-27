Koito Manufacturing : Announcement Regarding Changes of Directors and Corporate Officers
April 27, 2022
PRESS RELEASE
KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
Representative Director: Michiaki Kato, President
(Stock Code: 7276 Prime Market, TSE)
Inquiries: Atsushi Inoue, Director and Managing Corporate Officer
General Affairs Dept.
(Tel: +81-3-3443-7111)
Announcement Regarding Changes of Directors and Corporate Officers
KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. ("KOITO") announces that the changes of Directors and Corporate Officers decided at the Board of Directors held on April 27, 2022 as follows. This matter will be formally decided by the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 29, 2022 and the Board of Directors after the General Meeting of Shareholders.
Regarding Outside Directors, in order to further enhance the corporate governance system and increasing management transparency, KOITO increased the number of Outside Directors candidates. As a result, regarding the composition of the Board of Directors after the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, three Of the nine Directors, outside directors will be appointed.
1. Changes of Directors(Scheduled Date: June 29, 2022)
(1) Newly Appointing Outside Director
Outside Director Chika Igarashi (currently Attorney, Partner of Nishimura & Asahi)
※Ms. Igarashi fulfills the requirements for independence stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange and, if her election is approved, KOITO plans to submit a notice to this exchange that Ms. Igarashi is an independent executive.
(2) Retiring Directors
Senior Managing Director
Jun Toyota
(scheduled to be appointed to KOITO's Senior Managing Corporate Officer)
Director and Senior Adviser
Takashi Ohtake
(scheduled to be appointed to KOITO's Senior Adviser)
Director and Senior Adviser
Hiroshi Mihara
(scheduled to be appointed to KOITO's Senior Adviser)
Director and Managing Corporate Officer Hideo Yamamoto
(scheduled to be appointed to KOITO's Managing Corporate Officer)
Director and Managing Corporate Officer Takayuki Katsuda
(scheduled to be appointed to KOITO's Managing Corporate Officer)
Director and Managing Corporate Officer Atsushi Inoue
(scheduled to be appointed to KOITO's Managing Corporate Officer)
2. Positions and Assignments of Each Directors and Corporate Officers
(Scheduled Date: June 29, 2022)
(1) Directors (9 Directors)
Name
Positions and Assignments
Masahiro Otake
Chairman and CEO
Michiaki Kato
President and COO
Kenji Arima
ExecutiveVice President
Engineering Headquarters, Sales Headquarters
In charge of Mobility Strategy Department, Research & Development Department and DX Promotion
Masami Uchiyama
Executive Vice President
Production Headquarters, Shizuoka Plant,
In charge of Shizuoka General Affairs Department, Logistics Department, Safety Environment Department, Production Control Department, Electronics Products Production Department and CN Promotion
