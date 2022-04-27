Koito Manufacturing : Announcement Regarding Changes of Directors and Corporate Officers

April 27, 2022

Announcement Regarding Changes of Directors and Corporate Officers

KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. ("KOITO") announces that the changes of Directors and Corporate Officers decided at the Board of Directors held on April 27, 2022 as follows. This matter will be formally decided by the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 29, 2022 and the Board of Directors after the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Regarding Outside Directors, in order to further enhance the corporate governance system and increasing management transparency, KOITO increased the number of Outside Directors candidates. As a result, regarding the composition of the Board of Directors after the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, three Of the nine Directors, outside directors will be appointed.

1. Changes of Directors (Scheduled Date: June 29, 2022)

(1) Newly Appointing Outside Director Outside Director Chika Igarashi (currently Attorney, Partner of Nishimura & Asahi) ※Ms. Igarashi fulfills the requirements for independence stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange and, if her election is approved, KOITO plans to submit a notice to this exchange that Ms. Igarashi is an independent executive.

(2) Retiring Directors Senior Managing Director Jun Toyota (scheduled to be appointed to KOITO's Senior Managing Corporate Officer) Director and Senior Adviser Takashi Ohtake (scheduled to be appointed to KOITO's Senior Adviser) Director and Senior Adviser Hiroshi Mihara (scheduled to be appointed to KOITO's Senior Adviser) Director and Managing Corporate Officer Hideo Yamamoto

(scheduled to be appointed to KOITO's Managing Corporate Officer)

Director and Managing Corporate Officer Takayuki Katsuda

(scheduled to be appointed to KOITO's Managing Corporate Officer)

Director and Managing Corporate Officer Atsushi Inoue

(scheduled to be appointed to KOITO's Managing Corporate Officer)

2. Positions and Assignments of Each Directors and Corporate Officers

(Scheduled Date: June 29, 2022)

(1) Directors (9 Directors)

Name Positions and Assignments Masahiro Otake Chairman and CEO Michiaki Kato President and COO Kenji Arima Executive Vice President Engineering Headquarters, Sales Headquarters In charge of Mobility Strategy Department, Research & Development Department and DX Promotion Masami Uchiyama Executive Vice President Production Headquarters, Shizuoka Plant, In charge of Shizuoka General Affairs Department, Logistics Department, Safety Environment Department, Production Control Department, Electronics Products Production Department and CN Promotion Hideharu Konagaya Senior Managing Director Finance & Accounting Headquarters, Procurement Headquarters Katsuyuki Kusakawa Senior Managing Director In charge of Corporate Planning Department, Compliance Department, Personnel Department, Cost Administration Department and DX Promotion Haruya Uehara Outside Director [Senior Advisor, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation] Kingo Sakurai Outside Director [Certified Public Accountant] Chika Igarashi Outside Director [Attorney]

(2) Corporate Officers (22 Officers)

Name Positions and Assignments Jun Toyota Senior Managing Corporate Officer International Operations Headquarters Hideo Yamamoto Managing Corporate Officer In charge of General Affairs Department, Public Relations Department, Information System Department, DX Promotion and Internal Audit Department Takayuki Katsuda Managing Corporate Officer Engineering Headquarters, Procurement Headquarters, In charge of Project Management Department, System Product Development Department, Shizuoka 1st Design Department, Toyota Design Department and Mobility Strategy Department Atsushi Inoue Managing Corporate Officer In charge of Corporate Planning Department, CN Promotion, General Affairs Department and Public Relations Department Masatoshi Yoneyama Managing Corporate Officer Quality Assurance Department In charge of Aircraft Equipment Division Toshiyuki Katsumata Managing Corporate Officer Engineering Headquarters, In charge of 1st Product Development Department, 2nd Product Development Department, Shizuoka 2nd Design Department, Product Performance Confirmation Department and China Tech Center Planning Office Kakuya Yamamoto Managing Corporate Officer International Operations Headquarters In charge of Administration Department - International Operations and China Operations

