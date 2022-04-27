Koito Manufacturing : Announcement Regarding Dividend Proposals by the Board

April 27, 2022

PRESS RELEASE

KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

Representative Director: Michiaki Kato, President

(Stock Code: 7276 Prime Market, TSE)

Inquiries: Atsushi Inoue, Director and Managing Corporate Officer

General Affairs Dept.

(Tel: +81-3-3443-7111)

Announcement Regarding Dividend Proposals by the Board

KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. ("KOITO") announces that, at the meeting of the Board of Directors on April 27, 2022, it was resolved to pay dividends as appropriation of retained earnings for the record date of March 31, 2022, as follows:

1．Details of Year-end Dividends

Proposed dividend Most recent dividend forecast (announced January 27, 2022) Actual year-end dividend for year end of March 31, 2021 Record date March 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Dividend per share ¥30.00 (TBD) ¥30.00 Total amount of dividends ¥4,822 million － ¥4,822 million Effective date June 30, 2022 － June 30, 2021 Source of dividends Retained earnings － Retained earnings

2．Reason for the Dividend Amount

KOITO's policy is to continuously pay stable dividends to shareholders based on the comprehensive evaluation of our present business results, business climate, etc.

On the basis of the above policy, the year-end dividend is scheduled to be ¥30 per share which is the same amount as the previous year end.

Accordingly, the full year dividend, including the interim dividend, is scheduled to be ¥54 per share which is ¥4 higher than the previous fiscal year.

This matter will be presented for approval to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 29, 2022.

(Reference) Breakdown of Annual Dividends