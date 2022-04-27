Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7276   JP3284600008

KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

(7276)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/27 02:00:00 am EDT
4520.00 JPY   -2.16%
03:35aKOITO MANUFACTURING : Announcement Regarding Dividend Proposals by the Board
PU
03:35aKOITO MANUFACTURING : Announcement Regarding Relocation of the Head Office
PU
03/30KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Koito Manufacturing : Announcement Regarding Dividend Proposals by the Board

04/27/2022 | 03:35am EDT
April 27, 2022

PRESS RELEASE

KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

Representative Director: Michiaki Kato, President

(Stock Code: 7276 Prime Market, TSE)

Inquiries: Atsushi Inoue, Director and Managing Corporate Officer

General Affairs Dept.

(Tel: +81-3-3443-7111)

Announcement Regarding Dividend Proposals by the Board

KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. ("KOITO") announces that, at the meeting of the Board of Directors on April 27, 2022, it was resolved to pay dividends as appropriation of retained earnings for the record date of March 31, 2022, as follows:

1Details of Year-end Dividends

Proposed dividend

Most recent dividend forecast (announced January 27, 2022)

Actual year-end dividend for year end of March 31, 2021

Record date

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

Dividend per share

¥30.00

(TBD)

¥30.00

Total amount of dividends

¥4,822 million

¥4,822 million

Effective date

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Source of dividends

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

2Reason for the Dividend Amount

KOITO's policy is to continuously pay stable dividends to shareholders based on the comprehensive evaluation of our present business results, business climate, etc.

On the basis of the above policy, the year-end dividend is scheduled to be ¥30 per share which is the same amount as the previous year end.

Accordingly, the full year dividend, including the interim dividend, is scheduled to be ¥54 per share which is ¥4 higher than the previous fiscal year.

This matter will be presented for approval to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 29, 2022.

(Reference) Breakdown of Annual Dividends

Dividend per share (¥)

Record date

Second quarter

Year end

Full year

Actual results for the current fiscal year / proposed

(ended March 31, 2022)

24.00

30.00

54.00

Actual results for the previous fiscal year (ended March 31, 2021)

20.00

30.00

50.00

Disclaimer

Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 07:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
03:35aKOITO MANUFACTURING : Announcement Regarding Dividend Proposals by the Board
PU
03:35aKOITO MANUFACTURING : Announcement Regarding Relocation of the Head Office
PU
03/30KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/11Cepton, Inc. announced that it has received $58.5 million in funding from Koito Manufac..
CI
01/28Koito Manufacturing's Nine-Month Profit Rises 26% on Higher Net Sales
MT
01/27KOITO MANUFACTURING : Consolidated Earnings Report for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022
PU
01/27Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Revises Earnings Consolidated and Non-Consolidated Earnin..
CI
2021KOITO MANUFACTURING : Announcement Regarding Establishment of Voluntary Nomination Committ..
PU
2021KOITO MANUFACTURING : Announcement Regarding the Selection and Application for “Prim..
PU
2021Nomura Adjusts Honda Motor's Price Target to 4,100 Yen From 4,400 Yen, Keeps at Buy
MT
Analyst Recommendations on KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2022 754 B 5 922 M 5 922 M
Net income 2022 39 923 M 313 M 313 M
Net cash 2022 288 B 2 258 M 2 258 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,6x
Yield 2022 1,22%
Capitalization 743 B 5 830 M 5 830 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 23 799
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 4 620,00 JPY
Average target price 6 518,18 JPY
Spread / Average Target 41,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masahiro Ohtake Managing Director
Michiaki Kato Director
Kenji Arima Representative Director, VP, GM-Technology & Sales
Hideo Yamamoto Director & Manager-Internal Audit Office
Katsuyuki Kusakawa Senior MD, Head-Compliance Promotions & Personnel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-24.14%5 830
DENSO CORPORATION-21.90%44 495
APTIV PLC-34.75%29 159
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-22.39%18 344
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-19.45%14 784
CONTINENTAL AG-32.68%13 994