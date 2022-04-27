Koito Manufacturing : Announcement Regarding Dividend Proposals by the Board

April 27, 2022
PRESS RELEASE
KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
Representative Director: Michiaki Kato, President
(Stock Code: 7276 Prime Market, TSE)
Inquiries: Atsushi Inoue, Director and Managing Corporate Officer
General Affairs Dept.
(Tel: +81-3-3443-7111)
Announcement Regarding Dividend Proposals by the Board
KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. ("KOITO") announces that, at the meeting of the Board of Directors on April 27, 2022, it was resolved to pay dividends as appropriation of retained earnings for the record date of March 31, 2022, as follows:
1．Details of Year-end Dividends
|
Proposed dividend
|
Most recent dividend forecast (announced January 27, 2022)
|
Actual year-end dividend for year end of March 31, 2021
|
Record date
|
March 31, 2022
|
March 31, 2022
|
March 31, 2021
|
Dividend per share
|
¥30.00
|
(TBD)
|
¥30.00
|
Total amount of dividends
|
¥4,822 million
|
－
|
¥4,822 million
|
Effective date
|
June 30, 2022
|
－
|
June 30, 2021
|
Source of dividends
|
Retained earnings
|
－
|
Retained earnings
2．Reason for the Dividend Amount
KOITO's policy is to continuously pay stable dividends to shareholders based on the comprehensive evaluation of our present business results, business climate, etc.
On the basis of the above policy, the year-end dividend is scheduled to be ¥30 per share which is the same amount as the previous year end.
Accordingly, the full year dividend, including the interim dividend, is scheduled to be ¥54 per share which is ¥4 higher than the previous fiscal year.
This matter will be presented for approval to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 29, 2022.
(Reference) Breakdown of Annual Dividends
|
Dividend per share (¥)
|
Record date
|
Second quarter
|
Year end
|
Full year
|
Actual results for the current fiscal year / proposed
(ended March 31, 2022)
|
24.00
|
30.00
|
54.00
|
Actual results for the previous fiscal year (ended March 31, 2021)
|
20.00
|
30.00
|
50.00