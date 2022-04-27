Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7276   JP3284600008

KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

(7276)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/27 02:00:00 am EDT
4520.00 JPY   -2.16%
03:35aKOITO MANUFACTURING : Announcement Regarding Dividend Proposals by the Board
PU
03:35aKOITO MANUFACTURING : Announcement Regarding Relocation of the Head Office
PU
03/30KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Koito Manufacturing : Announcement Regarding Relocation of the Head Office

04/27/2022 | 03:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 27, 2022

PRESS RELEASE

KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

Representative Director: Michiaki Kato, President

(Stock Code: 7276 Prime Market, TSE)

Inquiries: Atsushi Inoue, Director and Managing Corporate Officer

General Affairs Dept.

(Tel: +81-3-3443-7111)

Announcement Regarding Relocation of the Head Office

KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. ("KOITO") announces that it resolved the temporary relocation of the head office in the Board of Directors meeting held on April 27, 2022 on the condition that a partial change of the Articles of Incorporation be approved in the 122nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 29, 2022. Detailed information is as follows.

1. Reasons for the Relocation

To respond to aging of the head office and its rebuilding, and to enhance and promote cooperation between related divisions further, in order to improve the working efficiency and working environment.

2. Location of the Head Office

Sumitomo Fudosan Osaki Twin Bldg. East, 5-1-18 Kitashinagawa, Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo (Planned)

3. Schedule

The date of relocation will be determined in the Board of Directors meeting to be held by March 31, 2023.

4. The effect in Earnings

The costs for relocating the headquarters have been included in the business forecast (consolidated, non-consolidated) for the fiscal year ending March 2023 announced today.

Disclaimer

Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 07:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
03:35aKOITO MANUFACTURING : Announcement Regarding Dividend Proposals by the Board
PU
03:35aKOITO MANUFACTURING : Announcement Regarding Relocation of the Head Office
PU
03/30KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/11Cepton, Inc. announced that it has received $58.5 million in funding from Koito Manufac..
CI
01/28Koito Manufacturing's Nine-Month Profit Rises 26% on Higher Net Sales
MT
01/27KOITO MANUFACTURING : Consolidated Earnings Report for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022
PU
01/27Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Revises Earnings Consolidated and Non-Consolidated Earnin..
CI
2021KOITO MANUFACTURING : Announcement Regarding Establishment of Voluntary Nomination Committ..
PU
2021KOITO MANUFACTURING : Announcement Regarding the Selection and Application for “Prim..
PU
2021Nomura Adjusts Honda Motor's Price Target to 4,100 Yen From 4,400 Yen, Keeps at Buy
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 754 B 5 922 M 5 922 M
Net income 2022 39 923 M 313 M 313 M
Net cash 2022 288 B 2 258 M 2 258 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,6x
Yield 2022 1,22%
Capitalization 743 B 5 830 M 5 830 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 23 799
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 4 620,00 JPY
Average target price 6 518,18 JPY
Spread / Average Target 41,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masahiro Ohtake Managing Director
Michiaki Kato Director
Kenji Arima Representative Director, VP, GM-Technology & Sales
Hideo Yamamoto Director & Manager-Internal Audit Office
Katsuyuki Kusakawa Senior MD, Head-Compliance Promotions & Personnel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-24.14%5 830
DENSO CORPORATION-21.90%44 495
APTIV PLC-34.75%29 159
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-22.39%18 344
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-19.45%14 784
CONTINENTAL AG-32.68%13 994