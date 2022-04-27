Koito Manufacturing : Announcement Regarding Relocation of the Head Office

April 27, 2022

PRESS RELEASE

KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

Representative Director: Michiaki Kato, President

(Stock Code: 7276 Prime Market, TSE)

Inquiries: Atsushi Inoue, Director and Managing Corporate Officer

General Affairs Dept.

(Tel: +81-3-3443-7111)

Announcement Regarding Relocation of the Head Office

KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. ("KOITO") announces that it resolved the temporary relocation of the head office in the Board of Directors meeting held on April 27, 2022 on the condition that a partial change of the Articles of Incorporation be approved in the 122nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 29, 2022. Detailed information is as follows.

1. Reasons for the Relocation

To respond to aging of the head office and its rebuilding, and to enhance and promote cooperation between related divisions further, in order to improve the working efficiency and working environment.

2. Location of the Head Office

Sumitomo Fudosan Osaki Twin Bldg. East, 5-1-18 Kitashinagawa, Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo (Planned)

3. Schedule

The date of relocation will be determined in the Board of Directors meeting to be held by March 31, 2023.

4. The effect in Earnings

The costs for relocating the headquarters have been included in the business forecast (consolidated, non-consolidated) for the fiscal year ending March 2023 announced today.