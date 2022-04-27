Log in
    7276   JP3284600008

KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

(7276)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/27 02:00:00 am EDT
4520.00 JPY   -2.16%
03:35aKOITO MANUFACTURING : Announcement Regarding Dividend Proposals by the Board
PU
03:35aKOITO MANUFACTURING : Announcement Regarding Relocation of the Head Office
PU
03/30KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Koito Manufacturing : Consolidated Earnings Report for Fiscal 2022

04/27/2022 | 03:35am EDT
Consolidated Earnings Report for Fiscal 2022

[Japanese GAAP]

April 27, 2022

Company Name:

Stock Listing:

Prime Market, Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code Number:

7276

URL:

https://www.koito.co.jp

Representative Director:

Michiaki Kato, President

Inquiries:

Hideharu Konagaya, Senior Managing Director

Tel:

+81-3-3443-7111

Planned Date of the General Meeting of Shareholders:

June 29, 2022

Planned Date of Dividends Payment:

June 30, 2022

Planned Date of Filing of Annual Securities Report:

June 30, 2022

Supplementary explanatory materials prepared:

Yes

Explanatory meeting:

Yes

KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

1. Consolidated Results for Fiscal 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Result

(¥ millions are rounded down)

(¥ millions; percentage figures represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating income

Recurring profit

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Fiscal 2022

760,719

7.7%

53,434

5.8%

60,613

0.8%

38,340

1.9%

Fiscal 2021

706,376

11.8%

56,707

31.2%

61,107

28.3%

37,612

35.2%

Note: Comprehensive income: Fiscal 2022: ¥67,558 million (1.3%), Fiscal 2021: ¥68,457 million (65.9%)

Net income per share (¥)

Net income per share (diluted) (¥)

Return on equity

(%)

Recurring profit to total assets ratio (%)

Operating income to net sales ratio (%)

Fiscal 2022

238.53

238.46

6.8

7.4

7.0

Fiscal 2021

234.00

233.93

7.4

8.1

8.0

Note: Equity in earnings of affiliated companies: Fiscal 2022: ¥656 million, Fiscal 2021: ¥595 million

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

(¥ millions)

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

(%)

Net assets per share (¥)

March 31, 2022

855,237

627,315

69.1

3,676.47

March 31, 2021

782,163

569,438

68.7

3,344.65

Note: Equity: March 31, 2022: ¥590,958 million, March 31, 2021: ¥537,605 million (3) Consolidated Cash Flows

(¥ millions)

Operating activities

Investing activities

Financing activities

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

Fiscal 2022

65,707

52,151

8,491

169,581

Fiscal 2021

74,962

1,093

18,324

161,855

2.

Dividends

Dividend per share (¥)

Dividend paid

(annual) (¥ millions)

Payout ratio (Consolidated)

(%)

Ratio of dividends to net assets (Consolidated)

(%)

First quarter

Second quarter

Third quarter

Year end

Full year

Fiscal 2021

20.00

30.00

50.00

8,036

21.4

1.6

Fiscal 2022

24.00

30.00

54.00

8,679

22.6

1.5

Fiscal 2023 (forecast)

Notes: Forecasts of dividends for fiscal 2023 are currently undecided.

3. Forecast of Consolidated Results for Fiscal 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(¥ millions; percentage figures represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating income

Recurring profit

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Net income per share (¥)

First half

414,000

17.4%

27,000

11.8%

28,000

7.5%

18,000

12.7%

111.98

Full year

871,000

14.5%

67,000

25.4%

69,000

13.8%

46,000

20.0%

286.18

*Notes

  • (1) Changes to important subsidiaries during fiscal 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in revised scope of consolidation): None

  • (2) Changes in accounting principles, accounting estimates and restatements

    Changes in accounting policies in conjunction with revisions to accounting standards: Yes Other changes : None

    Changes in accounting estimates : None Restatements : None

Note: For details, please refer to the attached material P.13 "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (5)

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Note Regarding Changes in accounting policies)."

(3) Number of shares issued (common stock)

Number of shares issued

(shares)

(including treasury stock): Number of treasury stocks:

Average number of shares during the year:

March 31, 2022 160,789,436

March 31, 2021

160,789,436

March 31, 2022

48,905

March 31, 2021

53,614

Fiscal 2022

160,739,179

Fiscal 2021

160,734,989

For Reference Only

Non-consolidated Earnings Report for Fiscal 2022

1. Non-consolidated Results for Fiscal 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(1) Non-consolidated Business Results

(¥ millions; percentage figures represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating income

Recurring profit

Net income

Fiscal 2022

294,463

5.7%

17,760

16.0%

38,416

0.6%

23,253

38.9%

Fiscal 2021

312,201

12.4%

21,138

17.3%

38,185

18.3%

38,048

8.6%

Net income per share (¥)

Net income per share (diluted) (¥)

Fiscal 2022

144.66

144.62

Fiscal 2021

236.72

236.64

(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position

(¥ millions)

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

(%)

Net assets per share (¥)

March 31, 2022

475,170

379,654

79.9

2,360.67

March 31, 2021

469,849

365,178

77.7

2,270.53

Note: Equity: March 31, 2022: ¥379,455 million, March 31, 2021: ¥364,955 million

2.

Forecast of Non-consolidated Results for Fiscal 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(¥ millions; percentage figures represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating income

Recurring profit

Net income

Net income per share (¥)

First half

151,000

3.3%

7,500 27.8%

21,000

12.2%

17,000 11.7%

105.76

Full year

326,000

10.7%

19,500

9.8%

38,500

0.2%

29,000

24.7%

180.41

*This consolidated earnings report is not subject to the auditing procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

*Explanations concerning proper use of business forecasts and other noteworthy matters (Notes on future assumptions)

The above forecasts are based on information available, and certain assumptions that are judged to be reasonable, at the time of the release of this report. KOITO is not promising that the Company will achieve these forecasts. Actual results could differ from forecasts due to a variety of factors.

The exchange conversion rate based on the business forecast for fiscal 2023, the year ending March 2023 is calculated as 1.00 US$ = ¥115.0 and 1 CNY = ¥18.0.

(Supplementary materials for financial results)

KOITO is scheduled to have an earnings release conference for securities analysts and institutional investors on May 13,

2022. Supplementary materials will be available on our website.

Table of Contents of Supplementary Materials

  • 1. Outline of Consolidated Results ………………………………………………………………………………………… 2.

    • (1) Outline of Consolidated Results in Fiscal 2022 ………………………………………………………………… .

    • (2) Outline of Financial Position in Fiscal 2022 ………………………………………………………………………

      2 2

    • (3) Forecasts for Fiscal 2023 ……………………………………………………………………………………………… 3

    • (4) Basic Earnings Distribution Policies and Dividend Payments for Fiscal 2022 and Fiscal 2023 …………………… 3

  • 2. Basic Approach in Selection of Accounting Standard ………………………………………………………………… .4

  • 3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes ………………………………………………………………………… ..5

    • (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets ……………………………………………………………………………………… ..5

  • (2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income ……………………………………………… ..

7

  • (3) Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity ……………………………………………………… 9

  • (4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows …………………………………………………………………………… 1.1

  • (5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements ………………………………………………………………………… 13

    (Going Concern Assumption) ……………………………………………………………………………………… .13

    (Changes in Accounting Policies) ………………………………………………………………………………… 13

    (Segment Information) ……………………………………………………………………………………………… 1. 4

    (Per Share Information) …………………………………………………………………………………………… 16

    (Significant Subsequent Events) …………………………………………………………………………………… .1. 6

4. Non-consolidated Financial Statements ……………………………………………………………………………… ..1.7

  • (1) Non-consolidated Balance Sheets ………………………………………………………………………………… .1. 7

  • (2) Non-consolidated Statements of Income …………………………………………………………………………… 19

1

1. Outline of Consolidated Results

(1) Outline of Consolidated Results in Fiscal 2022

Although recovery from the effect of COVID-19 was expected, the outlook of the economic conditions of Japan and overseas in this period remained uncertain due to the slow economic recovery caused by the geopolitical risks, such as the volatile situation in Ukraine, in addition to the effects of the re-spreading of infections, shortage of semiconductors, and a rise in resource and raw material costs.

The automobile production volume also decreased three consecutive periods in Japan due to the drastic fluctuations in production, caused by the confusion of the supply chains. The overseas production volume decreased four consecutive periods as well.

In this climate, the consolidated net sales in Japan decreased year on year due to the decrease in the automobile production. However, overseas, the net sales increased year on year due to new orders in North America and Asia, a shift in automobile lamps to LED, and effect from the exchange conversion, where the net sales increased 7.7% year on year to ¥760.7 billion.

The results by segment are as follows.

[Japan]

The net sales decreased 8.4% year on year to ¥312.3 billion due to a decrease in the automobile production volume.

[North America]

While the automobile production volume remained at the same level as the previous period, the net sales increased 29.4% year on year to ¥185.5 billion due to new orders and a shift in automobile lamps to LED.

[China]

Although the automobile production volume decreased, the net sales increased 6.3% year on year to ¥109.9 billion due to the effect of the exchange conversion.

[Asia]

The net sales increased 28.0% year on year to ¥110.4 billion due to an increase in the automobile production volume, new orders, and a shift in automobile lamps to LED.

[Europe]

Although the automobile production volume decreased, the net sales increased 20.7% year on year to ¥33.3 billion due to the effect of the exchange conversion.

[Others]

The net sales increased 97.9% year on year to ¥9.0 billion due to an increase in the automobile production volume, new orders, and a shift in automobile lamps to LED.

Regarding profits, while the net sales has increased, the operating income decreased 5.8% year on year to ¥53.4 billion, and recurring profit decreased 0.8% year on year to ¥60.6 billion, due to an increase in the fixed costs accompanying the sudden fluctuation in production, a rise in raw material and electronic component costs, activities to receive new orders, and investment in R&D for the future. The net income attributable to the owners of the parent increased 1.9% year on year to ¥38.3 billion, due to the gain on sale of investment securities.

(2) Outline of Financial Position in Fiscal 2021

-1. Assets, liabilities and net assets

Total assets as of March 31, 2022 increased by ¥73.0 billion from the previous year to ¥855.2 billion which is mainly due to an increase in cash, time deposits and investments in securities .

Total liabilities as of March 31, 2022 is ¥227.9 billion, same level as the previous year.

Net assets as of March 31, 2022 increased by ¥57.8 billion year on year to ¥627.3 billion due to an increase in the retained earnings led by the net income attributable to the owners of the parent, and an increase in translation adjustment caused by weaken Yen.

-2. Cash flows

Cash flow by the operating activities resulted in ¥65.7 billion (previous fiscal year: ¥74.9billion), mainly reflecting income before income taxes of ¥61.1 billion and depreciation of ¥35.8 billion.

Investment activities used net cash of ¥52.1billion (previous fiscal year: payment of ¥1.0 billion) as a result of proceeds from time deposits of ¥133.6 billion, payments into time deposits of ¥141.3 billion, and equipment investment of ¥28.9 billion.

Financing activities used net cash of ¥8.4 billion (previous fiscal year: payment of ¥18.3 billion), mainly reflecting the dividends paid of ¥9.6 billion.

As a result, the cash and cash equivalent as of March 31, 2022 were ¥169.5 billion, ¥7.7 billion higher than on March 31, 2021.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 07:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
