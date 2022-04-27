Koito Manufacturing : Consolidated Earnings Report for Fiscal 2022

Consolidated Earnings Report for Fiscal 2022

[Japanese GAAP]

April 27, 2022

Company Name: Stock Listing: Prime Market, Tokyo Stock Exchange Code Number: 7276 URL: https://www.koito.co.jp Representative Director: Michiaki Kato, President Inquiries: Hideharu Konagaya, Senior Managing Director Tel: +81-3-3443-7111 Planned Date of the General Meeting of Shareholders: June 29, 2022 Planned Date of Dividends Payment: June 30, 2022 Planned Date of Filing of Annual Securities Report: June 30, 2022 Supplementary explanatory materials prepared: Yes Explanatory meeting: Yes KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

1. Consolidated Results for Fiscal 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Result

(¥ millions are rounded down)

(¥ millions; percentage figures represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales Operating income Recurring profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Fiscal 2022 760,719 7.7% 53,434 △5.8% 60,613 △0.8% 38,340 1.9% Fiscal 2021 706,376 △11.8% 56,707 △31.2% 61,107 △28.3% 37,612 △35.2% Note: Comprehensive income: Fiscal 2022: ¥67,558 million (△1.3%), Fiscal 2021: ¥68,457 million (65.9%)

Net income per share (¥) Net income per share (diluted) (¥) Return on equity (%) Recurring profit to total assets ratio (%) Operating income to net sales ratio (%) Fiscal 2022 238.53 238.46 6.8 7.4 7.0 Fiscal 2021 234.00 233.93 7.4 8.1 8.0 Note: Equity in earnings of affiliated companies: Fiscal 2022: ¥△656 million, Fiscal 2021: ¥△595 million

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

(¥ millions)

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio (%) Net assets per share (¥) March 31, 2022 855,237 627,315 69.1 3,676.47 March 31, 2021 782,163 569,438 68.7 3,344.65 Note: Equity: March 31, 2022: ¥590,958 million, March 31, 2021: ¥537,605 million (3) Consolidated Cash Flows

(¥ millions)

Operating activities Investing activities Financing activities Cash and cash equivalents at end of year Fiscal 2022 65,707 △52,151 △8,491 169,581 Fiscal 2021 74,962 △1,093 △18,324 161,855

2.

Dividends

Dividend per share (¥) Dividend paid (annual) (¥ millions) Payout ratio (Consolidated) (%) Ratio of dividends to net assets (Consolidated) (%) First quarter Second quarter Third quarter Year end Full year Fiscal 2021 － 20.00 － 30.00 50.00 8,036 21.4 1.6 Fiscal 2022 － 24.00 － 30.00 54.00 8,679 22.6 1.5 Fiscal 2023 (forecast) － － － － － － Notes: Forecasts of dividends for fiscal 2023 are currently undecided.

3. Forecast of Consolidated Results for Fiscal 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(¥ millions; percentage figures represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales Operating income Recurring profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Net income per share (¥) First half 414,000 17.4% 27,000 11.8% 28,000 7.5% 18,000 12.7% 111.98 Full year 871,000 14.5% 67,000 25.4% 69,000 13.8% 46,000 20.0% 286.18

(1) Changes to important subsidiaries during fiscal 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in revised scope of consolidation): None

(2) Changes in accounting principles, accounting estimates and restatements ① Changes in accounting policies in conjunction with revisions to accounting standards: Yes ②Other changes : None ③Changes in accounting estimates : None ④Restatements : None

Note: For details, please refer to the attached material P.13 "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (5)

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Note Regarding Changes in accounting policies)."

(3) Number of shares issued (common stock)

① Number of shares issued

(shares)

(including treasury stock): ②Number of treasury stocks:

③Average number of shares during the year:

March 31, 2022 160,789,436 March 31, 2021 160,789,436 March 31, 2022 48,905 March 31, 2021 53,614 Fiscal 2022 160,739,179 Fiscal 2021 160,734,989

Non-consolidated Earnings Report for Fiscal 2022

1. Non-consolidated Results for Fiscal 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(1) Non-consolidated Business Results

(¥ millions; percentage figures represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales Operating income Recurring profit Net income Fiscal 2022 294,463 △5.7% 17,760 △16.0% 38,416 0.6% 23,253 △38.9% Fiscal 2021 312,201 △12.4% 21,138 △17.3% 38,185 △18.3% 38,048 △8.6%

Net income per share (¥) Net income per share (diluted) (¥) Fiscal 2022 144.66 144.62 Fiscal 2021 236.72 236.64

(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position

(¥ millions)

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio (%) Net assets per share (¥) March 31, 2022 475,170 379,654 79.9 2,360.67 March 31, 2021 469,849 365,178 77.7 2,270.53 Note: Equity: March 31, 2022: ¥379,455 million, March 31, 2021: ¥364,955 million

2.

Forecast of Non-consolidated Results for Fiscal 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(¥ millions; percentage figures represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales Operating income Recurring profit Net income Net income per share (¥) First half 151,000 3.3% 7,500 △27.8% 21,000 △12.2% 17,000 △11.7% 105.76 Full year 326,000 10.7% 19,500 9.8% 38,500 0.2% 29,000 24.7% 180.41

*This consolidated earnings report is not subject to the auditing procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

*Explanations concerning proper use of business forecasts and other noteworthy matters (Notes on future assumptions)

The above forecasts are based on information available, and certain assumptions that are judged to be reasonable, at the time of the release of this report. KOITO is not promising that the Company will achieve these forecasts. Actual results could differ from forecasts due to a variety of factors.

The exchange conversion rate based on the business forecast for fiscal 2023, the year ending March 2023 is calculated as 1.00 US$ = ¥115.0 and 1 CNY = ¥18.0.

1. Outline of Consolidated Results

(1) Outline of Consolidated Results in Fiscal 2022

Although recovery from the effect of COVID-19 was expected, the outlook of the economic conditions of Japan and overseas in this period remained uncertain due to the slow economic recovery caused by the geopolitical risks, such as the volatile situation in Ukraine, in addition to the effects of the re-spreading of infections, shortage of semiconductors, and a rise in resource and raw material costs.

The automobile production volume also decreased three consecutive periods in Japan due to the drastic fluctuations in production, caused by the confusion of the supply chains. The overseas production volume decreased four consecutive periods as well.

In this climate, the consolidated net sales in Japan decreased year on year due to the decrease in the automobile production. However, overseas, the net sales increased year on year due to new orders in North America and Asia, a shift in automobile lamps to LED, and effect from the exchange conversion, where the net sales increased 7.7% year on year to ¥760.7 billion.

The results by segment are as follows.

[Japan]

The net sales decreased 8.4% year on year to ¥312.3 billion due to a decrease in the automobile production volume.

[North America]

While the automobile production volume remained at the same level as the previous period, the net sales increased 29.4% year on year to ¥185.5 billion due to new orders and a shift in automobile lamps to LED.

[China]

Although the automobile production volume decreased, the net sales increased 6.3% year on year to ¥109.9 billion due to the effect of the exchange conversion.

[Asia]

The net sales increased 28.0% year on year to ¥110.4 billion due to an increase in the automobile production volume, new orders, and a shift in automobile lamps to LED.

[Europe]

Although the automobile production volume decreased, the net sales increased 20.7% year on year to ¥33.3 billion due to the effect of the exchange conversion.

[Others]

The net sales increased 97.9% year on year to ¥9.0 billion due to an increase in the automobile production volume, new orders, and a shift in automobile lamps to LED.

Regarding profits, while the net sales has increased, the operating income decreased 5.8% year on year to ¥53.4 billion, and recurring profit decreased 0.8% year on year to ¥60.6 billion, due to an increase in the fixed costs accompanying the sudden fluctuation in production, a rise in raw material and electronic component costs, activities to receive new orders, and investment in R&D for the future. The net income attributable to the owners of the parent increased 1.9% year on year to ¥38.3 billion, due to the gain on sale of investment securities.

(2) Outline of Financial Position in Fiscal 2021

-1. Assets, liabilities and net assets

Total assets as of March 31, 2022 increased by ¥73.0 billion from the previous year to ¥855.2 billion which is mainly due to an increase in cash, time deposits and investments in securities .

Total liabilities as of March 31, 2022 is ¥227.9 billion, same level as the previous year.

Net assets as of March 31, 2022 increased by ¥57.8 billion year on year to ¥627.3 billion due to an increase in the retained earnings led by the net income attributable to the owners of the parent, and an increase in translation adjustment caused by weaken Yen.

-2. Cash flows

Cash flow by the operating activities resulted in ¥65.7 billion (previous fiscal year: ¥74.9billion), mainly reflecting income before income taxes of ¥61.1 billion and depreciation of ¥35.8 billion.

Investment activities used net cash of ¥52.1billion (previous fiscal year: payment of ¥1.0 billion) as a result of proceeds from time deposits of ¥133.6 billion, payments into time deposits of ¥141.3 billion, and equipment investment of ¥28.9 billion.

Financing activities used net cash of ¥8.4 billion (previous fiscal year: payment of ¥18.3 billion), mainly reflecting the dividends paid of ¥9.6 billion.

As a result, the cash and cash equivalent as of March 31, 2022 were ¥169.5 billion, ¥7.7 billion higher than on March 31, 2021.

2