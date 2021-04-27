Koito Manufacturing : Announcement Regarding Changes of Representative Directors, Other Directors and Corporate Officers

April 27, 2021
PRESS RELEASE
KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. Representative Director: Hiroshi Mihara, President (Stock Code: 7276 First Section, TSE)
Inquiries: Atsushi Inoue, Managing Corporate Officer General Affairs Dept.
(Tel: +81-3-3443-7111)
Announcement Regarding Changes of Representative Directors,
Other Directors and Corporate Officers
KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. ("KOITO") announces that it schedules to change some of its Representative Directors, other Directors and Corporate Officers at the 121th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on June 29, 2021 and at the subsequent meeting of the Board of Directors, as follows:
1. Changes of Representative Directors
(1) Reasons for the Changes of Representative Directors
KOITO Group faces a challenging business climate. With this background, KOITO has decided to change some of its Representative Directors to strengthen the management system of the Company and its Group as a whole, and further improve its business achievement.
(2) Names and Positions of Representative Directors Subject to Change
|
(Newly Appointing)
|
Name:
|
Michiaki Kato
|
|
New position:
|
President
|
(Newly Appointing)
|
Name:
|
Masami Uchiyama
|
|
New position:
|
Executive Vice President
|
(Retiring)
|
Name:
|
Hiroshi Mihara
|
|
Former position: President
Note: Retiring President, Hiroshi Mihara is scheduled to be appointed to KOITO's Director and Senior
|
Adviser.
|
|
|
(Retiring)
|
Name:
|
Koichi Sakakibara
Former position: Executive Vice President
Note: Retiring Director, Koichi Sakakibara is scheduled to be appointed to KOITO's Standing Audit and Supervisory Board Member.
|
(3) Career History of Newly Appointing Representative Director
|
|
|
|
|
Number of shares
|
Name
|
|
|
of the Company
|
|
Career history
|
held
|
(date of birth)
|
|
|
|
(thousand
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares)
|
|
April 1982 Joined the Company
|
|
|
June 2007
|
Director
|
|
|
June 2011
|
Managing Director
|
|
Michiaki Kato
|
June 2012 Managing Corporate Officer
|
|
June 2013
|
Director and Managing Corporate Officer
|
12.2
|
(June 23, 1959)
|
June 2017
|
Senior Managing Director (present position)
|
|
|
|
Sales Headquarters
|
|
|
|
International Operations Headquarters
|
|
|
|
(present position)
|
|
|
April 1983 Joined the Company
|
|
|
June 2007
|
Director
|
|
|
June 2011
|
Managing Director
|
|
|
June 2012 Director and Managing Corporate Officer
|
|
|
June 2017 Senior Managing Director (present position)
|
|
Masami Uchiyama
|
|
Production Headquarters
|
|
|
Shizuoka Plant
|
6.4
|
(May 12, 1959)
|
|
Haibara Plant
|
|
|
|
|
In charge of
|
|
|
|
Logistics Department
|
|
|
|
Safety Environment Department
|
|
|
|
Production Control Department
|
|
|
|
Electronics Products Production Department
|
|
|
|
(present position)
|
|
(4) Scheduled Date of Appointment
|
June 29, 2021
|
2. Changes of Representative Directors and Corporate Officers (Scheduled Date of Appointment: June 29, 2021)
・Director Candidate to be Promoted
|
Senior Managing Director
|
Jun Toyota
|
|
(current position: Director and Managing Corporate Officer)
・New Director Candidate
Director and Managing Corporate Officer Atsushi Inoue
(current position: Managing Corporate Officer)
・New Audit and Supervisory Board Member Candidate
Standing Audit and Supervisory Board Member Koichi Sakakibara
(current position: Executive Vice President)
|
・Retiring Audit and Supervisory Board Member
|
|
Standing Audit and Supervisory Board Member
|
Yohei Kawaguchi
3. Changes in Corporate Officers (Scheduled Date of Appointment: June 29, 2021)
|
・Corporate Officer to be Promoted
|
|
Managing Corporate Officer
|
Kakuya Yamamoto
|
(current position: Corporate Officer)
|
Managing Corporate Officer
|
Eisuke Shibara
|
(current position: Corporate Officer)
|
Managing Corporate Officer
|
Takahito Otake
|
(current position: Corporate Officer)
|
・Newly Appointing Corporate Officers
|
|
Corporate Officer
|
Masayuki Otake
|
(current position: General Manager, Corporate Planning
|
|
|
Department)
|
Corporate Officer
|
Koji Shimakura
|
(current position: General Manager, Toyota Design
|
|
|
Department)
・Retirering Corporate Officer
Managing Corporate Officer Kiyoshi Sato (planned to be appoint president of Aoitec Co., Ltd.)
4. Positions and Assignments of Each Directors and Corporate Officers (Scheduled Date of Appointment: June 29, 2021)
(1) Directors
|
Name
|
New Positions and Assignments
|
Current Positions and Assignments
|
Masahiro Otake
|
Chairman and CEO
|
Chairman and CEO
|
|
|
|
|
|
Senior Managing Director
|
Michiaki Kato
|
President and COO
|
Sales Headquarters
|
|
|
International Operations Headquarters
|
|
Executive Vice President
|
Executive Vice President
|
|
Engineering Headquarters
|
Engineering Headquarters
|
Kenji Arima
|
Sales Headquarters
|
Mobility Strategy Department
|
|
Mobility Strategy Department
|
Research & Development Department
|
|
Research & Development Department
|
Intellectual Property Department
|
|
Executive Vice President
|
Senior Managing Director
|
|
Production Headquarters
|
|
Production Headquarters
|
|
Shizuoka Plant
|
|
Shizuoka Plant
|
|
Haibara Plant
|
|
Haibara Plant
|
|
General Affairs Department, Shizuoka
|
Masami Uchiyama
|
Logistics Department
|
Logistics Department
|
|
Safety Environment Department
|
|
Safety Environment Department
|
|
Production Control Department
|
|
Production Control Department
|
|
Electronics Products Production
|
|
Electronics Products Production
|
|
Department
|
|
Department
|
|
|
|
Senior Managing Director
|
Senior Managing Director
|
Hideharu Konagaya
|
Finance & Accounting Headquarters
|
Finance & Accounting Headquarters
|
|
Purchasing Department
|
Purchasing Department
|
|
Senior Managing Director
|
Senior Managing Director
|
|
Corporate Planning Department
|
|
Corporate Planning Department
|
|
Compliance Department
|
|
Compliance Department
|
|
Personnel Department
|
Katsuyuki Kusakawa
|
Cost Administration Department
|
Cost Administration Department
|
|
Engineering Department
|
Engineering Department
|
|
Engineering Headquarters
|
|
Engineering Headquarters
|
|
Mobility Strategy Department
|
|
Mobility Strategy Department
|
|
|
Jun Toyota
|
Senior Managing Director
|
Director and Managing Corporate Officer
|
International Operations Headquarters
|
International Operations Headquarters
|
|
Takashi Ohtake
|
Director and Senior Adviser
|
Director and Senior Adviser
|
Hiroshi Mihara
|
Director and Senior Adviser
|
President and COO
|
|
|
|
|
Director and Managing Corporate Officer
|
Director and Managing Corporate Officer
|
|
General Affairs Department
|
General Affairs Department
|
Hideo Yamamoto
|
Public Relations Department
|
Public Relations Department
|
|
Information System Department
|
Information System Department
|
|
Internal Audit Department
|
Internal Audit Department
|
|
Director and Managing Corporate Officer
|
Director and Managing Corporate Officer
|
|
Engineering Headquarters
|
|
Engineering Headquarters
|
|
Quality Assurance Department
|
|
Project Management Department
|
|
Project Management Department
|
Takayuki Katsuda
|
System Product Development Department
|
System Product Development Department
|
|
Shizuoka 1st Design Department
|
|
Shizuoka 1st Design Department
|
|
Toyota Design Department
|
|
Toyota Design Department
|
|
Mobility Strategy Department
|
|
Mobility Strategy Department
|
|
|
Name
|
New Positions and Assignments
|
Current Positions and Assignments
|
|
Director and Managing Corporate Officer
|
Managing Corporate Officer
|
Atsushi Inoue
|
Corporate Planning Department
|
Corporate Planning Department
|
General Affairs Department
|
General Affairs Department
|
|
|
Public Relations Department
|
Public Relations Department
|
|
Director
|
Director
|
Haruya Uehara
|
[Senior Advisor, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust
|
[Senior Advisor, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust
|
|
and Banking Corporation]
|
and Banking Corporation]
|
Kingo Sakurai
|
Director
|
Director
(2) Corporate Officers
|
Name
|
New Positions and Assignments
|
Current Positions and Assignments
|
|
|
|
|
Managing Corporate Officer
|
Managing Corporate Officer
|
Masatoshi Yoneyama
|
Production Headquarters
|
Production Headquarters
|
|
Production Engineering Department
|
Fujikawa Tool Department
|
|
Aircraft Equipment Division
|
Aircraft Equipment Division
|
|
Managing Corporate Officer
|
|
|
Engineering Headquarters
|
Managing Corporate Officer
|
|
1st Product Development Department
|
Engineering Headquarters
|
Toshiyuki Katsumata
|
2nd Product Development Department
|
1st Product Development Department
|
Shizuoka 2nd Design Department
|
2nd Product Development Department
|
|
Product Performance Confirmation
|
Shizuoka 2nd Design Department
|
|
Department
|
China Tech Center Planning Office
|
|
China Tech Center Planning Office
|
|
|
Managing Corporate Officer
|
Corporate Officer
|
|
International Operations Headquarters
|
International Operations Headquarters
|
Kakuya Yamamoto
|
Administration Department - International
|
Administration Department - International
|
|
Operations
|
Operations
|
|
China Operations
|
China Operations
|
|
Managing Corporate Officer
|
Corporate Officer
|
Eisuke Shibata
|
International Operations Headquarters
|
International Operations Headquarters
|
American Department - North American
|
American Department - North American
|
|
|
Region
|
Region
|
|
Managing Corporate Officer
|
Corporate Officer
|
Takahito Otake
|
Finance & Accounting Headquarters
|
Finance & Accounting Headquarters
|
|
Accounting Division
|
Accounting Division
|
|
Corporate Officer
|
Corporate Officer
|
Koichi Toyoda
|
Sales Headquarters
|
Sales Headquarters
|
|
Toyota Branch
|
Toyota Branch
|
|
Corporate Officer
|
Corporate Officer
|
|
Production Headquarters
|
Production Headquarters
|
Mamoru Murakoshi
|
Sagara Plant
|
Sagara Plant
|
|
Fujikawa Tool Department
|
Production Engineering Department
|
|
Production Kaizen Division
|
Production Kaizen Division
|
|
Corporate Officer
|
Corporate Officer
|
Masahiro Otake
|
Chairman, North American Lighting, Inc.
|
Chairman, North American Lighting, Inc.
|
|
(NAL)
|
(NAL)
|
|
|
Corporate Officer
|
|
Corporate Officer
|
Engineering Headquarters
|
Yuji Higashi
|
Advanced Electronics Development
|
Quality Assurance Department
|
|
Department
|
|
|
|
|
Electronics Design & Development
|
|
Corporate Officer
|
Corporate Officer
|
Hideki Ochiai
|
President, THAI KOITO COMPANY
|
President, THAI KOITO COMPANY
|
|
LIMITED (THAI KOITO)
|
LIMITED (THAI KOITO)
|
Masataka Choji
|
Corporate Officer
|
Corporate Officer
|
President, Koito Czech s.r.o. (KCZ)
|
President, Koito Czech s.r.o. (KCZ)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Officer
|
Corporate Officer
|
Kohei Yamasaki
|
Finance & Accounting Headquarters
|
Finance & Accounting Headquarters
|
Financial Department
|
Financial Department
|
|
|
Affiliated Companies Finance Division
|
Affiliated Companies Finance Division
|
|
Corporate Officer
|
Corporate Officer
|
Kirk Gadberry
|
President, North American Lighting, Inc.
|
President, North American Lighting, Inc.
|
|
(NAL)
|
(NAL)
|
|
|
|
Name
|
New Positions and Assignments
|
Current Positions and Assignments
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Officer
|
Corporate Officer
|
Kazuhiro Aoshima
|
International Operations Headquarters
|
International Operations Headquarters
|
ASEAN, South Asia & Africa Operations
|
ASEAN, South Asia & Africa Operations
|
|
|
European Operations
|
European Operations
|
|
Corporate Officer
|
Corporate Officer
|
|
Engineering Headquarters
|
|
Engineering Headquarters
|
Masayasu Ito
|
Intellectual Property Department
|
Mobility Strategy Department
|
|
Mobility Strategy Department
|
|
Research & Development Department
|
|
Research & Development Department
|
|
|
|
Corporate Officer
|
Corporate Officer
|
Manabu Kobayashi
|
President, North American Lighting
|
President, North American Lighting
|
|
Mexico, S.A. de C.V. (NAL Mexico)
|
Mexico, S.A. de C.V. (NAL Mexico)
|
Masayuki Otake
|
Corporate Officer
|
Corporate Planning Department
|
Corporate Planning Department
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Officer
|
|
|
Engineering Headquarters
|
|
Koji Shimakura
|
Advanced Electronics Development
|
Toyota Design Department
|
Department
|
|
|
|
Electronics Design & Development
|
|
|
Toyota Design Department
|
