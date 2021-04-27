Log in
    7276   JP3284600008

KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

(7276)
Koito Manufacturing : Announcement Regarding Changes of Representative Directors, Other Directors and Corporate Officers

04/27/2021 | 03:03am EDT
April 27, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. Representative Director: Hiroshi Mihara, President (Stock Code: 7276 First Section, TSE)

Inquiries: Atsushi Inoue, Managing Corporate Officer General Affairs Dept.

(Tel: +81-3-3443-7111)

Announcement Regarding Changes of Representative Directors,

Other Directors and Corporate Officers

KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. ("KOITO") announces that it schedules to change some of its Representative Directors, other Directors and Corporate Officers at the 121th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on June 29, 2021 and at the subsequent meeting of the Board of Directors, as follows:

1. Changes of Representative Directors

(1) Reasons for the Changes of Representative Directors

KOITO Group faces a challenging business climate. With this background, KOITO has decided to change some of its Representative Directors to strengthen the management system of the Company and its Group as a whole, and further improve its business achievement.

(2) Names and Positions of Representative Directors Subject to Change

(Newly Appointing)

Name:

Michiaki Kato

New position:

President

(Newly Appointing)

Name:

Masami Uchiyama

New position:

Executive Vice President

(Retiring)

Name:

Hiroshi Mihara

Former position: President

Note: Retiring President, Hiroshi Mihara is scheduled to be appointed to KOITO's Director and Senior

Adviser.

(Retiring)

Name:

Koichi Sakakibara

Former position: Executive Vice President

Note: Retiring Director, Koichi Sakakibara is scheduled to be appointed to KOITO's Standing Audit and Supervisory Board Member.

(3) Career History of Newly Appointing Representative Director

Number of shares

Name

of the Company

Career history

held

(date of birth)

(thousand

shares)

April 1982 Joined the Company

June 2007

Director

June 2011

Managing Director

Michiaki Kato

June 2012 Managing Corporate Officer

June 2013

Director and Managing Corporate Officer

12.2

(June 23, 1959)

June 2017

Senior Managing Director (present position)

Sales Headquarters

International Operations Headquarters

(present position)

April 1983 Joined the Company

June 2007

Director

June 2011

Managing Director

June 2012 Director and Managing Corporate Officer

June 2017 Senior Managing Director (present position)

Masami Uchiyama

Production Headquarters

Shizuoka Plant

6.4

(May 12, 1959)

Haibara Plant

In charge of

Logistics Department

Safety Environment Department

Production Control Department

Electronics Products Production Department

(present position)

(4) Scheduled Date of Appointment

June 29, 2021

2. Changes of Representative Directors and Corporate Officers (Scheduled Date of Appointment: June 29, 2021)

Director Candidate to be Promoted

Senior Managing Director

Jun Toyota

(current position: Director and Managing Corporate Officer)

New Director Candidate

Director and Managing Corporate Officer Atsushi Inoue

(current position: Managing Corporate Officer)

New Audit and Supervisory Board Member Candidate

Standing Audit and Supervisory Board Member Koichi Sakakibara

(current position: Executive Vice President)

Retiring Audit and Supervisory Board Member

Standing Audit and Supervisory Board Member

Yohei Kawaguchi

3. Changes in Corporate Officers (Scheduled Date of Appointment: June 29, 2021)

Corporate Officer to be Promoted

Managing Corporate Officer

Kakuya Yamamoto

(current position: Corporate Officer)

Managing Corporate Officer

Eisuke Shibara

(current position: Corporate Officer)

Managing Corporate Officer

Takahito Otake

(current position: Corporate Officer)

Newly Appointing Corporate Officers

Corporate Officer

Masayuki Otake

(current position: General Manager, Corporate Planning

Department)

Corporate Officer

Koji Shimakura

(current position: General Manager, Toyota Design

Department)

Retirering Corporate Officer

Managing Corporate Officer Kiyoshi Sato (planned to be appoint president of Aoitec Co., Ltd.)

4. Positions and Assignments of Each Directors and Corporate Officers (Scheduled Date of Appointment: June 29, 2021)

(1) Directors

Name

New Positions and Assignments

Current Positions and Assignments

Masahiro Otake

Chairman and CEO

Chairman and CEO

Senior Managing Director

Michiaki Kato

President and COO

Sales Headquarters

International Operations Headquarters

Executive Vice President

Executive Vice President

Engineering Headquarters

Engineering Headquarters

Kenji Arima

Sales Headquarters

Mobility Strategy Department

Mobility Strategy Department

Research & Development Department

Research & Development Department

Intellectual Property Department

Executive Vice President

Senior Managing Director

Production Headquarters

Production Headquarters

Shizuoka Plant

Shizuoka Plant

Haibara Plant

Haibara Plant

General Affairs Department, Shizuoka

Masami Uchiyama

Logistics Department

Logistics Department

Safety Environment Department

Safety Environment Department

Production Control Department

Production Control Department

Electronics Products Production

Electronics Products Production

Department

Department

Senior Managing Director

Senior Managing Director

Hideharu Konagaya

Finance & Accounting Headquarters

Finance & Accounting Headquarters

Purchasing Department

Purchasing Department

Senior Managing Director

Senior Managing Director

Corporate Planning Department

Corporate Planning Department

Compliance Department

Compliance Department

Personnel Department

Katsuyuki Kusakawa

Cost Administration Department

Cost Administration Department

Engineering Department

Engineering Department

Engineering Headquarters

Engineering Headquarters

Mobility Strategy Department

Mobility Strategy Department

Jun Toyota

Senior Managing Director

Director and Managing Corporate Officer

International Operations Headquarters

International Operations Headquarters

Takashi Ohtake

Director and Senior Adviser

Director and Senior Adviser

Hiroshi Mihara

Director and Senior Adviser

President and COO

Director and Managing Corporate Officer

Director and Managing Corporate Officer

General Affairs Department

General Affairs Department

Hideo Yamamoto

Public Relations Department

Public Relations Department

Information System Department

Information System Department

Internal Audit Department

Internal Audit Department

Director and Managing Corporate Officer

Director and Managing Corporate Officer

Engineering Headquarters

Engineering Headquarters

Quality Assurance Department

Project Management Department

Project Management Department

Takayuki Katsuda

System Product Development Department

System Product Development Department

Shizuoka 1st Design Department

Shizuoka 1st Design Department

Toyota Design Department

Toyota Design Department

Mobility Strategy Department

Mobility Strategy Department

Name

New Positions and Assignments

Current Positions and Assignments

Director and Managing Corporate Officer

Managing Corporate Officer

Atsushi Inoue

Corporate Planning Department

Corporate Planning Department

General Affairs Department

General Affairs Department

Public Relations Department

Public Relations Department

Director

Director

Haruya Uehara

[Senior Advisor, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust

[Senior Advisor, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust

and Banking Corporation]

and Banking Corporation]

Kingo Sakurai

Director

Director

(2) Corporate Officers

Name

New Positions and Assignments

Current Positions and Assignments

Managing Corporate Officer

Managing Corporate Officer

Masatoshi Yoneyama

Production Headquarters

Production Headquarters

Production Engineering Department

Fujikawa Tool Department

Aircraft Equipment Division

Aircraft Equipment Division

Managing Corporate Officer

Engineering Headquarters

Managing Corporate Officer

1st Product Development Department

Engineering Headquarters

Toshiyuki Katsumata

2nd Product Development Department

1st Product Development Department

Shizuoka 2nd Design Department

2nd Product Development Department

Product Performance Confirmation

Shizuoka 2nd Design Department

Department

China Tech Center Planning Office

China Tech Center Planning Office

Managing Corporate Officer

Corporate Officer

International Operations Headquarters

International Operations Headquarters

Kakuya Yamamoto

Administration Department - International

Administration Department - International

Operations

Operations

China Operations

China Operations

Managing Corporate Officer

Corporate Officer

Eisuke Shibata

International Operations Headquarters

International Operations Headquarters

American Department - North American

American Department - North American

Region

Region

Managing Corporate Officer

Corporate Officer

Takahito Otake

Finance & Accounting Headquarters

Finance & Accounting Headquarters

Accounting Division

Accounting Division

Corporate Officer

Corporate Officer

Koichi Toyoda

Sales Headquarters

Sales Headquarters

Toyota Branch

Toyota Branch

Corporate Officer

Corporate Officer

Production Headquarters

Production Headquarters

Mamoru Murakoshi

Sagara Plant

Sagara Plant

Fujikawa Tool Department

Production Engineering Department

Production Kaizen Division

Production Kaizen Division

Corporate Officer

Corporate Officer

Masahiro Otake

Chairman, North American Lighting, Inc.

Chairman, North American Lighting, Inc.

(NAL)

(NAL)

Corporate Officer

Corporate Officer

Engineering Headquarters

Yuji Higashi

Advanced Electronics Development

Quality Assurance Department

Department

Electronics Design & Development

Corporate Officer

Corporate Officer

Hideki Ochiai

President, THAI KOITO COMPANY

President, THAI KOITO COMPANY

LIMITED (THAI KOITO)

LIMITED (THAI KOITO)

Masataka Choji

Corporate Officer

Corporate Officer

President, Koito Czech s.r.o. (KCZ)

President, Koito Czech s.r.o. (KCZ)

Corporate Officer

Corporate Officer

Kohei Yamasaki

Finance & Accounting Headquarters

Finance & Accounting Headquarters

Financial Department

Financial Department

Affiliated Companies Finance Division

Affiliated Companies Finance Division

Corporate Officer

Corporate Officer

Kirk Gadberry

President, North American Lighting, Inc.

President, North American Lighting, Inc.

(NAL)

(NAL)

Name

New Positions and Assignments

Current Positions and Assignments

Corporate Officer

Corporate Officer

Kazuhiro Aoshima

International Operations Headquarters

International Operations Headquarters

ASEAN, South Asia & Africa Operations

ASEAN, South Asia & Africa Operations

European Operations

European Operations

Corporate Officer

Corporate Officer

Engineering Headquarters

Engineering Headquarters

Masayasu Ito

Intellectual Property Department

Mobility Strategy Department

Mobility Strategy Department

Research & Development Department

Research & Development Department

Corporate Officer

Corporate Officer

Manabu Kobayashi

President, North American Lighting

President, North American Lighting

Mexico, S.A. de C.V. (NAL Mexico)

Mexico, S.A. de C.V. (NAL Mexico)

Masayuki Otake

Corporate Officer

Corporate Planning Department

Corporate Planning Department

Corporate Officer

Engineering Headquarters

Koji Shimakura

Advanced Electronics Development

Toyota Design Department

Department

Electronics Design & Development

Toyota Design Department

Disclaimer

Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 07:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
