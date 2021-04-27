Koito Manufacturing : Announcement Regarding Changes of Representative Directors, Other Directors and Corporate Officers

April 27, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. Representative Director: Hiroshi Mihara, President (Stock Code: 7276 First Section, TSE)

Inquiries: Atsushi Inoue, Managing Corporate Officer General Affairs Dept.

(Tel: +81-3-3443-7111)

Announcement Regarding Changes of Representative Directors,

Other Directors and Corporate Officers

KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. ("KOITO") announces that it schedules to change some of its Representative Directors, other Directors and Corporate Officers at the 121th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on June 29, 2021 and at the subsequent meeting of the Board of Directors, as follows:

1. Changes of Representative Directors

(1) Reasons for the Changes of Representative Directors

KOITO Group faces a challenging business climate. With this background, KOITO has decided to change some of its Representative Directors to strengthen the management system of the Company and its Group as a whole, and further improve its business achievement.

(2) Names and Positions of Representative Directors Subject to Change

(Newly Appointing) Name: Michiaki Kato New position: President (Newly Appointing) Name: Masami Uchiyama New position: Executive Vice President (Retiring) Name: Hiroshi Mihara Former position: President

Note: Retiring President, Hiroshi Mihara is scheduled to be appointed to KOITO's Director and Senior

Adviser. (Retiring) Name: Koichi Sakakibara

Former position: Executive Vice President

Note: Retiring Director, Koichi Sakakibara is scheduled to be appointed to KOITO's Standing Audit and Supervisory Board Member.

1