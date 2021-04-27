Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7276   JP3284600008

KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

(7276)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Koito Manufacturing : Announcement Regarding Dividend Proposals by the Board

04/27/2021 | 03:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 27, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. Representative Director: Hiroshi Mihara, President (Stock Code: 7276 First Section, TSE)

Inquiries: Atsushi Inoue, Managing Corporate Officer General Affairs Dept.

(Tel: +81-3-3443-7111)

Announcement Regarding Dividend Proposals by the Board

KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. ("KOITO") announces that, at the meeting of the Board of Directors on April 27, 2021, it was resolved to pay dividends as appropriation of retained earnings for the record date of March 31, 2021, as follows:

1Details of Year-end Dividends

Most recent dividend

Actual year-end dividend

Proposed dividend

forecast (announced

for year end of March 31,

January 29, 2021)

2020

Record date

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

Dividend per share

¥30.00

(TBD)

¥20.00

Total amount of dividends

¥4,822 million

¥3,214 million

Effective date

June 30, 2021

June 29, 2020

Source of dividends

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

2Reason for the Dividend Amount

KOITO's policy is to continuously pay stable dividends to shareholders based on the comprehensive evaluation of our present business results, business climate, etc.

The year-end dividend of this term is scheduled to be ¥30 per share in consideration of the current business results and continuation of the severe business climete.

Accordingly, the full year dividend, including the interim dividend, is scheduled to be ¥50.

This matter will be presented for approval to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting scheduled for June 29, 2021.

(Reference) Breakdown of Annual Dividends

Dividend per share (¥)

Record date

Second quarter

Year end

Full year

Actual results for the

current fiscal year / proposed

20.00

30.00

50.00

(ended March 31, 2021)

Actual results for the

previous fiscal year

52.00

20.00

72.00

(ended March 31, 2020)

Disclaimer

Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 07:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
03:05aKOITO MANUFACTURING  : Announcement Regarding Dividend Proposals by the Board
PU
03:05aKOITO MANUFACTURING  : Consolidated Earnings Report for Fiscal 2021
PU
03:03aKOITO MANUFACTURING  : Announcement Regarding Changes of Representative Director..
PU
03/30KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/05KOITO MANUFACTURING  : ; KOITO's BladeScan Won 'JSME Medal for New Technology'
AQ
02/01KOITO MANUFACTURING  : Posts Lower Net Sales in October-December 2020; Shares Ri..
MT
2020KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020KOITO MANUFACTURING  : Announcement Regarding the Business Results Forecast for ..
PU
2020KOITO MANUFACTURING  : Consolidated Earnings Report for the First Quarter of Fis..
PU
2020KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 702 B 6 490 M 6 490 M
Net income 2021 38 190 M 353 M 353 M
Net cash 2021 269 B 2 482 M 2 482 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
Yield 2021 0,76%
Capitalization 1 103 B 10 196 M 10 192 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 24 769
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 8 778,75 JPY
Last Close Price 6 860,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 45,8%
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masahiro Ohtake Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Mihara President, COO & Representative Director
Hideo Yamamoto Director & Head-Information Systems
Haruya Uehara Independent Outside Director
Kingo Sakurai Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-2.28%10 196
DENSO CORPORATION13.29%49 745
APTIV PLC11.44%39 187
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.34.99%29 284
CONTINENTAL AG-2.56%28 552
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD11.55%24 005
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ