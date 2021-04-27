Koito Manufacturing : Announcement Regarding Dividend Proposals by the Board

April 27, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. Representative Director: Hiroshi Mihara, President (Stock Code: 7276 First Section, TSE)

Inquiries: Atsushi Inoue, Managing Corporate Officer General Affairs Dept.

(Tel: +81-3-3443-7111)

Announcement Regarding Dividend Proposals by the Board

KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. ("KOITO") announces that, at the meeting of the Board of Directors on April 27, 2021, it was resolved to pay dividends as appropriation of retained earnings for the record date of March 31, 2021, as follows:

1．Details of Year-end Dividends Most recent dividend Actual year-end dividend Proposed dividend forecast (announced for year end of March 31, January 29, 2021) 2020 Record date March 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Dividend per share ¥30.00 (TBD) ¥20.00 Total amount of dividends ¥4,822 million － ¥3,214 million Effective date June 30, 2021 － June 29, 2020 Source of dividends Retained earnings － Retained earnings

2．Reason for the Dividend Amount

KOITO's policy is to continuously pay stable dividends to shareholders based on the comprehensive evaluation of our present business results, business climate, etc.

The year-end dividend of this term is scheduled to be ¥30 per share in consideration of the current business results and continuation of the severe business climete.

Accordingly, the full year dividend, including the interim dividend, is scheduled to be ¥50.

This matter will be presented for approval to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting scheduled for June 29, 2021.

(Reference) Breakdown of Annual Dividends