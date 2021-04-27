Koito Manufacturing : Consolidated Earnings Report for Fiscal 2021

(1) Changes to important subsidiaries during fiscal 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in revised scope of consolidation): Yes
Excluded: 1 company
(Company name) KI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Note: For details, please refer to the attached material P.13 "3. Consolidated Financial Statement and Notes (5) Note to Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes to Important Subsidiaries during the Fiscal 2021)"
(2) Changes in accounting principles, accounting estimates and restatements
① Changes in accounting policies in conjunction with revisions to accounting standards: None
②Other changes
: None
③Changes in accounting estimates : None
④Restatements: None
Number of shares issued (common stock) ① Number of shares issued (including treasury stock): ②Number of treasury stocks: ③Average number of shares during the year:
(shares)
March 31, 2021
160,789,436
March 31, 2020
160,789,436
March 31, 2021
53,614
March 31, 2020
55,390
Fiscal 2021
160,734,989
Fiscal 2020
160,733,215
Non-consolidated Earnings Report for Fiscal 2021
1. Non-consolidated Results for Fiscal 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
*This consolidated earnings report is not subject to the auditing procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
*Explanations concerning proper use of business forecasts and other noteworthy matters (Notes on future assumptions)
The above forecasts are based on information available, and certain assumptions that are judged to be reasonable, at the time of the release of this report. KOITO is not promising that the Company will achieve these forecasts. Actual results could differ from forecasts due to a variety of factors.
The exchange conversion rate based on the business forecast for fiscal 2022, the year ending March 2022 is calculated as 1.00 US$ = ¥100.0 and 1 CNY = ¥15.0.
(Supplementary materials for financial results)
KOITO is scheduled to have an earnings release conference for securities analysts and institutional investors on May 14, 2021. Supplementary materials will be available on our website.
Table of Contents of Supplementary Materials
Outline of Consolidated Results………………………………………………………………………………………….2
Outline of Consolidated Results in Fiscal 2021………………………………………………………………….2
Outline of Financial Position in Fiscal 2021………………………………………………………………………2
Forecasts for Fiscal 2022………………………………………………………………………………………………3
Basic Earnings Distribution Policies and Dividend Payments for Fiscal 2021 and Fiscal 2022……………………3
Basic Approach in Selection of Accounting Standard………………………………………………………………….4
Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes…………………………………………………………………………..5
(2) Non-consolidated Statements of Income……………………………………………………………………………
1
1. Outline of Consolidated Results
(1) Outline of Consolidated Results in Fiscal 2021
During the period under review, the uncertainty of the Japanese economy has increased due to concerns of the spread of the COVID-19 infections, and the worsening employment situation and corporate performance.
Globally, the overall world economy decelerated due to a slowdown of the economic activities caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the dispute between the U.S. and China, and the geopolitical risks.
In the Japanese automobile industry, the production volume decreased year on year for both domestic and export vehicles.
In overseas, the production volume increased in China etc., year on year. However, the global automobile production volume as a whole has decreased year on year due to the decrease in the production volume in North America, Europe, ASEAN countries, India and other regions.
In this climate, despite an increase in new orders in the mainstay automotive lighting equipment segment and a shift in automobile lamps to LED, the KOITO Group's net sales for the fiscal 2021 decreased 11.8% year on year to ¥706.3 billion due to a year on year decrease in sales in Japan, North America, and Asia, caused by a decrease in the automobile production volume.
Results by geographical segment are outlined as follows:
〔Japan〕
Despite an increase in new orders and a shift in automobile lamps to LED, sales in Japan decreased 11.1% year on year to ¥341.0 billion due to a decrease in the domestic automobile production volume.
〔North America〕
Despite an increase in new orders and a shift in automobile lamps to LED, sales in North America decreased 21.2% year on year to ¥143.4 billion due to a decrease in automobile production volume and the effect of currency exchange.
〔China〕
Sales in China increased 10.4% year on year to ¥103.4 billion due to an increase in automobile production volume.
〔Asia〕
Despite a shift in automobile lamps to LED, sales in Asia decreased 15.2% year on year to ¥86.2 billion due to a decrease in automobile production volume and the effect of currency exchange.
〔Europe〕
Sales in Europe decreased 21.1% year on year to ¥27.6 billion due to a decrease in automobile production volume.
〔Other regions〕
Despite an increase in new orders, decreased 4.1% year on year to ¥4.5 billion due to a decrease in automobile production volume and the effect of currency exchange.
On the earnings front, although KOITO strongly implemented cost reduction and rationalization in response to the decrease in sales, the operating income decreased 31.2% year on year to ¥56.7 billion, recurring profit decreased 28.3% year on year to ¥61.1 billion, and the profit attributable to owners of parent decreased 35.2% year on year to ¥37.6 billion. This was attributable to the investment to meet new orders, and investment in R&D activities for the future growth.
Outline of Financial Position in Fiscal 2020-1.Assets, liabilities and net assets
Total assets as of March 31, 2021 increased ¥52.4 billion to ¥782.1 billion. This was mainly due to an increase in cash and time deposits, and an increase in investments in securities led by an increase in the evaluation of the market value accompanying the rise in the stock price.
Total liabilities as of March 31, 2021 decreased ¥3.4 billion to ¥212.7 billion, due to the repayment of debt, even though the accounts payable increased.
Net assets as of March 31, 2021 increased ¥55.9 billion to ¥569.4 billion due to an increase in the retained earnings led by the net income attributable to the owners of the parent, and an increase in the total amount of other comprehensive income accompanying the weak Yen, and rise in the stock price.
-2. Cash flows
Cash flow by the operating activities resulted in ¥74.9 billion, mainly reflecting a pretax net profit for the term of ¥59.4 billion and depreciation of ¥37.9 billion, where funds of ¥90.0 billion were secured after payment of the corporate tax.
Investment activities used net cash of ¥1.0 billion mainly reflecting the equipment investment of ¥33.5 billion, and refund of time deposits.
Financing activities used net cash of ¥18.3 billion mainly reflecting expenditures of ¥9.4 billion led by payment of long term debt, and payment of dividends of ¥8.8 billion.
As a result, the cash and cash equivalent as of March 31, 2021 were ¥161.8 billion, ¥57.6 billion higher than on March 31, 2020.
(3) Forecasts for Fiscal 2022
The global automobile production volume is expected to recover, even though the effects of the novel coronavirus continue, and the constraints in the supply and demand of semiconductors remain.
In the business forecast for fiscal 2022, the year ending March 2022, net sales are expected to increase year on year. As for profits, even though we are planning to make further investment to meet new orders and promote R&D activities for the future growth, each of the operating income, recurring profit, and net income attributable to the owners of the parent is expected to increase year on year.
(4) Basic Earnings Distribution Policies and Dividend Payments for Fiscal 2021 and Fiscal 2022
KOITO's policy is to continuously pay stable dividends to shareholders based on the comprehensive evaluation of our present business results, business climate, etc.
The year-end dividend of this term is scheduled to be ¥30 per share in consideration of the current business results and continuation of the severe business climate.
Accordingly, the full year dividend, including the interim dividend, is scheduled to be ¥50. The full year dividend for fiscal 2022 is currently undecided.
Looking ahead, KOITO will continue efforts to achieve higher earnings to meet the expectations of all shareholders.
The differences between the actual results for fiscal 2021 herein and the previous forecasts (consolidated and non-consolidated) issued in the "Announcement Regarding the Revision of the Business Results Forecast Fiscal 2021" dated January 29, 2021, are as follows:
Consolidated Results for Fiscal 2021
(¥ millions are rounded down)
(¥ millions)
Operating
Profit
Net income
Net sales
Recurring profit
attributable to
income
per share (¥)
owners of parent
Previously announced
697,000
54,000
57,000
35,000
217.75
forecast (A)
Actual results for
706,376
56,707
61,107
37,612
234.00
fiscal 2021 (B)
Difference (B-A)
9,376
2,707
4,107
2,612
―
Change (%)
1.3
5.0
7.2
7.5
―
(Reference) Actual
results for previous
800,928
82,411
85,264
58,022
360.99
year (fiscal 2020)
(Reference) Non-Consolidated Results for Fiscal 2021
(¥ millions)
Net sales
Operating
Recurring profit
Net income
Net income
income
per share (¥)
Previously announced
313,000
21,000
38,000
37,000
230.19
forecast (A)
Actual results for
312,201
21,138
38,185
38,048
236.72
fiscal 2021 (B)
Difference (B-A)
△798
138
185
1,048
―
Change (%)
△0.3
0.7
0.5
2.8
―
(Reference) Actual
results for previous
356,505
25,574
46,713
41,644
259.09
year (fiscal 2020)
2. Basic Approach in Selection of Accounting Standard
KOITO applies generally accepted account principles (GAAP) of Japan as its accounting standard, mainly to ensure its financial statements are comparable with past years. (The financial statements are prepared based on "Rules Concerning the Taxonomy, Format and Preparation Method of Consolidated Financial Statements" (Ministry of Finance Ordinance No. 28 of 1976) .
3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
(¥ millions)
Fiscal 2020
Fiscal 2021
As of March 31, 2020
As of March 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets:
271,774
303,887
Cash and time deposits
Trade notes and accounts receivable
107,872
115,950
Electronically recorded monetary claims-operating
12,816
12,957
Inventories
65,544
73,751
Other current assets
34,505
32,239
Allowance for doubtful accounts
△ 362
△370
Total current assets
492,150
538,416
Non-current assets:
Property, plant and equipment:
49,552
53,493
Buildings and structures (net)
Machinery and transportation equipment (net)
66,417
69,993
Fixtures, equipment and tools (net)
17,050
14,391
Land
16,028
15,561
Construction in progress
21,033
17,457
Other property, plant and equipment
－
718
Total property, plant and equipment
170,082
171,615
Intangible fixed assets
3,193
3,125
Investments and other assets:
45,701
56,570
Investment securities
Claims provable in bankruptcy, claims provable in
59
18
rehabilitation and other
14,711
7,755
Deferred income tax assets
Net defined assets for retirement benefits
1,599
2,556
Other investments
2,504
2,244
Allowance for doubtful accounts
△ 288
△139
Total investments and other assets
64,288
69,005
Total non-current assets
237,564
243,747
Total assets
729,715
782,163
(¥ millions)
Fiscal 2020
Fiscal 2021
As of March 31, 2020
As of March 31, 2021
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Trade notes and accounts payable
85,737
95,989
Electronically recorded monetary obligations-operating
8,692
7,867
Short-term loans
29,171
20,715
Accrued expenses
21,073
23,366
Income taxes payable
7,147
5,267
Allowance for employees' bonuses
5,332
5,420
Reserve for product warranties
2,517
2,622
Allowance for expenses for damages
91
－
Allowance for environmental strategies
40
－
Other current liabilities
13,888
10,679
Total current liabilities
173,690
171,928
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term debt
355
230
Deferred income tax liabilities
6,221
7,938
Allowance for directors' and corporate auditors'
266
275
retirement benefits
Reserve for product warranties
5,796
5,641
Allowance for environmental strategies
4
17
Net defined liability for retirement benefits
28,027
24,701
Other non-current liabilities
1,827
1,991
Total non-current liabilities
42,500
40,796
Total liabilities
216,190
212,724
Net assets
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock
14,270
14,270
Additional paid-in capital
13,373
13,380
Retained earnings
449,031
480,214
Treasury common stock, at cost
△53
△52
Total shareholders' equity
476,622
507,813
Accumulated other comprehensive income:
Valuation adjustment on marketable securities
14,822
23,690
Translation adjustments
△ 9,333
4,291
Adjustments in defined benefit plans
△ 1,608
1,810
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
3,880
29,792
Subscription rights to shares
231
222
Non-controlling interests
32,789
31,610
Total net assets
513,524
569,438
Total liabilities and net assets
729,715
782,163
(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(¥ millions)
Fiscal 2020
Fiscal 2021
April 1, 2019
April 1, 2020
to March 31, 2020
to March 31, 2021
Net sales
800,928
706,376
Cost of sales
672,890
609,132
Gross profit
128,038
97,244
Selling, general and administrative expenses:
13,502
13,688
Selling expenses
General and administrative expenses
32,124
26,848
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
45,626
40,537
Operating income
82,411
56,707
Non-operating income:
1,724
1,190
Interest income
Dividends
1,274
1,050
Subsidies for employment adjustment
－
676
Royalty income, other
597
475
Foreign exchange gains
－
10
Other non-operating income
1,692
2,697
Total non-operating income
5,289
6,100
Non-operating expenses:
870
581
Interest expenses
Shares of loss of entities accounted for using
350
595
equity method
814
Foreign exchange losses
－
Other non-operating expenses
401
524
Total non-operating expenses
2,436
1,700
Recurring profit
85,264
61,107
Extraordinary gains:
Gain on sales of property and equipment
25
41
Gain on sales of investment securities
27
220
Subsidies for employment adjustment
－
2
Total extraordinary gains
52
265
Extraordinary losses:
Loss on sale and disposal of property and equipment
700
567
Loss on sale of investment securities
－
2
Loss on valuation of investment securities
14
－
Impairment loss
－
1,331
Loss related to the Act on Prohibition to Private
324
41
Monopolization and Maintenance of Fair Trade
Loss on extinguishment of tie-in shares
127
－
Allowance for expenses for damages
91
－
Total extraordinary losses
1,258
1,943
Income before income taxes
84,058
59,429
Income taxes
21,252
15,430
Refund of income taxes
－
△994
Income tax adjustment
717
4,532
Total income taxes
21,970
18,969
Net income
62,087
40,460
(Breakdown)
58,022
37,612
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
4,065
2,848
(¥ millions)
Fiscal 2020
Fiscal 2021
April 1, 2019
April 1, 2020
to March 31, 2020
to March 31, 2021
Other comprehensive income or loss
Valuation adjustment on marketable securities
△5,198
8,884
Translation adjustments
△14,723
15,688
Adjustments in defined benefit plans
△907
3,418
Share of other comprehensive income of entities
10
5
accounted for using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
△20,819
27,997
Comprehensive income
41,268
68,457
(Breakdown)
Attributable to shareholders of the parent company
39,266
63,523
Attributable to non-controlling interests
2,001
4,934
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' EquityFiscal 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(¥ millions)
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
Additional
Retained
Treasury
Total
common stock,
shareholders'
paid-in capital
earnings
at cost
equity
Balance at beginning of year
14,270
16,759
407,725
△55
438,700
Changes during fiscal year
Dividends from retained
－
－
△16,716
－
△16,716
earnings
Profit attributable to owners
－
－
58,022
－
58,022
of parent
Purchases of treasury stock
－
－
－
△0
△0
Disposal of treasury stock
－
11
－
2
13
Changes of equity interest
－
△0
－
－
△0
in consolidated subsidiaries
Change in treasury shares
of parent arising from
－
△3,396
－
－
△3,396
transactions with non-
controlling shareholders
Changes in items other than
shareholders' equity during
－
－
－
－
－
fiscal year (net)
Total changes during fiscal
－
△3,385
41,306
1
37,922
year
Balance at fiscal year-end
14,270
13,373
449,031
△53
476,622
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation
Total
Subscription
Non-
Total
adjustment
Translation
Adjustments
accumulated
rights to
controlling
net
on
adjustments
of defined
other
shares
interests
assets
marketable
benefit plans
comprehensive
securities
income
Balance at beginning of year
19,857
3,473
△694
22,636
245
41,981
503,564
Changes during fiscal year
Dividends from retained
－
－
－
－
－
－
△16,716
earnings
Profit attributable to owners
－
－
－
－
－
－
58,022
of parent
Purchases of treasury stock
－
－
－
－
－
－
△0
Disposal of treasury stock
－
－
－
－
－
－
13
Changes of equity interest in
－
－
－
－
－
－
△0
consolidated subsidiaries
Change in treasury shares
of parent arising from
－
－
－
－
－
－
△3,396
transactions with non-
controlling shareholders
Changes in items other than
shareholders' equity during
△5,034
△12,807
△913
△18,755
△13
△9,192
△27,961
fiscal year (net)
Total changes during fiscal
△5,034
△12,807
△913
△18,755
△13
△9,192
9,960
year
Balance at fiscal year-end
14,822
△9,333
△1,608
3,880
231
32,789
513,524
Fiscal 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(¥ millions)
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
Additional
Retained
Treasury
Total
common stock,
shareholders'
paid-in capital
earnings
at cost
equity
Balance at beginning of year
14,270
13,373
449,031
△53
476,622
Changes during fiscal year
Dividends from retained
－
－
△6,429
－
△6,429
earnings
Profit attributable to owners
－
－
37,612
－
37,612
of parent
Purchases of treasury stock
－
－
－
△1
△1
Disposal of treasury stock
－
7
－
1
9
Changes in items other than
shareholders' equity during
－
－
－
－
－
fiscal year (net)
Total changes during fiscal
－
7
31,182
0
31,190
year
Balance at fiscal year-end
14,270
13,380
480,214
△52
507,813
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation
Total
Subscription
Non-
Total
adjustment
Translation
Adjustments
accumulated
rights to
controlling
net
on
of defined
other
shares
interests
assets
adjustments
marketable
benefit plans
comprehensive
securities
income
Balance at beginning of year
14,822
△9,333
△1,608
3,880
231
32,789
513,524
Changes during fiscal year
Dividends from retained
－
－
－
－
－
－
△6,429
earnings
Profit attributable to owners
－
－
－
－
－
－
37,612
of parent
Purchases of treasury stock
－
－
－
－
－
－
△1
Disposal of treasury stock
－
－
－
－
－
－
9
Changes in items other than
shareholders' equity during
8,867
13,625
3,418
25,911
△9
△1,178
24,723
fiscal year (net)
Total changes during fiscal
8,867
13,625
3,418
25,911
△9
△1,178
55,914
year
Balance at fiscal year-end
23,690
4,291
1,810
29,792
222
31,610
569,438
(4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(¥ millions)
Fiscal 2020
Fiscal 2021
April 1, 2019
April 1, 2020
to March 31, 2020
to March 31, 2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Income before income taxes
84,058
59,429
Depreciation
36,066
37,962
Stock-based compensation
－
1,331
Equity in earnings of affiliated companies
350
595
Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts
△143
△79
Net defined assets and liability for retirement benefits
△549
519
Provision for reserve for bonuses
△100
59
Reserve for product warranties
293
△49
Interest and dividends received
△2,998
△2,241
Interest payments
870
581
Gain on sale of marketable and investment securities
△27
△217
Loss on valuation of marketable and investment securities
14
－
Loss on sale of property and equipment
675
525
Gain on sales of shares in subsidiaries
－
△2
Loss related to the Act on Prohibition of Private
324
41
Monopolization and Maintenance of Fair Trade
Allowance for expenses for damages
91
－
Loss on extinguishment of tie-in shares
127
－
Increase or decrease in trade notes and accounts receivable
7,339
△7,796
Increase in inventories
△2,161
△8,429
Increase or decrease in other current assets
△7,275
3,231
Increase or decrease in trade notes and accounts payable
△8,621
7,635
Increase or decrease in accrued expenses and other
△2,232
1,522
current liabilities
Others
△3,166
△4,612
Subtotal
102,934
90,006
Interest and dividend received
2,994
2,236
Interest paid
△870
△581
Loss related to the Act on Prohibition to Private
△389
△40
Monopolization and Maintenance of Fair Trade paid
Expenses for damages
－
△91
Income taxes paid
△19,695
△16,567
Net cash provided by operating activities
84,972
74,962
Cash flows from investing activities
Payments into time deposits
Proceeds from the redemption of time deposits Payments for purchase of marketable and investment securities
Proceeds from sale of marketable and investment securities Proceeds from sale of shares in subsidiaries resulting in revised scope of consolidation
Payments for acquisition of shares of subsidiaries and affiliates
Acquisition of property and equipment
Proceeds from sale and disposal of property and equipment Payments for new loans
Proceeds from loan repayments Others
Net cash used in investing activities
△168,475
△124,085
188,071
153,186
△6,088
△348
30
1,139
－
2,221
△2,668
－
△54,796
△33,533
534
512
△6
△4
8
5
△1,337
△185
△44,728
△1,093
(¥ millions)
Fiscal 2020
Fiscal 2021
April 1, 2019
April 1, 2020
to March 31, 2020
to March 31, 2021
Cash flows from financing activities
Increase in short-term loans
1,481
△301
Increase in long-term debt
1,085
216
Repayment of long-term debt
△3,712
△9,416
Payments for repurchase of treasury stock
△0
△1
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
0
0
Purchase of shares in subsidiaries resulting in change in
△11,762
－
scope of consolidation
Dividends paid by parent company
△16,713
△6,432
Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders
△2,387
△2,388
Net cash used in financing activities
△32,010
△18,324
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash
△2,024
2,108
equivalents
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
6,209
57,652
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
97,993
104,202
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
104,202
161,855
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Going Concern Assumption)
None
(Changes to Important Subsidiaries during the Fiscal 2021)
On April 1, 2020, KI HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (KIHD) was absorbed by absorption-type merger entered into between the two companies where by KIHD would be ceases to exist, and KOITO MANUFACTURING CO.,LTD. (the company) would be the surviving company. Therefore, KIHD has been excluded from the scope of consolidation since the fiscal 2021.
The company transferred all of the shares in CHANGZHOU KOITO JINCHUANG TRANSPORTATION EQUIPMENT CO., LTD. (CHANGZHOU KOITO) to KTK Group Co., Ltd. in August 2020. As a result, CHANGZHOU KOITO has been excluded from the scope of consolidation since the fiscal 2021.
(Segment Information)
Overview of Reporting Segments
The KOITO Group produces primarily automotive lighting equipment in Japan and overseas, and supplies products to countries around the world as a global supplier. Each local subsidiary is an independent business entity, and the Group does business by establishing a comprehensive plan for each region. The Company's six reporting segments are therefore geographical segments based on production and sales structures, comprising Japan, North America, China, Asia, Europe and Other regions.
Within each of these geographical segments are segments that produce and sell automotive lighting equipment, railroad car control equipment, aircraft components, and seats for railroad cars and aircraft.
Calculation for Net Sales, Segment Income or Loss, Assets, Liabilities and Others of Reporting Segments Accounting treatment for reporting segments are same as Consolidated Financial Statements.
Income of reporting segments is based on operating income. Inter-segment sales and transfers are based on general market prices.
Information Concerning Net Sales and Operating Income or Loss for Each Segment
Fiscal 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(¥ millions)
Amount
recorded on
Japan
North
China
Asia
Europe
Other
Total
Adjustment
consolidated
America
regions
(Note 1)
financial
statements
(Note 3)
Net sales
Sales to outside
383,672
181,981
93,670
101,743
35,072
4,788
800,928
－
800,928
customers
Inter-segment sales
24,225
259
9,050
4,233
57
4
37,831
(37,831)
－
and transfers
Total
407,898
182,240
102,720
105,976
35,130
4,793
838,760
(37,831)
800,928
Segment operating
43,524
11,266
14,508
9,412
2,138
△457
80,392
2,018
82,411
income or loss
Segment assets
204,500
97,014
81,835
96,673
25,886
7,444
513,353
216,362
729,715
Other items
Depreciation
18,841
6,857
3,665
5,098
1,278
178
35,919
146
36,066
Increase in property,
plant and equipment
24,888
10,203
3,525
12,163
5,055
900
56,737
－
56,737
and intangible fixed
assets
Notes: 1. Adjustments are as follows:
The ¥2,018 million adjustment in segment operating income includes ¥8,261 million in intersegment eliminations and ¥△6,242 million in unallocated expenses. Unallocated expenses comprise expenses related to management divisions such as administrative and accounting divisions of the Head Office of the parent company.
The ¥216,362 million adjustment in segment assets includes ¥△5,543 million in intersegment eliminations, ¥178,200 million in surplus operational funds at the parent company (cash and time deposits), ¥39,180 million in long-term investments (investment securities, etc.) and ¥4,525 million in the parent company's Head Office building, etc.
The ¥146 million adjustment of depreciation expenses are the fixed assets amortization expenses for the parent company's Head Office.
2. The breakdown of countries and regions other than Japan and China is as follows:
North America: United States and Mexico
Asia: Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, India and Malaysia
Europe: United Kingdom and Czech Republic
Other regions: Brazil
3. Segment operating income or loss is adjusted to operating income in the consolidated financial statements.
Fiscal 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(¥ millions)
Amount
recorded on
Japan
North
China
Asia
Europe
Other
Total
Adjustment
consolidated
America
regions
(Note 1)
financial
statements
(Note 3)
Net sales
Sales to outside
341,038
143,420
103,400
86,254
27,668
4,594
706,376
－
706,376
customers
Inter-segment sales
21,978
207
5,212
5,212
25
－
32,636
(32,636)
－
and transfers
Total
363,016
143,628
108,613
91,467
27,693
4,594
739,013
(32,636)
706,376
Segment operating
36,536
670
15,218
6,267
△1,285
△892
56,514
192
56,707
income or loss
Segment assets
187,332
104,774
90,423
104,932
29,721
7,798
524,982
257,180
782,163
Other items
19,512
6,933
3,710
1,541
229
115
Depreciation
5,919
37,847
37,962
Impairment loss
－
－
－
1,331
－
－
1,331
－
1,331
Increase in property,
plant and equipment
16,591
5,956
3,470
8,599
2,591
678
37,887
－
37,887
and intangible fixed
assets
Notes: 1. Adjustments are as follows:
The ¥192 million adjustment in segment operating income includes ¥5,744 million in intersegment eliminations and ¥△5,551 million in unallocated expenses. Unallocated expenses comprise expenses related to management divisions such as administrative and accounting divisions of the Head Office of the parent company.
The ¥257,180 million adjustment in segment assets includes ¥△7,474 million in intersegment eliminations, ¥194,086 million in surplus operational funds at the parent company (cash and time deposits), ¥64,347 million in long-term investments (investment securities, etc.) and ¥6,221 million in the parent company's Head Office building, etc.
The ¥115 million adjustment of depreciation expenses are the fixed assets amortization expenses for the parent company's Head Office.
2. The breakdown of countries and regions other than Japan and China is as follows:
North America: United States and Mexico
Asia: Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, India and Malaysia
Europe: United Kingdom and Czech Republic
Other regions: Brazil
3. Segment operating income or loss is adjusted to operating income in the consolidated financial statements.
(Per Share Information)
Fiscal 2020
Fiscal 2021
April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020
April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021
Net assets per share
¥2,989.43
Net assets per share
¥3,344.65
Net income per share
¥360.99
Net income per share
¥234.00
Profit per share after adjustment
¥360.87
Profit per share after adjustment for
¥233.93
for dilution
dilution
The following shows the basis for calculation of profit per share, and profit per share after adjustment for dilution.
Fiscal 2020
Fiscal 2021
April 1, 2019
April 1, 2020
to March 31, 2020
to March 31, 2021
(1)Net income per share
¥360.99
¥234.00
(Basis for calculation)
Adjustment to profit attributable to owners of parent
¥58,022 million
¥37,612 million
Amount not attributable to common stock
－
－
Profit attributable to shareholders of common stock of
¥58,022 million
¥37,612 million
parent
Average number of shares outstanding during the
160,733
160,734
period (thousand shares)
(2)Profit per share after adjustment for dilution
¥360.87
¥233.93
(Basis for calculation)
Adjustment to profit attributable to owners of parent
－
－
Increase in the number of common stock
50
48
(thousand shares)
Details of material change from the end of previous
fiscal year for latent stocks without a dilution effect,
－
－
which were not included in the calculation of profit
per share after adjustment for dilution
(Significant Subsequent Events)
None.
4. Non-consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Non-consolidated Balance Sheets
(¥ millions)
Fiscal 2020
Fiscal 2021
As of March 31, 2020
As of March 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and time deposits
178,200
194,086
Notes receivable
641
638
Electronically recorded monetary claims-operating
11,406
10,994
Accounts receivable-trade
47,591
50,333
Finished products
7,258
8,268
Work in progress
1,058
1,061
Raw materials and supplies
6,746
7,338
Accrued income
5,762
6,607
Other current assets
267
1,660
Less: Allowance for doubtful receivables
△241
△243
Total current assets
258,691
280,745
Non-current assets:
Property, plant and equipment:
8,066
11,902
Buildings (net)
Structures (net)
857
829
Machinery (net)
7,229
5,988
Transportation equipment (net)
217
150
Fixtures, equipment and tools (net)
4,293
3,215
Land
4,652
7,260
Construction in progress
2,943
2,008
Total property, plant and equipment
28,259
31,355
Intangible fixed assets:
37
37
Telephone subscription rights
Other intangible fixed assets
1,828
1,694
Total intangible fixed assets
1,866
1,731
Investments and other assets:
22,395
34,898
Investment securities
Shares of affiliated companies
83,788
85,791
Investments in affiliated companies
26,333
26,333
Long-term loans of affiliated companies
－
110
Claims provable in bankruptcy, claims provable in
59
18
rehabilitation and other
7,899
8,425
Deferred income tax assets
Other investments
876
681
Less: Allowance for doubtful accounts
△163
△242
Total investments and other assets
141,189
156,017
Total non-current assets
171,315
189,104
Total assets
430,006
469,849
(¥ millions)
Fiscal 2020
Fiscal 2021
As of March 31, 2020
As of March 31, 2021
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Notes and accounts payable
57,908
60,244
Electronically recorded monetary obligations-operating
3,538
3,058
Accrued amount payable
3,352
1,168
Accrued expenses
7,526
7,692
Income taxes payable
2,354
385
Allowance for employees' bonuses
3,511
3,429
Reserve for product warranties
2,232
2,281
Other current liabilities
971
1,523
Total current liabilities
81,397
79,782
Non-current liabilities:
Allowance for retirement benefits
15,939
15,949
Allowance for losses on overseas investments
2,016
2,687
Reserve for product warranties
5,400
5,302
Allowance for environmental strategies
4
17
Other non-current liabilities
937
932
Total non-current liabilities
24,297
24,888
Total liabilities
105,694
104,671
Net assets
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock
14,270
14,270
Additional paid-in capital
Capital reserve
17,107
17,107
Other additional paid-in capital
185
192
Total additional paid-in capital
17,293
17,300
Retained earnings
Profit reserve
3,567
3,567
Other retained earnings
Reserve for reductions of asset costs
955
910
Other reserve
100,000
100,000
Retained earnings brought forward
173,764
205,427
Total retained earnings
278,287
309,906
Treasury common stock, at cost
△53
△52
Total shareholders' equity
309,798
341,425
Revaluations and translation adjustments:
Valuation adjustment on marketable securities
14,281
23,530
Total revaluations and translation adjustments
14,281
23,530
Subscription rights to shares
231
222
Total net assets
324,311
365,178
Total liabilities and net assets
430,006
469,849
(2) Non-consolidated Statements of Income
(¥ millions)
Fiscal 2020
Fiscal 2021
April 1, 2019
April 1, 2020
to March 31, 2020
to March 31, 2021
Net sales
356,505
312,201
Cost of sales
305,736
269,398
Gross profit
50,769
42,802
Selling, general and administrative expenses:
Selling expenses
10,741
9,711
General and administrative expenses
14,454
11,952
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
25,195
21,663
Operating income
25,574
21,138
Non-operating income:
Interest income
380
87
Interest on securities
－
36
Dividend income
12,302
10,988
Royalty income, other
8,298
5,859
Rent income
55
351
Foreign exchange gains
－
176
Miscellaneous income
284
665
Total non-operating income
21,322
18,164
Non-operating expenses:
101
Foreign exchange losses
－
Reserve for allowance for overseas investment loss
－
671
Miscellaneous expenses
81
447
Total non-operating expenses
183
1,118
Recurring profit
46,713
38,185
Extraordinary gains:
Gain on sale of fixed assets
28
4
Gain on sale of investment securities
23
220
Gain on sales of shares in subsidiaries
－
783
Gain on reversing allowance for overseas investment
