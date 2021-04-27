Koito Manufacturing : Consolidated Earnings Report for Fiscal 2021 04/27/2021 | 03:05am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Consolidated Earnings Report for Fiscal 2021 [Japanese GAAP] April 27, 2021 Company Name: KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. Stock Listing: First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange Code Number: 7276 URL: https://www.koito.co.jp Representative Director: Hiroshi Mihara, President Inquiries: Hideharu Konagaya, Senior Managing Director Tel: +81-3-3443-7111 Planned Date of the General Meeting of Shareholders: June 29, 2021 Planned Date of Dividends Payment: June 30, 2021 Planned Date of Filing of Annual Securities Report: June 30, 2021 Supplementary explanatory materials prepared: Yes Explanatory meeting: Yes (¥ millions are rounded down) 1. Consolidated Results for Fiscal 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) (1) Consolidated Operating Result (¥ millions; percentage figures represent year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating income Recurring profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Fiscal 2021 706,376 △11.8% 56,707 △31.2% 61,107 △28.3% 37,612 △35.2% Fiscal 2020 800,928 △3.1% 82,411 △18.8% 85,264 △19.2% 58,022 △20.4% Note: Comprehensive income: Fiscal 2021: ¥ 68,457 million (65.9%), Fiscal 2020: ¥41,268 million (△45.5%) Net income Net income per Return on equity Recurring profit to Operating income to per share (¥) share (diluted) (¥) (%) total assets ratio (%) net sales ratio (%) Fiscal 2021 234.00 233.93 7.4 8.1 8.0 Fiscal 2020 360.99 360.87 12.3 11.6 10.3 Note: Equity in earnings of affiliated companies: Fiscal 2021: ¥△595 million, Fiscal 2020: ¥△350 million (2) Consolidated Financial Position (¥ millions) Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets (%) per share (¥) March 31, 2021 782,163 569,438 68.7 3,344.65 March 31, 2020 729,715 513,524 65.8 2,989.43 Note: Equity: March 31, 2021: ¥537,605 million, March 31, 2020: ¥480,503 million (3) Consolidated Cash Flows (¥ millions) Cash and cash Operating activities Investing activities Financing activities equivalents at end of year Fiscal 2021 74,962 △1,093 △18,324 161,855 Fiscal 2020 84,972 △44,728 △32,010 104,202 2. Dividends Dividend per share (¥) Ratio of Dividend paid Payout ratio dividends First Second Third Year end Full year (annual) (Consolidated) to net assets quarter quarter quarter (¥ millions) (%) (Consolidated) (%) Fiscal 2020 － 52.00 － 20.00 72.00 11,572 19.9 2.5 Fiscal 2021 － 20.00 － 30.00 50.00 8,036 21.4 1.6 Fiscal 2022 － － － － － － (forecast) Notes: Forecasts of dividends for fiscal 2022 are currently undecided. 3. Forecast of Consolidated Results for Fiscal 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) (¥ millions; percentage figures represent year-on-year changes) Profit Net income per Net sales Operating income Recurring profit attributable to share (¥) owners of parent First half 353,000 21.4% 24,000 208.3% 25,000 136.6% 16,000 149.2% 99.54 Full year 766,000 8.4% 62,000 9.3% 64,000 4.7% 42,000 11.7% 261.30 *Notes (1) Changes to important subsidiaries during fiscal 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in revised scope of consolidation): Yes Excluded: 1 company (Company name) KI HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Note: For details, please refer to the attached material P.13 "3. Consolidated Financial Statement and Notes (5) Note to Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes to Important Subsidiaries during the Fiscal 2021)" (2) Changes in accounting principles, accounting estimates and restatements ① Changes in accounting policies in conjunction with revisions to accounting standards: None ②Other changes : None ③Changes in accounting estimates : None ④Restatements: None Number of shares issued (common stock)

① Number of shares issued (including treasury stock):

② Number of treasury stocks:

③ Average number of shares during the year: (shares) March 31, 2021 160,789,436 March 31, 2020 160,789,436 March 31, 2021 53,614 March 31, 2020 55,390 Fiscal 2021 160,734,989 Fiscal 2020 160,733,215 For Reference Only 》 Non-consolidated Earnings Report for Fiscal 2021 1. Non-consolidated Results for Fiscal 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) (1) Non-consolidated Business Results (¥ millions; percentage figures represent year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating income Recurring profit Net income Fiscal 2021 312,201 △12.4% 21,138 △17.3% 38,185 △18.3% 38,048 △8.6% Fiscal 2020 356,505 △2.1% 25,574 △33.3% 46,713 △17.5% 41,644 △5.6% Net income Net income per share (¥) per share (diluted) (¥) Fiscal 2021 236.72 236.64 Fiscal 2020 259.09 259.01 (2) Non-consolidated Financial Position (¥ millions) Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets (%) per share (¥) March 31, 2021 469,849 365,178 77.7 2,270.53 March 31, 2020 430,006 324,311 75.4 2,016.25 Note: Equity: March 31, 2021: ¥364,955 million, March 31, 2020: ¥324,080 million 2. Forecast of Non-consolidated Results for Fiscal 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) (¥ millions; percentage figures represent year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating income Recurring profit Net income Net income per share (¥) First half 152,000 15.2% 8,000 77.6% 20,000 15.7% 16,000 △35.6% 99.54 Full year 323,000 3.5% 20,000 △5.4% 38,000 △0.5% 29,000 △23.8% 180.42 *This consolidated earnings report is not subject to the auditing procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms. *Explanations concerning proper use of business forecasts and other noteworthy matters (Notes on future assumptions) The above forecasts are based on information available, and certain assumptions that are judged to be reasonable, at the time of the release of this report. KOITO is not promising that the Company will achieve these forecasts. Actual results could differ from forecasts due to a variety of factors. The exchange conversion rate based on the business forecast for fiscal 2022, the year ending March 2022 is calculated as 1.00 US$ = ¥100.0 and 1 CNY = ¥15.0. (Supplementary materials for financial results) KOITO is scheduled to have an earnings release conference for securities analysts and institutional investors on May 14, 2021. Supplementary materials will be available on our website. Table of Contents of Supplementary Materials Outline of Consolidated Results…………………………………………………………………………………………. 2 Outline of Consolidated Results in Fiscal 2021…………………………………………………………………. 2 Outline of Financial Position in Fiscal 2021……………………………………………………………………… 2 Forecasts for Fiscal 2022……………………………………………………………………………………………… 3 Basic Earnings Distribution Policies and Dividend Payments for Fiscal 2021 and Fiscal 2022…………………… 3 Basic Approach in Selection of Accounting Standard…………………………………………………………………. 4 Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes………………………………………………………………………….. 5 Consolidated Balance Sheets……………………………………………………………………………………….. 5 Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income……………………………………………….. 7 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity……………………………………………………… 9 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows……………………………………………………………………………. 11 Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements………………………………………………………………………… 13 (Going Concern Assumption)……………………………………………………………………………………….13 (Changes to Important Subsidiaries during the Fiscal 2021) ……………………………………………………… 13 (Segment Information)………………………………………………………………………………………………. 14 (Per Share Information)…………………………………………………………………………………………… 16 (Significant Subsequent Events)…………………………………………………………………………………….. 16 4. Non-consolidated Financial Statements………………………………………………………………………………... 17 (1) Non-consolidated Balance Sheets………………………………………………………………………………….. 17 (2) Non-consolidated Statements of Income…………………………………………………………………………… 19 1 1. Outline of Consolidated Results (1) Outline of Consolidated Results in Fiscal 2021 During the period under review, the uncertainty of the Japanese economy has increased due to concerns of the spread of the COVID-19 infections, and the worsening employment situation and corporate performance. Globally, the overall world economy decelerated due to a slowdown of the economic activities caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the dispute between the U.S. and China, and the geopolitical risks. In the Japanese automobile industry, the production volume decreased year on year for both domestic and export vehicles. In overseas, the production volume increased in China etc., year on year. However, the global automobile production volume as a whole has decreased year on year due to the decrease in the production volume in North America, Europe, ASEAN countries, India and other regions. In this climate, despite an increase in new orders in the mainstay automotive lighting equipment segment and a shift in automobile lamps to LED, the KOITO Group's net sales for the fiscal 2021 decreased 11.8% year on year to ¥706.3 billion due to a year on year decrease in sales in Japan, North America, and Asia, caused by a decrease in the automobile production volume. Results by geographical segment are outlined as follows: 〔Japan〕 Despite an increase in new orders and a shift in automobile lamps to LED, sales in Japan decreased 11.1% year on year to ¥341.0 billion due to a decrease in the domestic automobile production volume. 〔North America〕 Despite an increase in new orders and a shift in automobile lamps to LED, sales in North America decreased 21.2% year on year to ¥143.4 billion due to a decrease in automobile production volume and the effect of currency exchange. 〔China〕 Sales in China increased 10.4% year on year to ¥103.4 billion due to an increase in automobile production volume. 〔Asia〕 Despite a shift in automobile lamps to LED, sales in Asia decreased 15.2% year on year to ¥86.2 billion due to a decrease in automobile production volume and the effect of currency exchange. 〔Europe〕 Sales in Europe decreased 21.1% year on year to ¥27.6 billion due to a decrease in automobile production volume. 〔Other regions〕 Despite an increase in new orders, decreased 4.1% year on year to ¥4.5 billion due to a decrease in automobile production volume and the effect of currency exchange. On the earnings front, although KOITO strongly implemented cost reduction and rationalization in response to the decrease in sales, the operating income decreased 31.2% year on year to ¥56.7 billion, recurring profit decreased 28.3% year on year to ¥61.1 billion, and the profit attributable to owners of parent decreased 35.2% year on year to ¥37.6 billion. This was attributable to the investment to meet new orders, and investment in R&D activities for the future growth. Outline of Financial Position in Fiscal 2020 -1. Assets, liabilities and net assets

Total assets as of March 31, 2021 increased ¥52.4 billion to ¥782.1 billion. This was mainly due to an increase in cash and time deposits, and an increase in investments in securities led by an increase in the evaluation of the market value accompanying the rise in the stock price.

Total liabilities as of March 31, 2021 decreased ¥3.4 billion to ¥212.7 billion, due to the repayment of debt, even though the accounts payable increased.

Net assets as of March 31, 2021 increased ¥55.9 billion to ¥569.4 billion due to an increase in the retained earnings led by the net income attributable to the owners of the parent, and an increase in the total amount of other comprehensive income accompanying the weak Yen, and rise in the stock price. 2 -2. Cash flows Cash flow by the operating activities resulted in ¥74.9 billion, mainly reflecting a pretax net profit for the term of ¥59.4 billion and depreciation of ¥37.9 billion, where funds of ¥90.0 billion were secured after payment of the corporate tax. Investment activities used net cash of ¥1.0 billion mainly reflecting the equipment investment of ¥33.5 billion, and refund of time deposits. Financing activities used net cash of ¥18.3 billion mainly reflecting expenditures of ¥9.4 billion led by payment of long term debt, and payment of dividends of ¥8.8 billion. As a result, the cash and cash equivalent as of March 31, 2021 were ¥161.8 billion, ¥57.6 billion higher than on March 31, 2020. (3) Forecasts for Fiscal 2022 The global automobile production volume is expected to recover, even though the effects of the novel coronavirus continue, and the constraints in the supply and demand of semiconductors remain. In the business forecast for fiscal 2022, the year ending March 2022, net sales are expected to increase year on year. As for profits, even though we are planning to make further investment to meet new orders and promote R&D activities for the future growth, each of the operating income, recurring profit, and net income attributable to the owners of the parent is expected to increase year on year. (4) Basic Earnings Distribution Policies and Dividend Payments for Fiscal 2021 and Fiscal 2022 KOITO's policy is to continuously pay stable dividends to shareholders based on the comprehensive evaluation of our present business results, business climate, etc. The year-end dividend of this term is scheduled to be ¥30 per share in consideration of the current business results and continuation of the severe business climate. Accordingly, the full year dividend, including the interim dividend, is scheduled to be ¥50. The full year dividend for fiscal 2022 is currently undecided. Looking ahead, KOITO will continue efforts to achieve higher earnings to meet the expectations of all shareholders. The differences between the actual results for fiscal 2021 herein and the previous forecasts (consolidated and non-consolidated) issued in the "Announcement Regarding the Revision of the Business Results Forecast Fiscal 2021" dated January 29, 2021, are as follows: Consolidated Results for Fiscal 2021 (¥ millions are rounded down) (¥ millions) Operating Profit Net income Net sales Recurring profit attributable to income per share (¥) owners of parent Previously announced 697,000 54,000 57,000 35,000 217.75 forecast (A) Actual results for 706,376 56,707 61,107 37,612 234.00 fiscal 2021 (B) Difference (B-A) 9,376 2,707 4,107 2,612 ― Change (%) 1.3 5.0 7.2 7.5 ― (Reference) Actual results for previous 800,928 82,411 85,264 58,022 360.99 year (fiscal 2020) 3 (Reference) Non-Consolidated Results for Fiscal 2021 (¥ millions) Net sales Operating Recurring profit Net income Net income income per share (¥) Previously announced 313,000 21,000 38,000 37,000 230.19 forecast (A) Actual results for 312,201 21,138 38,185 38,048 236.72 fiscal 2021 (B) Difference (B-A) △798 138 185 1,048 ― Change (%) △0.3 0.7 0.5 2.8 ― (Reference) Actual results for previous 356,505 25,574 46,713 41,644 259.09 year (fiscal 2020) 2. Basic Approach in Selection of Accounting Standard KOITO applies generally accepted account principles (GAAP) of Japan as its accounting standard, mainly to ensure its financial statements are comparable with past years. (The financial statements are prepared based on "Rules Concerning the Taxonomy, Format and Preparation Method of Consolidated Financial Statements" (Ministry of Finance Ordinance No. 28 of 1976) . 4 3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets (¥ millions) Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2021 As of March 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: 271,774 303,887 Cash and time deposits Trade notes and accounts receivable 107,872 115,950 Electronically recorded monetary claims-operating 12,816 12,957 Inventories 65,544 73,751 Other current assets 34,505 32,239 Allowance for doubtful accounts △ 362 △370 Total current assets 492,150 538,416 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment: 49,552 53,493 Buildings and structures (net) Machinery and transportation equipment (net) 66,417 69,993 Fixtures, equipment and tools (net) 17,050 14,391 Land 16,028 15,561 Construction in progress 21,033 17,457 Other property, plant and equipment － 718 Total property, plant and equipment 170,082 171,615 Intangible fixed assets 3,193 3,125 Investments and other assets: 45,701 56,570 Investment securities Claims provable in bankruptcy, claims provable in 59 18 rehabilitation and other 14,711 7,755 Deferred income tax assets Net defined assets for retirement benefits 1,599 2,556 Other investments 2,504 2,244 Allowance for doubtful accounts △ 288 △139 Total investments and other assets 64,288 69,005 Total non-current assets 237,564 243,747 Total assets 729,715 782,163 5 (¥ millions) Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2021 As of March 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2021 Liabilities Current liabilities: Trade notes and accounts payable 85,737 95,989 Electronically recorded monetary obligations-operating 8,692 7,867 Short-term loans 29,171 20,715 Accrued expenses 21,073 23,366 Income taxes payable 7,147 5,267 Allowance for employees' bonuses 5,332 5,420 Reserve for product warranties 2,517 2,622 Allowance for expenses for damages 91 － Allowance for environmental strategies 40 － Other current liabilities 13,888 10,679 Total current liabilities 173,690 171,928 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt 355 230 Deferred income tax liabilities 6,221 7,938 Allowance for directors' and corporate auditors' 266 275 retirement benefits Reserve for product warranties 5,796 5,641 Allowance for environmental strategies 4 17 Net defined liability for retirement benefits 28,027 24,701 Other non-current liabilities 1,827 1,991 Total non-current liabilities 42,500 40,796 Total liabilities 216,190 212,724 Net assets Shareholders' equity: Common stock 14,270 14,270 Additional paid-in capital 13,373 13,380 Retained earnings 449,031 480,214 Treasury common stock, at cost △53 △52 Total shareholders' equity 476,622 507,813 Accumulated other comprehensive income: Valuation adjustment on marketable securities 14,822 23,690 Translation adjustments △ 9,333 4,291 Adjustments in defined benefit plans △ 1,608 1,810 Total accumulated other comprehensive income 3,880 29,792 Subscription rights to shares 231 222 Non-controlling interests 32,789 31,610 Total net assets 513,524 569,438 Total liabilities and net assets 729,715 782,163 6 (2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (¥ millions) Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2021 April 1, 2019 April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020 to March 31, 2021 Net sales 800,928 706,376 Cost of sales 672,890 609,132 Gross profit 128,038 97,244 Selling, general and administrative expenses: 13,502 13,688 Selling expenses General and administrative expenses 32,124 26,848 Total selling, general and administrative expenses 45,626 40,537 Operating income 82,411 56,707 Non-operating income: 1,724 1,190 Interest income Dividends 1,274 1,050 Subsidies for employment adjustment － 676 Royalty income, other 597 475 Foreign exchange gains － 10 Other non-operating income 1,692 2,697 Total non-operating income 5,289 6,100 Non-operating expenses: 870 581 Interest expenses Shares of loss of entities accounted for using 350 595 equity method 814 Foreign exchange losses － Other non-operating expenses 401 524 Total non-operating expenses 2,436 1,700 Recurring profit 85,264 61,107 Extraordinary gains: Gain on sales of property and equipment 25 41 Gain on sales of investment securities 27 220 Subsidies for employment adjustment － 2 Total extraordinary gains 52 265 Extraordinary losses: Loss on sale and disposal of property and equipment 700 567 Loss on sale of investment securities － 2 Loss on valuation of investment securities 14 － Impairment loss － 1,331 Loss related to the Act on Prohibition to Private 324 41 Monopolization and Maintenance of Fair Trade Loss on extinguishment of tie-in shares 127 － Allowance for expenses for damages 91 － Total extraordinary losses 1,258 1,943 Income before income taxes 84,058 59,429 Income taxes 21,252 15,430 Refund of income taxes － △994 Income tax adjustment 717 4,532 Total income taxes 21,970 18,969 Net income 62,087 40,460 (Breakdown) 58,022 37,612 Profit attributable to owners of parent Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 4,065 2,848 7 (¥ millions) Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2021 April 1, 2019 April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020 to March 31, 2021 Other comprehensive income or loss Valuation adjustment on marketable securities △5,198 8,884 Translation adjustments △14,723 15,688 Adjustments in defined benefit plans △907 3,418 Share of other comprehensive income of entities 10 5 accounted for using equity method Total other comprehensive income △20,819 27,997 Comprehensive income 41,268 68,457 (Breakdown) Attributable to shareholders of the parent company 39,266 63,523 Attributable to non-controlling interests 2,001 4,934 8 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity Fiscal 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) (¥ millions) Shareholders' equity Common stock Additional Retained Treasury Total common stock, shareholders' paid-in capital earnings at cost equity Balance at beginning of year 14,270 16,759 407,725 △55 438,700 Changes during fiscal year Dividends from retained － － △16,716 － △16,716 earnings Profit attributable to owners － － 58,022 － 58,022 of parent Purchases of treasury stock － － － △0 △0 Disposal of treasury stock － 11 － 2 13 Changes of equity interest － △0 － － △0 in consolidated subsidiaries Change in treasury shares of parent arising from － △3,396 － － △3,396 transactions with non- controlling shareholders Changes in items other than shareholders' equity during － － － － － fiscal year (net) Total changes during fiscal － △3,385 41,306 1 37,922 year Balance at fiscal year-end 14,270 13,373 449,031 △53 476,622 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation Total Subscription Non- Total adjustment Translation Adjustments accumulated rights to controlling net on adjustments of defined other shares interests assets marketable benefit plans comprehensive securities income Balance at beginning of year 19,857 3,473 △694 22,636 245 41,981 503,564 Changes during fiscal year Dividends from retained － － － － － － △16,716 earnings Profit attributable to owners － － － － － － 58,022 of parent Purchases of treasury stock － － － － － － △0 Disposal of treasury stock － － － － － － 13 Changes of equity interest in － － － － － － △0 consolidated subsidiaries Change in treasury shares of parent arising from － － － － － － △3,396 transactions with non- controlling shareholders Changes in items other than shareholders' equity during △5,034 △12,807 △913 △18,755 △13 △9,192 △27,961 fiscal year (net) Total changes during fiscal △5,034 △12,807 △913 △18,755 △13 △9,192 9,960 year Balance at fiscal year-end 14,822 △9,333 △1,608 3,880 231 32,789 513,524 9 Fiscal 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) (¥ millions) Shareholders' equity Common stock Additional Retained Treasury Total common stock, shareholders' paid-in capital earnings at cost equity Balance at beginning of year 14,270 13,373 449,031 △53 476,622 Changes during fiscal year Dividends from retained － － △6,429 － △6,429 earnings Profit attributable to owners － － 37,612 － 37,612 of parent Purchases of treasury stock － － － △1 △1 Disposal of treasury stock － 7 － 1 9 Changes in items other than shareholders' equity during － － － － － fiscal year (net) Total changes during fiscal － 7 31,182 0 31,190 year Balance at fiscal year-end 14,270 13,380 480,214 △52 507,813 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation Total Subscription Non- Total adjustment Translation Adjustments accumulated rights to controlling net on of defined other shares interests assets adjustments marketable benefit plans comprehensive securities income Balance at beginning of year 14,822 △9,333 △1,608 3,880 231 32,789 513,524 Changes during fiscal year Dividends from retained － － － － － － △6,429 earnings Profit attributable to owners － － － － － － 37,612 of parent Purchases of treasury stock － － － － － － △1 Disposal of treasury stock － － － － － － 9 Changes in items other than shareholders' equity during 8,867 13,625 3,418 25,911 △9 △1,178 24,723 fiscal year (net) Total changes during fiscal 8,867 13,625 3,418 25,911 △9 △1,178 55,914 year Balance at fiscal year-end 23,690 4,291 1,810 29,792 222 31,610 569,438 10 (4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (¥ millions) Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2021 April 1, 2019 April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020 to March 31, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Income before income taxes 84,058 59,429 Depreciation 36,066 37,962 Stock-based compensation － 1,331 Equity in earnings of affiliated companies 350 595 Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts △143 △79 Net defined assets and liability for retirement benefits △549 519 Provision for reserve for bonuses △100 59 Reserve for product warranties 293 △49 Interest and dividends received △2,998 △2,241 Interest payments 870 581 Gain on sale of marketable and investment securities △27 △217 Loss on valuation of marketable and investment securities 14 － Loss on sale of property and equipment 675 525 Gain on sales of shares in subsidiaries － △2 Loss related to the Act on Prohibition of Private 324 41 Monopolization and Maintenance of Fair Trade Allowance for expenses for damages 91 － Loss on extinguishment of tie-in shares 127 － Increase or decrease in trade notes and accounts receivable 7,339 △7,796 Increase in inventories △2,161 △8,429 Increase or decrease in other current assets △7,275 3,231 Increase or decrease in trade notes and accounts payable △8,621 7,635 Increase or decrease in accrued expenses and other △2,232 1,522 current liabilities Others △3,166 △4,612 Subtotal 102,934 90,006 Interest and dividend received 2,994 2,236 Interest paid △870 △581 Loss related to the Act on Prohibition to Private △389 △40 Monopolization and Maintenance of Fair Trade paid Expenses for damages － △91 Income taxes paid △19,695 △16,567 Net cash provided by operating activities 84,972 74,962 Cash flows from investing activities Payments into time deposits Proceeds from the redemption of time deposits Payments for purchase of marketable and investment securities Proceeds from sale of marketable and investment securities Proceeds from sale of shares in subsidiaries resulting in revised scope of consolidation Payments for acquisition of shares of subsidiaries and affiliates Acquisition of property and equipment Proceeds from sale and disposal of property and equipment Payments for new loans Proceeds from loan repayments Others Net cash used in investing activities 11 △168,475 △124,085 188,071 153,186 △6,088 △348 30 1,139 － 2,221 △2,668 － △54,796 △33,533 534 512 △6 △4 8 5 △1,337 △185 △44,728 △1,093 (¥ millions) Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2021 April 1, 2019 April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020 to March 31, 2021 Cash flows from financing activities Increase in short-term loans 1,481 △301 Increase in long-term debt 1,085 216 Repayment of long-term debt △3,712 △9,416 Payments for repurchase of treasury stock △0 △1 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 0 0 Purchase of shares in subsidiaries resulting in change in △11,762 － scope of consolidation Dividends paid by parent company △16,713 △6,432 Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders △2,387 △2,388 Net cash used in financing activities △32,010 △18,324 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash △2,024 2,108 equivalents Increase in cash and cash equivalents 6,209 57,652 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 97,993 104,202 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 104,202 161,855 12 Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Going Concern Assumption)

None (Changes to Important Subsidiaries during the Fiscal 2021) On April 1, 2020, KI HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (KIHD) was absorbed by absorption-type merger entered into between the two companies where by KIHD would be ceases to exist, and KOITO MANUFACTURING CO.,LTD. (the company) would be the surviving company. Therefore, KIHD has been excluded from the scope of consolidation since the fiscal 2021. The company transferred all of the shares in CHANGZHOU KOITO JINCHUANG TRANSPORTATION EQUIPMENT CO., LTD. (CHANGZHOU KOITO) to KTK Group Co., Ltd. in August 2020. As a result, CHANGZHOU KOITO has been excluded from the scope of consolidation since the fiscal 2021. 13 (Segment Information) Overview of Reporting Segments

The KOITO Group produces primarily automotive lighting equipment in Japan and overseas, and supplies products to countries around the world as a global supplier. Each local subsidiary is an independent business entity, and the Group does business by establishing a comprehensive plan for each region. The Company's six reporting segments are therefore geographical segments based on production and sales structures, comprising Japan, North America, China, Asia, Europe and Other regions.

Within each of these geographical segments are segments that produce and sell automotive lighting equipment, railroad car control equipment, aircraft components, and seats for railroad cars and aircraft. Calculation for Net Sales, Segment Income or Loss, Assets, Liabilities and Others of Reporting Segments Accounting treatment for reporting segments are same as Consolidated Financial Statements.

Income of reporting segments is based on operating income. Inter-segment sales and transfers are based on general market prices. Information Concerning Net Sales and Operating Income or Loss for Each Segment Fiscal 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) (¥ millions) Amount recorded on Japan North China Asia Europe Other Total Adjustment consolidated America regions (Note 1) financial statements (Note 3) Net sales Sales to outside 383,672 181,981 93,670 101,743 35,072 4,788 800,928 － 800,928 customers Inter-segment sales 24,225 259 9,050 4,233 57 4 37,831 (37,831) － and transfers Total 407,898 182,240 102,720 105,976 35,130 4,793 838,760 (37,831) 800,928 Segment operating 43,524 11,266 14,508 9,412 2,138 △457 80,392 2,018 82,411 income or loss Segment assets 204,500 97,014 81,835 96,673 25,886 7,444 513,353 216,362 729,715 Other items Depreciation 18,841 6,857 3,665 5,098 1,278 178 35,919 146 36,066 Increase in property, plant and equipment 24,888 10,203 3,525 12,163 5,055 900 56,737 － 56,737 and intangible fixed assets Notes: 1. Adjustments are as follows: The ¥2,018 million adjustment in segment operating income includes ¥8,261 million in intersegment eliminations and ¥ △ 6,242 million in unallocated expenses. Unallocated expenses comprise expenses related to management divisions such as administrative and accounting divisions of the Head Office of the parent company. The ¥216,362 million adjustment in segment assets includes ¥ △ 5,543 million in intersegment eliminations, ¥178,200 million in surplus operational funds at the parent company (cash and time deposits), ¥39,180 million in long-term investments (investment securities, etc.) and ¥4,525 million in the parent company's Head Office building, etc. The ¥146 million adjustment of depreciation expenses are the fixed assets amortization expenses for the parent company's Head Office. 2. The breakdown of countries and regions other than Japan and China is as follows: North America: United States and Mexico Asia: Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, India and Malaysia Europe: United Kingdom and Czech Republic Other regions: Brazil 3. Segment operating income or loss is adjusted to operating income in the consolidated financial statements. 14 Fiscal 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) (¥ millions) Amount recorded on Japan North China Asia Europe Other Total Adjustment consolidated America regions (Note 1) financial statements (Note 3) Net sales Sales to outside 341,038 143,420 103,400 86,254 27,668 4,594 706,376 － 706,376 customers Inter-segment sales 21,978 207 5,212 5,212 25 － 32,636 (32,636) － and transfers Total 363,016 143,628 108,613 91,467 27,693 4,594 739,013 (32,636) 706,376 Segment operating 36,536 670 15,218 6,267 △1,285 △892 56,514 192 56,707 income or loss Segment assets 187,332 104,774 90,423 104,932 29,721 7,798 524,982 257,180 782,163 Other items 19,512 6,933 3,710 1,541 229 115 Depreciation 5,919 37,847 37,962 Impairment loss － － － 1,331 － － 1,331 － 1,331 Increase in property, plant and equipment 16,591 5,956 3,470 8,599 2,591 678 37,887 － 37,887 and intangible fixed assets Notes: 1. Adjustments are as follows: The ¥192 million adjustment in segment operating income includes ¥5,744 million in intersegment eliminations and ¥ △ 5,551 million in unallocated expenses. Unallocated expenses comprise expenses related to management divisions such as administrative and accounting divisions of the Head Office of the parent company. The ¥257,180 million adjustment in segment assets includes ¥ △ 7,474 million in intersegment eliminations, ¥194,086 million in surplus operational funds at the parent company (cash and time deposits), ¥64,347 million in long-term investments (investment securities, etc.) and ¥6,221 million in the parent company's Head Office building, etc. The ¥115 million adjustment of depreciation expenses are the fixed assets amortization expenses for the parent company's Head Office. 2. The breakdown of countries and regions other than Japan and China is as follows: North America: United States and Mexico Asia: Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, India and Malaysia Europe: United Kingdom and Czech Republic Other regions: Brazil 3. Segment operating income or loss is adjusted to operating income in the consolidated financial statements. 15 (Per Share Information) Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2021 April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 Net assets per share ¥2,989.43 Net assets per share ¥3,344.65 Net income per share ¥360.99 Net income per share ¥234.00 Profit per share after adjustment ¥360.87 Profit per share after adjustment for ¥233.93 for dilution dilution The following shows the basis for calculation of profit per share, and profit per share after adjustment for dilution. Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2021 April 1, 2019 April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020 to March 31, 2021 (1)Net income per share ¥360.99 ¥234.00 (Basis for calculation) Adjustment to profit attributable to owners of parent ¥58,022 million ¥37,612 million Amount not attributable to common stock － － Profit attributable to shareholders of common stock of ¥58,022 million ¥37,612 million parent Average number of shares outstanding during the 160,733 160,734 period (thousand shares) (2)Profit per share after adjustment for dilution ¥360.87 ¥233.93 (Basis for calculation) Adjustment to profit attributable to owners of parent － － Increase in the number of common stock 50 48 (thousand shares) Details of material change from the end of previous fiscal year for latent stocks without a dilution effect, － － which were not included in the calculation of profit per share after adjustment for dilution (Significant Subsequent Events) None. 16 4. Non-consolidated Financial Statements (1) Non-consolidated Balance Sheets (¥ millions) Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2021 As of March 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and time deposits 178,200 194,086 Notes receivable 641 638 Electronically recorded monetary claims-operating 11,406 10,994 Accounts receivable-trade 47,591 50,333 Finished products 7,258 8,268 Work in progress 1,058 1,061 Raw materials and supplies 6,746 7,338 Accrued income 5,762 6,607 Other current assets 267 1,660 Less: Allowance for doubtful receivables △241 △243 Total current assets 258,691 280,745 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment: 8,066 11,902 Buildings (net) Structures (net) 857 829 Machinery (net) 7,229 5,988 Transportation equipment (net) 217 150 Fixtures, equipment and tools (net) 4,293 3,215 Land 4,652 7,260 Construction in progress 2,943 2,008 Total property, plant and equipment 28,259 31,355 Intangible fixed assets: 37 37 Telephone subscription rights Other intangible fixed assets 1,828 1,694 Total intangible fixed assets 1,866 1,731 Investments and other assets: 22,395 34,898 Investment securities Shares of affiliated companies 83,788 85,791 Investments in affiliated companies 26,333 26,333 Long-term loans of affiliated companies － 110 Claims provable in bankruptcy, claims provable in 59 18 rehabilitation and other 7,899 8,425 Deferred income tax assets Other investments 876 681 Less: Allowance for doubtful accounts △163 △242 Total investments and other assets 141,189 156,017 Total non-current assets 171,315 189,104 Total assets 430,006 469,849 17 (¥ millions) Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2021 As of March 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2021 Liabilities Current liabilities: Notes and accounts payable 57,908 60,244 Electronically recorded monetary obligations-operating 3,538 3,058 Accrued amount payable 3,352 1,168 Accrued expenses 7,526 7,692 Income taxes payable 2,354 385 Allowance for employees' bonuses 3,511 3,429 Reserve for product warranties 2,232 2,281 Other current liabilities 971 1,523 Total current liabilities 81,397 79,782 Non-current liabilities: Allowance for retirement benefits 15,939 15,949 Allowance for losses on overseas investments 2,016 2,687 Reserve for product warranties 5,400 5,302 Allowance for environmental strategies 4 17 Other non-current liabilities 937 932 Total non-current liabilities 24,297 24,888 Total liabilities 105,694 104,671 Net assets Shareholders' equity: Common stock 14,270 14,270 Additional paid-in capital Capital reserve 17,107 17,107 Other additional paid-in capital 185 192 Total additional paid-in capital 17,293 17,300 Retained earnings Profit reserve 3,567 3,567 Other retained earnings Reserve for reductions of asset costs 955 910 Other reserve 100,000 100,000 Retained earnings brought forward 173,764 205,427 Total retained earnings 278,287 309,906 Treasury common stock, at cost △53 △52 Total shareholders' equity 309,798 341,425 Revaluations and translation adjustments: Valuation adjustment on marketable securities 14,281 23,530 Total revaluations and translation adjustments 14,281 23,530 Subscription rights to shares 231 222 Total net assets 324,311 365,178 Total liabilities and net assets 430,006 469,849 18 (2) Non-consolidated Statements of Income (¥ millions) Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2021 April 1, 2019 April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020 to March 31, 2021 Net sales 356,505 312,201 Cost of sales 305,736 269,398 Gross profit 50,769 42,802 Selling, general and administrative expenses: Selling expenses 10,741 9,711 General and administrative expenses 14,454 11,952 Total selling, general and administrative expenses 25,195 21,663 Operating income 25,574 21,138 Non-operating income: Interest income 380 87 Interest on securities － 36 Dividend income 12,302 10,988 Royalty income, other 8,298 5,859 Rent income 55 351 Foreign exchange gains － 176 Miscellaneous income 284 665 Total non-operating income 21,322 18,164 Non-operating expenses: 101 Foreign exchange losses － Reserve for allowance for overseas investment loss － 671 Miscellaneous expenses 81 447 Total non-operating expenses 183 1,118 Recurring profit 46,713 38,185 Extraordinary gains: Gain on sale of fixed assets 28 4 Gain on sale of investment securities 23 220 Gain on sales of shares in subsidiaries － 783 Gain on reversing allowance for overseas investment 4,984 － Total extraordinary gains 5,036 1,008 Extraordinary losses: Loss on sale and disposal of fixed assets 496 361 Loss on sales of investment securities － 2 Loss on valuation of investment securities 14 － Loss on extinguishment of tie-in shares － 68 Loss related to the Act on Prohibition of Private 324 41 Monopolization and Maintenance of Fair Trade Total extraordinary losses 835 473 Income before income taxes 50,914 38,719 Income taxes 9,229 4,503 Income tax adjustment 41 △3,832 Total income taxes 9,270 671 Net income 41,644 38,048 19 Attachments Original document

