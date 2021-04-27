Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7276   JP3284600008

KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

(7276)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Koito Manufacturing : Consolidated Earnings Report for Fiscal 2021

04/27/2021 | 03:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated Earnings Report for Fiscal 2021

[Japanese GAAP]

April 27, 2021

Company Name:

KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

Stock Listing:

First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code Number:

7276

URL:

https://www.koito.co.jp

Representative Director:

Hiroshi Mihara, President

Inquiries:

Hideharu Konagaya, Senior Managing Director

Tel:

+81-3-3443-7111

Planned Date of the General Meeting of Shareholders:

June 29, 2021

Planned Date of Dividends Payment:

June 30, 2021

Planned Date of Filing of Annual Securities Report:

June 30, 2021

Supplementary explanatory materials prepared:

Yes

Explanatory meeting:

Yes

(¥ millions are rounded down)

1. Consolidated Results for Fiscal 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(1)

Consolidated Operating Result

(¥ millions; percentage figures represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating income

Recurring profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Fiscal 2021

706,376

11.8%

56,707

31.2%

61,107

28.3%

37,612

35.2%

Fiscal 2020

800,928

3.1%

82,411

18.8%

85,264

19.2%

58,022

20.4%

Note: Comprehensive

income: Fiscal 2021: ¥

68,457 million (65.9%), Fiscal 2020: ¥41,268 million (45.5%)

Net income

Net income per

Return on equity

Recurring profit to

Operating income to

per share (¥)

share (diluted) (¥)

(%)

total assets ratio (%)

net sales ratio (%)

Fiscal 2021

234.00

233.93

7.4

8.1

8.0

Fiscal 2020

360.99

360.87

12.3

11.6

10.3

Note: Equity in

earnings of affiliated companies: Fiscal 2021: ¥595 million, Fiscal 2020: ¥350 million

(2)

Consolidated Financial Position

(¥ millions)

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets

(%)

per share (¥)

March 31, 2021

782,163

569,438

68.7

3,344.65

March 31, 2020

729,715

513,524

65.8

2,989.43

Note: Equity: March

31, 2021: ¥537,605 million, March 31, 2020: ¥480,503 million

(3)

Consolidated Cash Flows

(¥ millions)

Cash and cash

Operating activities

Investing activities

Financing activities

equivalents at end of

year

Fiscal 2021

74,962

1,093

18,324

161,855

Fiscal 2020

84,972

44,728

32,010

104,202

2. Dividends

Dividend per share (¥)

Ratio of

Dividend paid

Payout ratio

dividends

First

Second

Third

Year end

Full year

(annual)

(Consolidated)

to net assets

quarter

quarter

quarter

(¥ millions)

(%)

(Consolidated)

(%)

Fiscal 2020

52.00

20.00

72.00

11,572

19.9

2.5

Fiscal 2021

20.00

30.00

50.00

8,036

21.4

1.6

Fiscal 2022

(forecast)

Notes: Forecasts

of dividends for fiscal 2022 are currently undecided.

3. Forecast of Consolidated Results for Fiscal 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(¥ millions; percentage figures represent year-on-year changes)

Profit

Net income per

Net sales

Operating income

Recurring profit

attributable to

share (¥)

owners of parent

First half

353,000

21.4%

24,000

208.3%

25,000

136.6%

16,000

149.2%

99.54

Full year

766,000

8.4%

62,000

9.3%

64,000

4.7%

42,000

11.7%

261.30

*Notes

(1) Changes to important subsidiaries during fiscal 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in revised scope of consolidation): Yes

Excluded: 1 company

(Company name) KI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Note: For details, please refer to the attached material P.13 "3. Consolidated Financial Statement and Notes (5) Note to Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes to Important Subsidiaries during the Fiscal 2021)"

(2) Changes in accounting principles, accounting estimates and restatements

Changes in accounting policies in conjunction with revisions to accounting standards: None

Other changes

: None

Changes in accounting estimates : None

Restatements: None

  1. Number of shares issued (common stock)
    Number of shares issued (including treasury stock):
    Number of treasury stocks:
    Average number of shares during the year:

(shares)

March 31, 2021

160,789,436

March 31, 2020

160,789,436

March 31, 2021

53,614

March 31, 2020

55,390

Fiscal 2021

160,734,989

Fiscal 2020

160,733,215

  • For Reference Only

Non-consolidated Earnings Report for Fiscal 2021

1. Non-consolidated Results for Fiscal 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(1) Non-consolidated Business Results

(¥ millions; percentage figures represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating income

Recurring profit

Net income

Fiscal 2021

312,201

12.4%

21,138

17.3%

38,185

18.3%

38,048

8.6%

Fiscal 2020

356,505

2.1%

25,574

33.3%

46,713

17.5%

41,644

5.6%

Net income

Net income

per share (¥)

per share (diluted) (¥)

Fiscal 2021

236.72

236.64

Fiscal 2020

259.09

259.01

(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position

(¥ millions)

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets

(%)

per share (¥)

March 31, 2021

469,849

365,178

77.7

2,270.53

March 31, 2020

430,006

324,311

75.4

2,016.25

Note: Equity: March

31, 2021: ¥364,955 million, March 31, 2020: ¥324,080 million

2. Forecast of Non-consolidated Results for Fiscal 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(¥ millions; percentage figures represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating income

Recurring profit

Net income

Net income per

share (¥)

First half

152,000

15.2%

8,000

77.6%

20,000

15.7%

16,000

35.6%

99.54

Full year

323,000

3.5%

20,000

5.4%

38,000

0.5%

29,000

23.8%

180.42

*This consolidated earnings report is not subject to the auditing procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

*Explanations concerning proper use of business forecasts and other noteworthy matters (Notes on future assumptions)

The above forecasts are based on information available, and certain assumptions that are judged to be reasonable, at the time of the release of this report. KOITO is not promising that the Company will achieve these forecasts. Actual results could differ from forecasts due to a variety of factors.

The exchange conversion rate based on the business forecast for fiscal 2022, the year ending March 2022 is calculated as 1.00 US$ = ¥100.0 and 1 CNY = ¥15.0.

(Supplementary materials for financial results)

KOITO is scheduled to have an earnings release conference for securities analysts and institutional investors on May 14, 2021. Supplementary materials will be available on our website.

Table of Contents of Supplementary Materials

  1. Outline of Consolidated Results………………………………………………………………………………………….2
    1. Outline of Consolidated Results in Fiscal 2021…………………………………………………………………. 2
    2. Outline of Financial Position in Fiscal 2021……………………………………………………………………… 2
    3. Forecasts for Fiscal 2022………………………………………………………………………………………………3
    4. Basic Earnings Distribution Policies and Dividend Payments for Fiscal 2021 and Fiscal 2022……………………3
  3. Basic Approach in Selection of Accounting Standard………………………………………………………………….4
  4. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes…………………………………………………………………………..5
    1. Consolidated Balance Sheets………………………………………………………………………………………..5
    2. Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income……………………………………………….. 7
    3. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity………………………………………………………9
    4. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows…………………………………………………………………………….11
    5. Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements…………………………………………………………………………13

(Going Concern Assumption)……………………………………………………………………………………….13

(Changes to Important Subsidiaries during the Fiscal 2021) ……………………………………………………… 13

(Segment Information)……………………………………………………………………………………………….

14

(Per Share Information)…………………………………………………………………………………………… 16

(Significant Subsequent Events)……………………………………………………………………………………..

16

4. Non-consolidated Financial Statements………………………………………………………………………………...

17

(1) Non-consolidated Balance Sheets…………………………………………………………………………………..

17

(2) Non-consolidated Statements of Income……………………………………………………………………………

19

1

1. Outline of Consolidated Results

(1) Outline of Consolidated Results in Fiscal 2021

During the period under review, the uncertainty of the Japanese economy has increased due to concerns of the spread of the COVID-19 infections, and the worsening employment situation and corporate performance.

Globally, the overall world economy decelerated due to a slowdown of the economic activities caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the dispute between the U.S. and China, and the geopolitical risks.

In the Japanese automobile industry, the production volume decreased year on year for both domestic and export vehicles.

In overseas, the production volume increased in China etc., year on year. However, the global automobile production volume as a whole has decreased year on year due to the decrease in the production volume in North America, Europe, ASEAN countries, India and other regions.

In this climate, despite an increase in new orders in the mainstay automotive lighting equipment segment and a shift in automobile lamps to LED, the KOITO Group's net sales for the fiscal 2021 decreased 11.8% year on year to ¥706.3 billion due to a year on year decrease in sales in Japan, North America, and Asia, caused by a decrease in the automobile production volume.

Results by geographical segment are outlined as follows:

Japan

Despite an increase in new orders and a shift in automobile lamps to LED, sales in Japan decreased 11.1% year on year to ¥341.0 billion due to a decrease in the domestic automobile production volume.

North America

Despite an increase in new orders and a shift in automobile lamps to LED, sales in North America decreased 21.2% year on year to ¥143.4 billion due to a decrease in automobile production volume and the effect of currency exchange.

China

Sales in China increased 10.4% year on year to ¥103.4 billion due to an increase in automobile production volume.

Asia

Despite a shift in automobile lamps to LED, sales in Asia decreased 15.2% year on year to ¥86.2 billion due to a decrease in automobile production volume and the effect of currency exchange.

Europe

Sales in Europe decreased 21.1% year on year to ¥27.6 billion due to a decrease in automobile production volume.

Other regions

Despite an increase in new orders, decreased 4.1% year on year to ¥4.5 billion due to a decrease in automobile production volume and the effect of currency exchange.

On the earnings front, although KOITO strongly implemented cost reduction and rationalization in response to the decrease in sales, the operating income decreased 31.2% year on year to ¥56.7 billion, recurring profit decreased 28.3% year on year to ¥61.1 billion, and the profit attributable to owners of parent decreased 35.2% year on year to ¥37.6 billion. This was attributable to the investment to meet new orders, and investment in R&D activities for the future growth.

  1. Outline of Financial Position in Fiscal 2020 -1.Assets, liabilities and net assets
    Total assets as of March 31, 2021 increased ¥52.4 billion to ¥782.1 billion. This was mainly due to an increase in cash and time deposits, and an increase in investments in securities led by an increase in the evaluation of the market value accompanying the rise in the stock price.
    Total liabilities as of March 31, 2021 decreased ¥3.4 billion to ¥212.7 billion, due to the repayment of debt, even though the accounts payable increased.
    Net assets as of March 31, 2021 increased ¥55.9 billion to ¥569.4 billion due to an increase in the retained earnings led by the net income attributable to the owners of the parent, and an increase in the total amount of other comprehensive income accompanying the weak Yen, and rise in the stock price.

2

-2. Cash flows

Cash flow by the operating activities resulted in ¥74.9 billion, mainly reflecting a pretax net profit for the term of ¥59.4 billion and depreciation of ¥37.9 billion, where funds of ¥90.0 billion were secured after payment of the corporate tax.

Investment activities used net cash of ¥1.0 billion mainly reflecting the equipment investment of ¥33.5 billion, and refund of time deposits.

Financing activities used net cash of ¥18.3 billion mainly reflecting expenditures of ¥9.4 billion led by payment of long term debt, and payment of dividends of ¥8.8 billion.

As a result, the cash and cash equivalent as of March 31, 2021 were ¥161.8 billion, ¥57.6 billion higher than on March 31, 2020.

(3) Forecasts for Fiscal 2022

The global automobile production volume is expected to recover, even though the effects of the novel coronavirus continue, and the constraints in the supply and demand of semiconductors remain.

In the business forecast for fiscal 2022, the year ending March 2022, net sales are expected to increase year on year. As for profits, even though we are planning to make further investment to meet new orders and promote R&D activities for the future growth, each of the operating income, recurring profit, and net income attributable to the owners of the parent is expected to increase year on year.

(4) Basic Earnings Distribution Policies and Dividend Payments for Fiscal 2021 and Fiscal 2022

KOITO's policy is to continuously pay stable dividends to shareholders based on the comprehensive evaluation of our present business results, business climate, etc.

The year-end dividend of this term is scheduled to be ¥30 per share in consideration of the current business results and continuation of the severe business climate.

Accordingly, the full year dividend, including the interim dividend, is scheduled to be ¥50. The full year dividend for fiscal 2022 is currently undecided.

Looking ahead, KOITO will continue efforts to achieve higher earnings to meet the expectations of all shareholders.

The differences between the actual results for fiscal 2021 herein and the previous forecasts (consolidated and non-consolidated) issued in the "Announcement Regarding the Revision of the Business Results Forecast Fiscal 2021" dated January 29, 2021, are as follows:

Consolidated Results for Fiscal 2021

(¥ millions are rounded down)

(¥ millions)

Operating

Profit

Net income

Net sales

Recurring profit

attributable to

income

per share (¥)

owners of parent

Previously announced

697,000

54,000

57,000

35,000

217.75

forecast (A)

Actual results for

706,376

56,707

61,107

37,612

234.00

fiscal 2021 (B)

Difference (B-A)

9,376

2,707

4,107

2,612

Change (%)

1.3

5.0

7.2

7.5

(Reference) Actual

results for previous

800,928

82,411

85,264

58,022

360.99

year (fiscal 2020)

3

(Reference) Non-Consolidated Results for Fiscal 2021

(¥ millions)

Net sales

Operating

Recurring profit

Net income

Net income

income

per share (¥)

Previously announced

313,000

21,000

38,000

37,000

230.19

forecast (A)

Actual results for

312,201

21,138

38,185

38,048

236.72

fiscal 2021 (B)

Difference (B-A)

798

138

185

1,048

Change (%)

0.3

0.7

0.5

2.8

(Reference) Actual

results for previous

356,505

25,574

46,713

41,644

259.09

year (fiscal 2020)

2. Basic Approach in Selection of Accounting Standard

KOITO applies generally accepted account principles (GAAP) of Japan as its accounting standard, mainly to ensure its financial statements are comparable with past years. (The financial statements are prepared based on "Rules Concerning the Taxonomy, Format and Preparation Method of Consolidated Financial Statements" (Ministry of Finance Ordinance No. 28 of 1976) .

4

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(¥ millions)

Fiscal 2020

Fiscal 2021

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets:

271,774

303,887

Cash and time deposits

Trade notes and accounts receivable

107,872

115,950

Electronically recorded monetary claims-operating

12,816

12,957

Inventories

65,544

73,751

Other current assets

34,505

32,239

Allowance for doubtful accounts

362

370

Total current assets

492,150

538,416

Non-current assets:

Property, plant and equipment:

49,552

53,493

Buildings and structures (net)

Machinery and transportation equipment (net)

66,417

69,993

Fixtures, equipment and tools (net)

17,050

14,391

Land

16,028

15,561

Construction in progress

21,033

17,457

Other property, plant and equipment

718

Total property, plant and equipment

170,082

171,615

Intangible fixed assets

3,193

3,125

Investments and other assets:

45,701

56,570

Investment securities

Claims provable in bankruptcy, claims provable in

59

18

rehabilitation and other

14,711

7,755

Deferred income tax assets

Net defined assets for retirement benefits

1,599

2,556

Other investments

2,504

2,244

Allowance for doubtful accounts

288

139

Total investments and other assets

64,288

69,005

Total non-current assets

237,564

243,747

Total assets

729,715

782,163

5

(¥ millions)

Fiscal 2020

Fiscal 2021

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2021

Liabilities

Current liabilities:

Trade notes and accounts payable

85,737

95,989

Electronically recorded monetary obligations-operating

8,692

7,867

Short-term loans

29,171

20,715

Accrued expenses

21,073

23,366

Income taxes payable

7,147

5,267

Allowance for employees' bonuses

5,332

5,420

Reserve for product warranties

2,517

2,622

Allowance for expenses for damages

91

Allowance for environmental strategies

40

Other current liabilities

13,888

10,679

Total current liabilities

173,690

171,928

Non-current liabilities:

Long-term debt

355

230

Deferred income tax liabilities

6,221

7,938

Allowance for directors' and corporate auditors'

266

275

retirement benefits

Reserve for product warranties

5,796

5,641

Allowance for environmental strategies

4

17

Net defined liability for retirement benefits

28,027

24,701

Other non-current liabilities

1,827

1,991

Total non-current liabilities

42,500

40,796

Total liabilities

216,190

212,724

Net assets

Shareholders' equity:

Common stock

14,270

14,270

Additional paid-in capital

13,373

13,380

Retained earnings

449,031

480,214

Treasury common stock, at cost

53

52

Total shareholders' equity

476,622

507,813

Accumulated other comprehensive income:

Valuation adjustment on marketable securities

14,822

23,690

Translation adjustments

9,333

4,291

Adjustments in defined benefit plans

1,608

1,810

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

3,880

29,792

Subscription rights to shares

231

222

Non-controlling interests

32,789

31,610

Total net assets

513,524

569,438

Total liabilities and net assets

729,715

782,163

6

(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(¥ millions)

Fiscal 2020

Fiscal 2021

April 1, 2019

April 1, 2020

to March 31, 2020

to March 31, 2021

Net sales

800,928

706,376

Cost of sales

672,890

609,132

Gross profit

128,038

97,244

Selling, general and administrative expenses:

13,502

13,688

Selling expenses

General and administrative expenses

32,124

26,848

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

45,626

40,537

Operating income

82,411

56,707

Non-operating income:

1,724

1,190

Interest income

Dividends

1,274

1,050

Subsidies for employment adjustment

676

Royalty income, other

597

475

Foreign exchange gains

10

Other non-operating income

1,692

2,697

Total non-operating income

5,289

6,100

Non-operating expenses:

870

581

Interest expenses

Shares of loss of entities accounted for using

350

595

equity method

814

Foreign exchange losses

Other non-operating expenses

401

524

Total non-operating expenses

2,436

1,700

Recurring profit

85,264

61,107

Extraordinary gains:

Gain on sales of property and equipment

25

41

Gain on sales of investment securities

27

220

Subsidies for employment adjustment

2

Total extraordinary gains

52

265

Extraordinary losses:

Loss on sale and disposal of property and equipment

700

567

Loss on sale of investment securities

2

Loss on valuation of investment securities

14

Impairment loss

1,331

Loss related to the Act on Prohibition to Private

324

41

Monopolization and Maintenance of Fair Trade

Loss on extinguishment of tie-in shares

127

Allowance for expenses for damages

91

Total extraordinary losses

1,258

1,943

Income before income taxes

84,058

59,429

Income taxes

21,252

15,430

Refund of income taxes

994

Income tax adjustment

717

4,532

Total income taxes

21,970

18,969

Net income

62,087

40,460

(Breakdown)

58,022

37,612

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

4,065

2,848

7

(¥ millions)

Fiscal 2020

Fiscal 2021

April 1, 2019

April 1, 2020

to March 31, 2020

to March 31, 2021

Other comprehensive income or loss

Valuation adjustment on marketable securities

5,198

8,884

Translation adjustments

14,723

15,688

Adjustments in defined benefit plans

907

3,418

Share of other comprehensive income of entities

10

5

accounted for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

20,819

27,997

Comprehensive income

41,268

68,457

(Breakdown)

Attributable to shareholders of the parent company

39,266

63,523

Attributable to non-controlling interests

2,001

4,934

8

  1. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity Fiscal 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(¥ millions)

Shareholders' equity

Common stock

Additional

Retained

Treasury

Total

common stock,

shareholders'

paid-in capital

earnings

at cost

equity

Balance at beginning of year

14,270

16,759

407,725

55

438,700

Changes during fiscal year

Dividends from retained

16,716

16,716

earnings

Profit attributable to owners

58,022

58,022

of parent

Purchases of treasury stock

0

0

Disposal of treasury stock

11

2

13

Changes of equity interest

0

0

in consolidated subsidiaries

Change in treasury shares

of parent arising from

3,396

3,396

transactions with non-

controlling shareholders

Changes in items other than

shareholders' equity during

fiscal year (net)

Total changes during fiscal

3,385

41,306

1

37,922

year

Balance at fiscal year-end

14,270

13,373

449,031

53

476,622

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation

Total

Subscription

Non-

Total

adjustment

Translation

Adjustments

accumulated

rights to

controlling

net

on

adjustments

of defined

other

shares

interests

assets

marketable

benefit plans

comprehensive

securities

income

Balance at beginning of year

19,857

3,473

694

22,636

245

41,981

503,564

Changes during fiscal year

Dividends from retained

16,716

earnings

Profit attributable to owners

58,022

of parent

Purchases of treasury stock

0

Disposal of treasury stock

13

Changes of equity interest in

0

consolidated subsidiaries

Change in treasury shares

of parent arising from

3,396

transactions with non-

controlling shareholders

Changes in items other than

shareholders' equity during

5,034

12,807

913

18,755

13

9,192

27,961

fiscal year (net)

Total changes during fiscal

5,034

12,807

913

18,755

13

9,192

9,960

year

Balance at fiscal year-end

14,822

9,333

1,608

3,880

231

32,789

513,524

9

Fiscal 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(¥ millions)

Shareholders' equity

Common stock

Additional

Retained

Treasury

Total

common stock,

shareholders'

paid-in capital

earnings

at cost

equity

Balance at beginning of year

14,270

13,373

449,031

53

476,622

Changes during fiscal year

Dividends from retained

6,429

6,429

earnings

Profit attributable to owners

37,612

37,612

of parent

Purchases of treasury stock

1

1

Disposal of treasury stock

7

1

9

Changes in items other than

shareholders' equity during

fiscal year (net)

Total changes during fiscal

7

31,182

0

31,190

year

Balance at fiscal year-end

14,270

13,380

480,214

52

507,813

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation

Total

Subscription

Non-

Total

adjustment

Translation

Adjustments

accumulated

rights to

controlling

net

on

of defined

other

shares

interests

assets

adjustments

marketable

benefit plans

comprehensive

securities

income

Balance at beginning of year

14,822

9,333

1,608

3,880

231

32,789

513,524

Changes during fiscal year

Dividends from retained

6,429

earnings

Profit attributable to owners

37,612

of parent

Purchases of treasury stock

1

Disposal of treasury stock

9

Changes in items other than

shareholders' equity during

8,867

13,625

3,418

25,911

9

1,178

24,723

fiscal year (net)

Total changes during fiscal

8,867

13,625

3,418

25,911

9

1,178

55,914

year

Balance at fiscal year-end

23,690

4,291

1,810

29,792

222

31,610

569,438

10

(4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(¥ millions)

Fiscal 2020

Fiscal 2021

April 1, 2019

April 1, 2020

to March 31, 2020

to March 31, 2021

Cash flows from operating activities

Income before income taxes

84,058

59,429

Depreciation

36,066

37,962

Stock-based compensation

1,331

Equity in earnings of affiliated companies

350

595

Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts

143

79

Net defined assets and liability for retirement benefits

549

519

Provision for reserve for bonuses

100

59

Reserve for product warranties

293

49

Interest and dividends received

2,998

2,241

Interest payments

870

581

Gain on sale of marketable and investment securities

27

217

Loss on valuation of marketable and investment securities

14

Loss on sale of property and equipment

675

525

Gain on sales of shares in subsidiaries

2

Loss related to the Act on Prohibition of Private

324

41

Monopolization and Maintenance of Fair Trade

Allowance for expenses for damages

91

Loss on extinguishment of tie-in shares

127

Increase or decrease in trade notes and accounts receivable

7,339

7,796

Increase in inventories

2,161

8,429

Increase or decrease in other current assets

7,275

3,231

Increase or decrease in trade notes and accounts payable

8,621

7,635

Increase or decrease in accrued expenses and other

2,232

1,522

current liabilities

Others

3,166

4,612

Subtotal

102,934

90,006

Interest and dividend received

2,994

2,236

Interest paid

870

581

Loss related to the Act on Prohibition to Private

389

40

Monopolization and Maintenance of Fair Trade paid

Expenses for damages

91

Income taxes paid

19,695

16,567

Net cash provided by operating activities

84,972

74,962

Cash flows from investing activities

Payments into time deposits

Proceeds from the redemption of time deposits Payments for purchase of marketable and investment securities

Proceeds from sale of marketable and investment securities Proceeds from sale of shares in subsidiaries resulting in revised scope of consolidation

Payments for acquisition of shares of subsidiaries and affiliates

Acquisition of property and equipment

Proceeds from sale and disposal of property and equipment Payments for new loans

Proceeds from loan repayments Others

Net cash used in investing activities

11

168,475

124,085

188,071

153,186

6,088

348

30

1,139

2,221

2,668

54,796

33,533

534

512

6

4

8

5

1,337

185

44,728

1,093

(¥ millions)

Fiscal 2020

Fiscal 2021

April 1, 2019

April 1, 2020

to March 31, 2020

to March 31, 2021

Cash flows from financing activities

Increase in short-term loans

1,481

301

Increase in long-term debt

1,085

216

Repayment of long-term debt

3,712

9,416

Payments for repurchase of treasury stock

0

1

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

0

0

Purchase of shares in subsidiaries resulting in change in

11,762

scope of consolidation

Dividends paid by parent company

16,713

6,432

Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders

2,387

2,388

Net cash used in financing activities

32,010

18,324

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash

2,024

2,108

equivalents

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

6,209

57,652

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

97,993

104,202

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

104,202

161,855

12

  1. Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Going Concern Assumption)
    None

(Changes to Important Subsidiaries during the Fiscal 2021)

On April 1, 2020, KI HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (KIHD) was absorbed by absorption-type merger entered into between the two companies where by KIHD would be ceases to exist, and KOITO MANUFACTURING CO.,LTD. (the company) would be the surviving company. Therefore, KIHD has been excluded from the scope of consolidation since the fiscal 2021.

The company transferred all of the shares in CHANGZHOU KOITO JINCHUANG TRANSPORTATION EQUIPMENT CO., LTD. (CHANGZHOU KOITO) to KTK Group Co., Ltd. in August 2020. As a result, CHANGZHOU KOITO has been excluded from the scope of consolidation since the fiscal 2021.

13

(Segment Information)

  1. Overview of Reporting Segments
    The KOITO Group produces primarily automotive lighting equipment in Japan and overseas, and supplies products to countries around the world as a global supplier. Each local subsidiary is an independent business entity, and the Group does business by establishing a comprehensive plan for each region. The Company's six reporting segments are therefore geographical segments based on production and sales structures, comprising Japan, North America, China, Asia, Europe and Other regions.
    Within each of these geographical segments are segments that produce and sell automotive lighting equipment, railroad car control equipment, aircraft components, and seats for railroad cars and aircraft.
  2. Calculation for Net Sales, Segment Income or Loss, Assets, Liabilities and Others of Reporting Segments Accounting treatment for reporting segments are same as Consolidated Financial Statements.
    Income of reporting segments is based on operating income. Inter-segment sales and transfers are based on general market prices.
  3. Information Concerning Net Sales and Operating Income or Loss for Each Segment
  • Fiscal 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(¥ millions)

Amount

recorded on

Japan

North

China

Asia

Europe

Other

Total

Adjustment

consolidated

America

regions

(Note 1)

financial

statements

(Note 3)

Net sales

Sales to outside

383,672

181,981

93,670

101,743

35,072

4,788

800,928

800,928

customers

Inter-segment sales

24,225

259

9,050

4,233

57

4

37,831

(37,831)

and transfers

Total

407,898

182,240

102,720

105,976

35,130

4,793

838,760

(37,831)

800,928

Segment operating

43,524

11,266

14,508

9,412

2,138

457

80,392

2,018

82,411

income or loss

Segment assets

204,500

97,014

81,835

96,673

25,886

7,444

513,353

216,362

729,715

Other items

Depreciation

18,841

6,857

3,665

5,098

1,278

178

35,919

146

36,066

Increase in property,

plant and equipment

24,888

10,203

3,525

12,163

5,055

900

56,737

56,737

and intangible fixed

assets

Notes: 1. Adjustments are as follows:

  1. The ¥2,018 million adjustment in segment operating income includes ¥8,261 million in intersegment eliminations and ¥6,242 million in unallocated expenses. Unallocated expenses comprise expenses related to management divisions such as administrative and accounting divisions of the Head Office of the parent company.
  2. The ¥216,362 million adjustment in segment assets includes ¥5,543 million in intersegment eliminations, ¥178,200 million in surplus operational funds at the parent company (cash and time deposits), ¥39,180 million in long-term investments (investment securities, etc.) and ¥4,525 million in the parent company's Head Office building, etc.
  3. The ¥146 million adjustment of depreciation expenses are the fixed assets amortization expenses for the parent company's Head Office.

2. The breakdown of countries and regions other than Japan and China is as follows:

  1. North America: United States and Mexico
  2. Asia: Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, India and Malaysia
  3. Europe: United Kingdom and Czech Republic
  4. Other regions: Brazil

3. Segment operating income or loss is adjusted to operating income in the consolidated financial statements.

14

  • Fiscal 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(¥ millions)

Amount

recorded on

Japan

North

China

Asia

Europe

Other

Total

Adjustment

consolidated

America

regions

(Note 1)

financial

statements

(Note 3)

Net sales

Sales to outside

341,038

143,420

103,400

86,254

27,668

4,594

706,376

706,376

customers

Inter-segment sales

21,978

207

5,212

5,212

25

32,636

(32,636)

and transfers

Total

363,016

143,628

108,613

91,467

27,693

4,594

739,013

(32,636)

706,376

Segment operating

36,536

670

15,218

6,267

1,285

892

56,514

192

56,707

income or loss

Segment assets

187,332

104,774

90,423

104,932

29,721

7,798

524,982

257,180

782,163

Other items

19,512

6,933

3,710

1,541

229

115

Depreciation

5,919

37,847

37,962

Impairment loss

1,331

1,331

1,331

Increase in property,

plant and equipment

16,591

5,956

3,470

8,599

2,591

678

37,887

37,887

and intangible fixed

assets

Notes: 1. Adjustments are as follows:

  1. The ¥192 million adjustment in segment operating income includes ¥5,744 million in intersegment eliminations and ¥5,551 million in unallocated expenses. Unallocated expenses comprise expenses related to management divisions such as administrative and accounting divisions of the Head Office of the parent company.
  2. The ¥257,180 million adjustment in segment assets includes ¥7,474 million in intersegment eliminations, ¥194,086 million in surplus operational funds at the parent company (cash and time deposits), ¥64,347 million in long-term investments (investment securities, etc.) and ¥6,221 million in the parent company's Head Office building, etc.
  3. The ¥115 million adjustment of depreciation expenses are the fixed assets amortization expenses for the parent company's Head Office.

2. The breakdown of countries and regions other than Japan and China is as follows:

  1. North America: United States and Mexico
  2. Asia: Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, India and Malaysia
  3. Europe: United Kingdom and Czech Republic
  4. Other regions: Brazil

3. Segment operating income or loss is adjusted to operating income in the consolidated financial statements.

15

(Per Share Information)

Fiscal 2020

Fiscal 2021

April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020

April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021

Net assets per share

¥2,989.43

Net assets per share

¥3,344.65

Net income per share

¥360.99

Net income per share

¥234.00

Profit per share after adjustment

¥360.87

Profit per share after adjustment for

¥233.93

for dilution

dilution

The following shows the basis for calculation of profit per share, and profit per share after adjustment for dilution.

Fiscal 2020

Fiscal 2021

April 1, 2019

April 1, 2020

to March 31, 2020

to March 31, 2021

(1)Net income per share

¥360.99

¥234.00

(Basis for calculation)

Adjustment to profit attributable to owners of parent

¥58,022 million

¥37,612 million

Amount not attributable to common stock

Profit attributable to shareholders of common stock of

¥58,022 million

¥37,612 million

parent

Average number of shares outstanding during the

160,733

160,734

period (thousand shares)

(2)Profit per share after adjustment for dilution

¥360.87

¥233.93

(Basis for calculation)

Adjustment to profit attributable to owners of parent

Increase in the number of common stock

50

48

(thousand shares)

Details of material change from the end of previous

fiscal year for latent stocks without a dilution effect,

which were not included in the calculation of profit

per share after adjustment for dilution

(Significant Subsequent Events)

None.

16

4. Non-consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Non-consolidated Balance Sheets

(¥ millions)

Fiscal 2020

Fiscal 2021

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and time deposits

178,200

194,086

Notes receivable

641

638

Electronically recorded monetary claims-operating

11,406

10,994

Accounts receivable-trade

47,591

50,333

Finished products

7,258

8,268

Work in progress

1,058

1,061

Raw materials and supplies

6,746

7,338

Accrued income

5,762

6,607

Other current assets

267

1,660

Less: Allowance for doubtful receivables

241

243

Total current assets

258,691

280,745

Non-current assets:

Property, plant and equipment:

8,066

11,902

Buildings (net)

Structures (net)

857

829

Machinery (net)

7,229

5,988

Transportation equipment (net)

217

150

Fixtures, equipment and tools (net)

4,293

3,215

Land

4,652

7,260

Construction in progress

2,943

2,008

Total property, plant and equipment

28,259

31,355

Intangible fixed assets:

37

37

Telephone subscription rights

Other intangible fixed assets

1,828

1,694

Total intangible fixed assets

1,866

1,731

Investments and other assets:

22,395

34,898

Investment securities

Shares of affiliated companies

83,788

85,791

Investments in affiliated companies

26,333

26,333

Long-term loans of affiliated companies

110

Claims provable in bankruptcy, claims provable in

59

18

rehabilitation and other

7,899

8,425

Deferred income tax assets

Other investments

876

681

Less: Allowance for doubtful accounts

163

242

Total investments and other assets

141,189

156,017

Total non-current assets

171,315

189,104

Total assets

430,006

469,849

17

(¥ millions)

Fiscal 2020

Fiscal 2021

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2021

Liabilities

Current liabilities:

Notes and accounts payable

57,908

60,244

Electronically recorded monetary obligations-operating

3,538

3,058

Accrued amount payable

3,352

1,168

Accrued expenses

7,526

7,692

Income taxes payable

2,354

385

Allowance for employees' bonuses

3,511

3,429

Reserve for product warranties

2,232

2,281

Other current liabilities

971

1,523

Total current liabilities

81,397

79,782

Non-current liabilities:

Allowance for retirement benefits

15,939

15,949

Allowance for losses on overseas investments

2,016

2,687

Reserve for product warranties

5,400

5,302

Allowance for environmental strategies

4

17

Other non-current liabilities

937

932

Total non-current liabilities

24,297

24,888

Total liabilities

105,694

104,671

Net assets

Shareholders' equity:

Common stock

14,270

14,270

Additional paid-in capital

Capital reserve

17,107

17,107

Other additional paid-in capital

185

192

Total additional paid-in capital

17,293

17,300

Retained earnings

Profit reserve

3,567

3,567

Other retained earnings

Reserve for reductions of asset costs

955

910

Other reserve

100,000

100,000

Retained earnings brought forward

173,764

205,427

Total retained earnings

278,287

309,906

Treasury common stock, at cost

53

52

Total shareholders' equity

309,798

341,425

Revaluations and translation adjustments:

Valuation adjustment on marketable securities

14,281

23,530

Total revaluations and translation adjustments

14,281

23,530

Subscription rights to shares

231

222

Total net assets

324,311

365,178

Total liabilities and net assets

430,006

469,849

18

(2) Non-consolidated Statements of Income

(¥ millions)

Fiscal 2020

Fiscal 2021

April 1, 2019

April 1, 2020

to March 31, 2020

to March 31, 2021

Net sales

356,505

312,201

Cost of sales

305,736

269,398

Gross profit

50,769

42,802

Selling, general and administrative expenses:

Selling expenses

10,741

9,711

General and administrative expenses

14,454

11,952

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

25,195

21,663

Operating income

25,574

21,138

Non-operating income:

Interest income

380

87

Interest on securities

36

Dividend income

12,302

10,988

Royalty income, other

8,298

5,859

Rent income

55

351

Foreign exchange gains

176

Miscellaneous income

284

665

Total non-operating income

21,322

18,164

Non-operating expenses:

101

Foreign exchange losses

Reserve for allowance for overseas investment loss

671

Miscellaneous expenses

81

447

Total non-operating expenses

183

1,118

Recurring profit

46,713

38,185

Extraordinary gains:

Gain on sale of fixed assets

28

4

Gain on sale of investment securities

23

220

Gain on sales of shares in subsidiaries

783

Gain on reversing allowance for overseas investment

4,984

Total extraordinary gains

5,036

1,008

Extraordinary losses:

Loss on sale and disposal of fixed assets

496

361

Loss on sales of investment securities

2

Loss on valuation of investment securities

14

Loss on extinguishment of tie-in shares

68

Loss related to the Act on Prohibition of Private

324

41

Monopolization and Maintenance of Fair Trade

Total extraordinary losses

835

473

Income before income taxes

50,914

38,719

Income taxes

9,229

4,503

Income tax adjustment

41

3,832

Total income taxes

9,270

671

Net income

41,644

38,048

19

Disclaimer

Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 07:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
03:05aKOITO MANUFACTURING  : Announcement Regarding Dividend Proposals by the Board
PU
03:05aKOITO MANUFACTURING  : Consolidated Earnings Report for Fiscal 2021
PU
03:03aKOITO MANUFACTURING  : Announcement Regarding Changes of Representative Director..
PU
03/30KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/05KOITO MANUFACTURING  : ; KOITO's BladeScan Won 'JSME Medal for New Technology'
AQ
02/01KOITO MANUFACTURING  : Posts Lower Net Sales in October-December 2020; Shares Ri..
MT
2020KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020KOITO MANUFACTURING  : Announcement Regarding the Business Results Forecast for ..
PU
2020KOITO MANUFACTURING  : Consolidated Earnings Report for the First Quarter of Fis..
PU
2020KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 702 B 6 490 M 6 490 M
Net income 2021 38 190 M 353 M 353 M
Net cash 2021 269 B 2 482 M 2 482 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
Yield 2021 0,76%
Capitalization 1 103 B 10 196 M 10 192 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 24 769
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 8 778,75 JPY
Last Close Price 6 860,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 45,8%
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masahiro Ohtake Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Mihara President, COO & Representative Director
Hideo Yamamoto Director & Head-Information Systems
Haruya Uehara Independent Outside Director
Kingo Sakurai Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-2.28%10 196
DENSO CORPORATION13.29%49 745
APTIV PLC11.44%39 187
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.34.99%29 284
CONTINENTAL AG-2.56%28 552
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD11.55%24 005
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ