KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD., and DENSO CORPORATION announced they have begun collaborating to develop a system to improve the object recognition rate of vehicle image sensors by coordinating lamps and image sensors, with the aim of improving driving safety at night. Each company is working to improve vehicle safety and realize a society with zero traffic accident fatalities, which is one of the largest challenges currently facing the automotive industry. In this work, improving driving safety at night is an important development theme.

KOITO has been contributing to safety by improving nighttime visibility with high-function, high-performance lighting technologies, such as the development of ADBs (Adaptive Driving Beams), which control the driving-beam to maintain better visibility without dazzling oncoming vehicles. DENSO also has deep expertise in developing sensors that recognize a vehicle's surroundings, which play the role of eyes in Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems, and is working to improve the object recognition rate the object recognition rate of image sensors in various traffic situations, including at night. In the collaboration, the companies will combine KOITO's strength in driving-beam photometry control technology and DENSO's strength in object recognition technology from image sensors to study the development of a system that can contribute to improving the safety of vehicles at night.

In order to reduce the number of nighttime pedestrians, which are approximately twice as many as during the daytime, the two companies will explore and establish specific development themes, such as the feasibility of lighting that enables image sensors to recognize pedestrians more quickly. Through this collaboration, the two companies aim to further improve the safety of vehicles.