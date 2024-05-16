Kojamo has taken yet another significant step towards a sustainable future by entering into a strategic cooperation agreement with EG, a leader in energy management.

Lumo homes at Vantaa.

Kojamo has set itself the ambitious goal of achieving carbon-neutral energy use in its buildings by 2030 in accordance with the World Green Building Council's Net Zero Carbon Buildings 2030 Commitment.

Cooperation with EG strengthens Kojamo's position as a pioneer in sustainable business and supports the company in achieving climate and environmental goals. Thanks to EG's leading energy management solution, EG EnerKey, Kojamo can use automatic analytics to easily identify savings measures that are significant for both business and sustainable development. The cooperation also enables open and transparent communication about the achievement of sustainability goals to stakeholders and investors.

"In optimising life cycle efficiency, the role and characteristics of the energy management system are highlighted. Energy efficiency work is a continual focus at Kojamo, and it includes monitoring the consumption of individual properties, analysing consumption alerts and their swift follow-up measures, as well as reviewing various reports from a broader target population. EG EnerKey is a high-quality tool that enables us to further improve this process", says Pasi Kujansuu, Head of Real Estate Services, Kojamo.

EG's solid expertise in energy management and sustainable solutions supports Kojamo's vision and helps the company move towards carbon-neutral properties. The cooperation is expected to offer concrete results from both an economic and a sustainable development point of view.

"Tightening EU regulation, for example in the form of CSRD, initially affects large, listed companies, and in the near future, impact smaller companies and communities. Pioneers choose solutions that make it possible to verifiably achieve a carbon-neutral future", says Jaakko Huhta, Vice President of Sales, EG Construction & Property.

Kojamo and EG set an example of how companies can cooperate to promote sustainable development goals and build a carbon-neutral future in the real estate industry.

EG delivers a number of market leading Energy Management Solutions across the Nordics, covering more than 650,000 buildings, helping our customers to manage their energy consumption.

Kojamo is Finland's largest private residential real estate company and one of the biggest investors in Finland. Our mission is to create better urban living. Lumo offers environmentally friendly housing and services for the city dweller who appreciates quality and effortlessness. We actively develop the value of our investment properties by developing new properties and our existing property portfolio. We want to be the property market frontrunner and the number one choice for our customers. Kojamo's shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. https://kojamo.fi/en

We craft the vertical software of tomorrow, bringing sustainable impact to customers and society. EG employs 2,000+ people primarily in the Nordics and in 2022, Group revenue was DKK 2,1 billion. https://global.eg.dk/