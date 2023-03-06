Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Kojamo Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOJAMO   FI4000312251

KOJAMO OYJ

(KOJAMO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:10:13 2023-03-06 am EST
12.41 EUR   -0.36%
Kojamo Oyj : Annual Report 2022
PU
03/02Kojamo Oyj : plc's Annual Report for 2022 published
PU
02/20Kojamo Plc : Managers' Transactions
AQ
Kojamo Oyj : Annual Report 2022

03/06/2023
Annual Report

BUSINESS

SUSTAINABILITY

Kojamo plc Annual Report 2022 | 2

Table of contents

BUSINESS

3

Sustainability management and stakeholder engagement

25

Key figures in 2022

4

Commitments at the core of our sustainability efforts

28

Highlights of the year

5

Risks and opportunities related to climate change

29

CEO's review

6

Our sustainability programme sets the direction for our work

32

Population growth continues and the demand for rental housing increases

8

Sustainability programme

33

Our strategy 2020-2023

11

Sustainable cities

34

Progress towards strategic targets

12

The best customer experience

41

Growth in total revenue

14

The most competent personnel and a dynamic workplace

49

56

Kojamo's value creation model

18

A responsible corporate citizen

Why invest in Kojamo?

19

Kojamo's sustainability reporting principles

63

Sustainability performance indicators

66

SUSTAINABILITY

21

Impacts and management of Kojamo's material topics of sustainability

76

Key sustainability figures 2022

22

GRI content index

79

We create better urban living sustainably

23

Independent Assurance Report

86

BUSINESS

SUSTAINABILITY

Kojamo plc Annual Report 2022 | 3

Business

Kojamo is Finland's largest private residential real estate investment company and one of the biggest investors in Finland. Our mission is to create better urban living. Our Lumo brand offers environmentally friendly housing and services for the city dweller who appreciates quality and effortlessness.

BUSINESS

3

Key figures in 2022

4

Highlights of the year

5

CEO's review

6

Population growth continues and the demand for rental housing increases

8

Our strategy 2020-2023

11

Progress towards strategic targets

12

Growth in total revenue

14

Kojamo's value creation model

18

Why invest in Kojamo?

19

BUSINESS

SUSTAINABILITY

Kojamo plc Annual Report 2022 | 4

Key figures in 2022

Funds From

Total revenue

Net rental income

Operations (FFO)

413.3 M€

280.1 M€

160.7 M€

(391.7 M€, +5.5%)

(262.3 M€, +6.8%)

(153.1 M€, +5.0%)

Fair value of

Profit before

Profit/loss

investment properties

Gross investments

changes in value1)

before taxes

8.2 B€

501.6 M€

182.2 M€

−499.8 M€

(8.3 B€, −2.1%)

(356.9 M€, +40.6%)

(173.2 M€, +5.2%)

(1,278.9 M€, −139.1%)

1) Changes in value = Profit/loss on fair value of investment properties

BUSINESS

SUSTAINABILITY

Kojamo plc Annual Report 2022 | 5

Highlights of the year

February

8 Feb | We agreed on the construction of

49 apartments in Tampere.

22 Feb | We agreed on the construction of 84 apartments in Turku.

2 Mar | We offered to help with emergency housing for Ukrainians.

15 Mar | We agreed on the construction of 77 rental apartments in Uusi Kemia and Vanha Kemia at Bulevardi 31 in Helsinki.

May

July

4 May | We expanded our range of sustainable

1 Jul | The first residents of the Lumo One

housing services and introduced a Zero-carbon

skyscraper moved in.

heating service and a carbon footprint test.

October

30 May | We published our first Green Bond

6 Oct | We participated in the Down

Impact Report.

a Degree energy saving campaign.

March

31 Mar | We issued a EUR 300 million green

1 Mar | The Green Deal demolition of the

bond under our EMTN programme.

June

old Puotila shopping centre exceeded the

23 Jun | We agreed on the acquisition of 942

70% recovery rate target.

April

apartments.

25 Apr | We agreed on the construction of

178 apartments in Espoo.

27 Jun | We agreed on the acquisition of 141

apartments.

Financial development

Modernisation investments and repairs (M€)

62.9

52.7

44.4

2020

2021

2022

Modernisation investments Repairs

Financial occupancy rate (%)

The Group's loan distribution, 31 Dec 2022 (%)

Property portfolio by region, 31 December 2022

1% 2%

(by fair value)

Oulu 2.7%

96.4

93.9

1%

92.0

Bonds, 2,339 M€

Loans from inancial institutions, 1,201 M€

Kuopio region 2.2%

Interest subsidy loans, 27 M€

33%

Commercial papers, 31 M€

Jyväskylä 2.8%

Other, 81 M€

64%

Tampere region 8.0%

2020

2021

2022

Turku region 3.9%

Lahti 2.0%

Other 2.3%

Helsinki region* 76.1%

  • Helsinki region includes the following municipalities: Helsinki, Espoo,
    Vantaa, Kauniainen,­Hyvinkää, Järvenpää, Kerava, Kirkkonummi, Mäntsälä,
    Nurmijärvi,­Pornainen, Porvoo, Riihimäki, Sipoo, Tuusula and Vihti

Financials
Sales 2023 447 M 474 M 474 M
Net income 2023 -8,15 M -8,64 M -8,64 M
Net Debt 2023 3 729 M 3 952 M 3 952 M
P/E ratio 2023 -369x
Yield 2023 3,06%
Capitalization 3 077 M 3 262 M 3 262 M
EV / Sales 2023 15,2x
EV / Sales 2024 14,7x
Nbr of Employees 296
Free-Float 62,0%
Managers and Directors
Jani Nieminen Chief Executive Officer
Erik Osvald Olli-Pek Hjelt Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Esko Mikael Aro Chairman
Katri Harra-Salonen Chief Digital Officer & Head-Information
Ville Raitio Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOJAMO OYJ-9.78%3 262
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-7.64%26 755
VONOVIA SE4.18%19 352
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE9.78%9 185
VINGROUP-2.04%8 249
VINHOMES-14.69%7 522