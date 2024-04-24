Kojamo plc Press Release, 24 April 2024 at 9:00 a.m. EEST

News conference on Kojamo's Interim Report for January-March 2024 on 8 May 2024

Kojamo plc's Interim Report for January-March 2024 will be published on Wednesday, 8 May 2024 at approximately 2:00 p.m. EEST.

News conference

Kojamo will hold a news conference for institutional investors, analysts and media on 8 May 2024 at 3:00 p.m. EEST at its headquarters at Mannerheimintie 168A, Helsinki, Finland. The event will be hosted by Kojamo's CEO Jani Nieminen and CFO Erik Hjelt, and it will be held in English. After the event, the media has a possibility to ask questions also in Finnish.

The event can also be followed as a live webcast through which it is possible to ask questions. No registration for the webcast in advance is needed. The event will be accessible at https://kojamo.videosync.fi/q1-2024.

A recording of the webcast will be available later at the company's website at https://kojamo.fi/en/investors/releases-and-publications/financial-reports/.

For more information, please contact

Niina Saarto, Director, Treasury & Investor Relations, Kojamo plc, tel. +358 20 508 3283, niina.saarto@kojamo.fi

For media: Janne Ojalehto, Executive Vice President, Housing, Kojamo plc, tel. +358 20 508 3277, janne.ojalehto@kojamo.fi

Kojamo is Finland's largest private residential real estate company and one of the biggest investors in Finland. Our mission is to create better urban housing. Lumo offers environmentally friendly housing and services for the city dweller who appreciates quality and effortlessness. We actively develop the value of our investment properties by developing new properties and our existing property portfolio. We want to be the property market frontrunner and the number one choice for our customers. Kojamo's shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, please visithttps://kojamo.fi/en/