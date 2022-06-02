Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Kojamo Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOJAMO   FI4000312251

KOJAMO OYJ

(KOJAMO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06/02 08:36:14 am EDT
17.96 EUR   -1.43%
08:22aKOJAMO OYJ : The environmental impacts of construction in Puotila are monitored and optimised in real time
PU
06/01KOJAMO OYJ : first Green Bond Impact Report published
PU
05/24KOJAMO OYJ : Sustainable demolition of Puotila shopping centre
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kojamo Oyj : The environmental impacts of construction in Puotila are monitored and optimised in real time

06/02/2022 | 08:22am EDT
Better urban living is being created in Puotila, with new energy-efficient apartments and business premises being built in the place of the old shopping centre, which was demolished in a sustainable manner.

The old Puotila shopping centre was demolished in February-March 2022 in accordance with the Green Deal commitment. During summer 2022, approximately 835 concrete and steel piles will be sunk at the plot of the old shopping centre to create the foundations for the Lumo building to be constructed at Klaavuntie 11.

Environmental impact monitoring

As the new Lumo building on Klaavuntie is being built in a central location in Puotila, the impacts of construction on the surrounding residential area and environment have been carefully considered. The environmental impacts of earthworks, for example, are monitored in real time.

The groundwater level is monitored by means of sensors, and vibration sensors have been installed in the buildings adjacent to the construction site for the duration of the pile driving stage. The groundwater level must not be allowed to lower too much during excavation and the sinking of piles to prevent the wood piles of the neighbouring buildings from coming into contact with air, which would put them at risk of decaying. Real-time monitoring enables quick corrective action in case the water level becomes too low. Similarly, if the readings from the vibration sensors installed in the neighbouring buildings exceed the specified limits, the pile driving force is immediately reduced.

Please accept all cookies to see this content or watch content on YouTube.

The duration of the demolition and earthworks stage is approximately six months. Read more about the topic

Sustainable demolition of Puotila shopping centre

Lumo Kodit has agreed on the construction of 113 apartments in Puotila, Helsinki

Disclaimer

Kojamo Oyj published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 12:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
