Kojamo Oyj : Transkripti

Kojamo Q1 2022 / Interim report {EV00132269} - {52:42} PRESENTATION Niina Saarto Ladies and gentlemen, a warm welcome to Kojamo's first quarter results news conference. My name is Niina Saarto, and I'm Group Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations. Today, CEO Jani Nieminen and CFO Erik Hjelt will tell you about Q1 events. Jani Nieminen Hi. Thank you, Niina. Nice to be here providing colour on what's been going on here in Kojamo during Q1 this year. To start providing some colour and wrap-up in the big picture, I would say, of course rental market has been affected by further COVID-19 restrictions introduced late last year. Restrictions were lifted in March, and this will be having a positive impact towards rental apartment market and urbanisation here in Finland. Russian attack to Ukraine has had no direct impact to Kojamo operations. All the ongoing development projects have been proceeding in a normal manner as planned. Of course, we have seen in the market cost increases concerning construction business, some availability problems concerning materials, but that has not been impacting our business. Our figures, Q1, is solid performance. Operations have remained stable. Financial position is really strong. We've been able to proceed according to our strategy. We've been able to actually increase our topline rents, increase total revenues, net rental income and FFO. Now, we see the rental apartment market improving as COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, as I said, and towards the year-end, things are going to get even better. Moving to the operational environment on page 4. The reopening of the economy and recovering demand of services will support the private consumption, creating growth and urbanisation. Of course, the war in Ukraine and related sanctions are estimated to slow down a bit Finland's economic growth, and prices are expected to increase due to inflation. But activities among consumer individuals have been witnessed here in streets of Helsinki. People are moving a lot, using restaurants, meeting, having fun. Residential start-up numbers seemed to be increasing towards the year-end last year, now it's clear that estimates have been brought a bit down. The number of new residential start-ups is declining. I would actually say that our estimates are lower in the market than official estimates. Construction companies have been having problems with increasing construction costs. On the other hand, we see increasing interest levels, increasing uncertainty among home-buyers, and that may create an impact that actually more build-to-sell projects will be either postponed or cancelled in the market.

Kojamo Q1 2022 / Interim report {EV00132269} - {52:42} Not enough information concerning construction quality increases this year. Of course, it's easy to say that some material costs we have witnessed rapid increases, severe increases, on the other hand, we have to keep in mind two things: all of Kojamo construction's new development projects are based on fixed prices; they are turnkey projects, so no impact on our ongoing projects. On the other hand, according to construction companies and statistics, it's good to keep in mind that, actually, of apartment prices, roughly 30% are material costs. And of that 30% of material costs, some 20% are materials like rebars, steels, windows and wood structures. At the end of the day, the cost increases concerning these certain materials will have a limited impact on the overall construction cost increases. Moving to page five, the operating environment. We firmly believe that all the long-term trend drivers for demand of new rental apartments in the bigger cities are still valid, urbanisation will continue. As the economy is improving and society is opening, we have witnessed already the increasing number of work opportunities, students are moving back to university cities, and urbanisation will pick up speed. The actual estimate here in the capital region is that 14,000 people, the increase will be happening this year in the Helsinki region. On the other hand, what we see in the market is that if we combine uncertainty related to the war in Ukraine, inflation, interest levels, construction costs, that may have an impact for home-buyers. They will start postponing their decision-making buying homes. And as said, that might have a severe impact in build-to-sell projects with construction companies bringing volumes in the whole market down, and actually create a situation where the relative attractiveness of a rental apartment will increase compared to owner-occupied homes. We do see a lot of interest still from international players towards the Finnish residential market. Actually, a couple of quite big transactions have been completed via some big international players. And coming back to what I said and society opening, rental apartments market improving, during Q1 the occupancy level was not as good as we would hope. On the other hand, our focus has been quite systematic approach concerning pricing, still improving our net rental income and topline growth increasing the rents in a normal manner. Now, what we have seen after restrictions have been lifted, April, if we compare the amount of new tenant agreements with the last year, April, the improvement has been 17%. Now, during May, during the first 11 days, the actual growth compared to the comparison period is about 20%. So, the number of new tenant agreements is actually increasing quite rapidly. The old things still valid. As the urbanisation continues, the number of households living in rental apartments in all the big cities will be increasing in the future as well. In Helsinki, Turku, Tampere today, half of the households live in rental apartments. Actually, more households are living in rental apartments than in owner-occupied homes. And as has been previously said, the number of small households is still increasing here in Finland, there we see no impact because of COVID-19. A lot of colour already provided concerning slide six. As I said, construction cost increases have been present, some challenges with raw materials. On the other hand, limited impact and things like rebars, wood, at the end of the day, they are bulk. Construction companies will be able to find new solutions with logistics. Our estimate is that this kind of cost increase impact will be temporary. On the other hand, of course, inflation and cost increases concerning, for example, energy will have an impact on construction costs, population growth will start picking up speed here in the capital region again, as said. And what we will follow closely is that if construction volumes, when they start coming down a bit, projects typically will be

Kojamo Q1 2022 / Interim report {EV00132269} - {52:42} first postponed, then construction companies will start figuring whether to cancel those projects, and that situation may open possibilities for companies like Kojamo with a really strong financial position. Moving forward to page seven and our key figures. They are really solid. We've been able to actually increase the total revenue by 2.4%, the increase basically based on units completed last year after Q1 and this year providing growth. Net debt rental income increased 2.8%. A strong result there. Of course, some details to be provided by CFO Erik Hjelt: things like electricity costs increasing slightly; real estate taxes increased slightly; some cost savings concerning, for example, renovations. Funds from operations (FFO) improving 3.6% - strong figure. Today, the fair value of the investment properties, €8.4 billion - the increase there basically based on our investments we are still growing, according to our strategy. Growth investment close to 49 million - basically, new development projects. Still happy to say that, operationally, we are really strong. Profits excluding changes in fair value improved by 4.1%. And then, at the end of the day, profits before taxes, €63 million. It's good to keep in mind that, actually, changes in fair value last year 143.5 million. This year now, a strong figure, €28 million, but still less amount than comparison year. For us as a company, it's all the time been important that we are able to grow using multiple sources. At the moment, it's been about how to optimise new development projects. We've been able to increase the amount and keep it at a good level. Now, 2,566 apartments under construction. Mainly older projects located here in the Helsinki region. One project in Tampere, one project in Turku. But we still keep in mind that Kojamo is able to convert buildings into apartments. We have started the first project concerning the so-called Metropolia case. We will be scanning portfolios available, if and when we find something appealing enough to buy. We are buying portfolios still. But this strong project pipeline is now providing good growth, strong growth. As I said, all the construction projects are based on fixed prices, turnkey projects. Projects under construction providing the net initial yield around 4%. That actually means that development gains are really strong, north of 30%. And as we are completing this year close to 1,300 apartments, next year 1,700 apartments, we are achieving those development gains after completion of the projects. We still have binding agreements with construction companies providing additional 600 apartments, and then the Metropolia case is proceeding, and the last zoning part will be completed by the end of this year. So, the growth path is really strong still. Lumo is providing easily best living, and actually this means that it's not only floors, walls and ceilings but providing additional value for our customers, how to make things easy and effortless, combining apartments, communal spaces, services, both digital and physical, additional services like you are able to get a dishwasher; that's been appreciated a lot. We are still on a path to create new services, now the latest services introduced to our residents being related to sustainability. Our clients today are able to make a carbon footprint test digitally using My Lumo. We launched a service to our customers to join, climate actions, they are able to buy carbon-free district heating. All the time, it's been a question that ESG is a part of our company DNA, a part of all our operations. Now, for the first time, we will provide a green deal demolition. The old shopping centre in Puotila will be demolished and replaced with apartments and business premises. We will start a project providing geothermal heating for seven of our properties. And in the big picture today, close to 100 properties already use renewable energy and heating. Now, Erik will continue providing more detailed colour. Please?