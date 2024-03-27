Kojamo plc Press Release, 27 March 2024 at 4:15 p.m. EET

Kojamo enters into a new EUR 250 million credit agreement

Kojamo plc has signed a new EUR 250 million term loan facility agreement linked to its sustainability targets together with three relationship banks. The loan is secured and has a maturity of five years. The loan will be drawn in June at the latest, and it will be used for the refinancing of company's existing indebtedness as well as for the group's general financing needs. The margin of the credit facility is linked to Kojamo's key sustainability targets.

"I would like to thank our relationship banks for this new financing arrangement after which Kojamo's loans maturing in 2024 and 2025 are covered," says CFO Erik Hjelt.

Danske Bank A/S, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Swedbank AB (publ) act as the mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners for the credit agreement.

Erik Hjelt, CFO, Kojamo plc, tel. +358 20 508 3225

Niina Saarto, Director, Treasury & Investor Relations, Kojamo plc, tel. +358 20 508 3283

Kojamo is Finland's largest private residential real estate company and one of the biggest investors in Finland. Our mission is to create better urban housing. Lumo offers environmentally friendly housing and services for the city dweller who appreciates quality and effortlessness. We actively develop the value of our investment properties by developing new properties and our existing property portfolio. We want to be the property market frontrunner and the number one choice for our customers. Kojamo's shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, please visithttps://kojamo.fi/en/