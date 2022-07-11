Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Kojima Co.,Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    7513   JP3297380002

KOJIMA CO.,LTD.

(7513)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-11 am EDT
667.00 JPY   +3.89%
KOJIMA : Summary of Financial Results for the third quarter 2022
PU
04/11Kojima Co.,Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Period Ending August 31, 2022
CI
04/11Kojima Co.,Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending August 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kojima : Summary of Financial Results for the third quarter 2022

07/11/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Document and entity information

Aug 2022

May 2022

Company information

Company information

FASF member mark

true

3四半期決算短信

Document name

〔日本基準〕（非連

結）

Filing date

2022-07-11

Company name

Kojima Co.,Ltd.

Stock exchange listings

Tokyo

true

Tokyo 1st section

-

Tokyo 2nd section

-

Tokyo Mothers

-

Tokyo JASDAQ

-

Tokyo PRO Market

-

Tokyo Prime

true

Tokyo Standard

-

Tokyo Growth

-

Tokyo Others

-

Nagoya

-

Nagoya Premire

-

Nagoya Main

-

Nagoya Next

-

Nagoya Others

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo Ambitious

-

Sapporo Others

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka Q-Board

-

Fukuoka Others

-

Phoenix

-

Japan Securities Dealers Association

-

Securities code

75130

URL

https://www.kojima.n

et/corporation/

Business category

General Business

true

Specific Business

-

Fiscal Year End

2022-08-31

Quarterly period

3

Representative

Title

Name

Inquiries

Title

Name

Tel

Other

Quarterly statement filing date (as planned) Supplemental material of quarterly results Way of getting

Convening briefing of quarterly results Target for briefing of quarterly results

Note to fraction processing method

代表取締役社長

中澤 裕二

代表取締役専務 専務

執行役員 経営企 画本部長

荒川 忠士

03-6907-3113

2022-07-14

-

-

-

-

（百万円未満切捨 て）

Business Results-Quarterly operating results

(in millions of yens)

May 2022

May 2021

Quarterly operating results

Quarterly operating results

Operating results

Income statements information

Net sales

Net sales

209,238

224,929

% change

-

11.0

Operating profit

Operating profit

6,511

6,754

% change

-

95.2

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

6,820

6,776

% change

-

88.0

Profit

Profit

4,462

4,347

% change

-

87.3

Other operating results

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

57.87

56.08

Diluted earnings per share (Yen)

57.74

56.00

Note to operating results

「収益認識に関する

会計基準」（企業会

計基準第292020

３月31日）等を第１

四半期会計期間の期

首から適用しており、

Note to operating results

2022年８月期第３四

半期に係る各数値に

ついては、当該会計基

準等を適用した後の

数値となっているた

め、対前年同四半期増

減率は記載しており

ません。

Business Results-Quarterly financial positions

(in millions of yens)

May 2022

Aug 2021

Quarterly financial positions

Quarterly financial positions

Financial positions

Total assets

118,309

112,525

Net assets

60,631

58,993

Capital adequacy ratio (%)

51.2

52.4

Note to financial positions

Owner'sequity

60,534

58,940

「収益認識に関する

会計基準」（企業会

計基準第292020

３月31日）等を第１

四半期会計期間の期

Note to financial positions

首から適用しており、

2022年８月期第３四

半期に係る各数値に

ついては、当該会計基

準等を適用した後の

数値となっておりま

す。

Business Results-Note to quarterly business results

May 2022

Quarterly note to business results

Quarterly note to business results

Note to financial results

Note to financial results

-

Quarterly Dividends

(in millions of yens)

Aug 2022

May 2022

Aug 2021

Quarterly dividends

Quarterly dividends

Dividends

Dividend per share (Yen)

Dividend per share (Yen)

First quarter

Result

-

-

Second quarter

Result

0.00

0.00

Third quarter

Result

-

-

Year end

Result

14.00

Forecast

10.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Annual

Result

14.00

Forecast

10.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Annual

-

Note to dividends

Note to dividends

Annual

-

Quarterly Forecasts

(in millions of yens)

Aug 2022

Quarterly forecasts

Quarterly forecasts

3. 2022 8月期の業

Title for forecasts

績予想（20219

1日～2022 831

日）

Preamble to forecasts

Preamble to forecasts

-

Main table of forecasts

Net sales

Net sales

Forecast

280,700

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Operating profit

Operating profit

Forecast

8,300

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

Forecast

8,500

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Profit

Profit

Forecast

5,900

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Forecast

76.51

Upper

-

Lower

-

Note to forecasts

「収益認識に関する

会計基準」（企業会

計基準第292020

３月31日）等を第１

四半期会計期間の期

Note to forecasts

首から適用しており、

上記の業績予想は、当

該会計基準等を適用

した後の数値となっ

ているため、対前期増

減率は記載しており

ません。

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

Forecast

-

Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly

financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Others

Applying of specific accounting of the quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the quarterly financial statements

Note to applying of specific accounting of the quarterly financial statements

Note to applying of specific accounting of the quarterly financial statements

May 2022

-

-

Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates

retrospective restatement

May 2022

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Others

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting estimates

Retrospective restatement

true

-

-

-

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

（注）詳細は、添付資

料７ページ「２．四

半期財務諸表及び主

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and

な注記（３）四半期

retrospective restatement

財務諸表に関する注

記事項（会計方針の

変更）」をご覧くだ

さい。

Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock

May 2022

Aug 2021

May 2021

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Others

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year

77,912,716

77,912,716

(including treasury stock)

Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year

795,145

795,145

Average number of shares

77,117,571

77,531,953

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

-

This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.

Disclaimer

Kojima Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 06:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
