|
Kojima : Summary of Financial Results for the third quarter 2022
Document and entity information
|
|
Aug 2022
|
May 2022
|
Company information
|
|
|
Company information
|
|
|
|
|
|
FASF member mark
|
|
true
|
|
|
第3四半期決算短信
|
Document name
|
|
〔日本基準〕（非連
|
|
|
結）
|
|
|
|
Filing date
|
|
2022-07-11
|
Company name
|
|
Kojima Co.,Ltd.
|
|
|
|
Stock exchange listings
|
|
|
Tokyo
|
|
true
|
|
|
|
Tokyo 1st section
|
|
-
|
Tokyo 2nd section
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Tokyo Mothers
|
|
-
|
Tokyo JASDAQ
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Tokyo PRO Market
|
|
-
|
Tokyo Prime
|
|
true
|
|
|
|
Tokyo Standard
|
|
-
|
Tokyo Growth
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Tokyo Others
|
|
-
|
Nagoya
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Nagoya Premire
|
|
-
|
Nagoya Main
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Nagoya Next
|
|
-
|
Nagoya Others
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Sapporo
|
|
-
|
Sapporo
|
|
-
|
Sapporo Ambitious
|
|
-
|
Sapporo Others
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Fukuoka
|
|
-
|
Fukuoka
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Fukuoka Q-Board
|
|
-
|
Fukuoka Others
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Phoenix
|
|
-
|
Japan Securities Dealers Association
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Securities code
|
|
75130
|
URL
|
|
https://www.kojima.n
|
|
et/corporation/
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business category
|
|
|
General Business
|
true
|
|
|
|
|
Specific Business
|
-
|
|
Fiscal Year End
|
2022-08-31
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly period
|
|
3
|
Representative
|
|
Title
Name
Inquiries
Title
Name
Tel
Other
Quarterly statement filing date (as planned) Supplemental material of quarterly results Way of getting
Convening briefing of quarterly results Target for briefing of quarterly results
Note to fraction processing method
代表取締役社長
中澤 裕二
代表取締役専務 専務
執行役員 経営企 画本部長
荒川 忠士
03-6907-3113
2022-07-14
-
-
-
-
（百万円未満切捨 て）
Business Results-Quarterly operating results
(in millions of yens)
|
|
May 2022
|
May 2021
|
Quarterly operating results
|
|
|
Quarterly operating results
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating results
|
|
|
Income statements information
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
Net sales
|
209,238
|
224,929
|
|
|
|
% change
|
-
|
11.0
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
6,511
|
6,754
|
% change
|
-
|
95.2
|
|
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
6,820
|
6,776
|
|
|
|
% change
|
-
|
88.0
|
Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
4,462
|
4,347
|
% change
|
-
|
87.3
|
|
|
|
Other operating results
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
|
57.87
|
56.08
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share (Yen)
|
57.74
|
56.00
|
Note to operating results
|
|
|
|
「収益認識に関する
|
|
会計基準」（企業会
|
|
計基準第29号 2020年
|
|
３月31日）等を第１
|
|
四半期会計期間の期
|
|
首から適用しており、
|
Note to operating results
|
2022年８月期第３四
|
半期に係る各数値に
|
|
|
ついては、当該会計基
|
|
準等を適用した後の
|
|
数値となっているた
|
|
め、対前年同四半期増
|
|
減率は記載しており
|
|
ません。
|
|
Business Results-Quarterly financial positions
(in millions of yens)
|
|
May 2022
|
Aug 2021
|
Quarterly financial positions
|
|
|
Quarterly financial positions
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial positions
|
|
|
Total assets
|
118,309
|
112,525
|
Net assets
|
60,631
|
58,993
|
Capital adequacy ratio (%)
|
51.2
|
52.4
|
|
|
|
Note to financial positions
|
|
|
Owner'sequity
|
60,534
|
58,940
|
|
「収益認識に関する
|
|
会計基準」（企業会
|
|
計基準第29号 2020年
|
|
３月31日）等を第１
|
|
四半期会計期間の期
|
Note to financial positions
|
首から適用しており、
|
2022年８月期第３四
|
|
|
半期に係る各数値に
|
|
ついては、当該会計基
|
|
準等を適用した後の
|
|
数値となっておりま
|
|
す。
|
|
Business Results-Note to quarterly business results
|
|
May 2022
|
Quarterly note to business results
|
|
Quarterly note to business results
|
|
|
|
Note to financial results
|
|
Note to financial results
|
-
|
|
Quarterly Dividends
(in millions of yens)
|
|
Aug 2022
|
May 2022
|
Aug 2021
|
Quarterly dividends
|
|
|
|
Quarterly dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends
|
|
|
|
Dividend per share (Yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend per share (Yen)
|
|
|
|
First quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Result
|
-
|
|
-
|
Second quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Result
|
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
Third quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Result
|
-
|
|
-
|
Year end
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Result
|
|
|
14.00
|
Forecast
|
|
10.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
Upper
|
-
|
|
|
Lower
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
|
Result
|
|
|
14.00
|
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
|
10.00
|
|
Upper
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lower
|
-
|
|
|
Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast
|
|
|
|
Annual
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note to dividends
|
|
|
|
Note to dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly Forecasts
(in millions of yens)
Aug 2022
Quarterly forecasts
Quarterly forecasts
|
|
3. 2022年 8月期の業
|
Title for forecasts
|
績予想（2021年 9月
|
1日～2022年 8月31
|
|
|
日）
|
Preamble to forecasts
|
|
|
|
Preamble to forecasts
|
-
|
Main table of forecasts
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
280,700
|
Upper
|
-
|
|
|
Lower
|
-
|
% change
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
-
|
Upper
|
-
|
|
|
Lower
|
-
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
8,300
|
Upper
|
-
|
Lower
|
-
|
|
|
% change
|
|
Forecast
|
-
|
|
|
Upper
|
-
|
Lower
|
-
|
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
8,500
|
Upper
|
-
|
|
|
Lower
|
-
|
% change
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
-
|
Upper
|
-
|
|
|
Lower
|
-
|
Profit
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
|
Forecast
|
5,900
|
|
|
Upper
|
-
|
Lower
|
-
|
|
|
% change
|
|
Forecast
|
-
|
|
|
Upper
|
-
|
Lower
|
-
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
|
|
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
76.51
|
Upper
|
-
|
Lower
|
-
|
Note to forecasts
|
|
|
|
|
「収益認識に関する
|
|
会計基準」（企業会
|
|
計基準第29号 2020年
|
|
３月31日）等を第１
|
|
四半期会計期間の期
|
Note to forecasts
|
首から適用しており、
|
上記の業績予想は、当
|
|
|
該会計基準等を適用
|
|
した後の数値となっ
|
|
ているため、対前期増
|
|
減率は記載しており
|
|
ません。
|
Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast
|
|
|
|
Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast
|
|
Forecast
|
-
|
|
Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly
financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Others
Applying of specific accounting of the quarterly financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the quarterly financial statements
Note to applying of specific accounting of the quarterly financial statements
Note to applying of specific accounting of the quarterly financial statements
Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates
retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Others
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard
Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard
Changes in accounting estimates
Retrospective restatement
Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
|
|
（注）詳細は、添付資
|
|
料７ページ「２．四
|
|
半期財務諸表及び主
|
Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and
|
な注記（３）四半期
|
retrospective restatement
|
財務諸表に関する注
|
|
記事項（会計方針の
|
|
変更）」をご覧くだ
|
|
さい。
|
|
Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock
|
|
May 2022
|
Aug 2021
|
May 2021
|
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
|
|
|
|
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
|
|
|
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year
|
77,912,716
|
77,912,716
|
|
(including treasury stock)
|
|
|
|
|
Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year
|
795,145
|
795,145
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average number of shares
|
77,117,571
|
|
77,531,953
|
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
|
|
|
|
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.
Disclaimer
Kojima Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 06:23:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends KOJIMA CO.,LTD.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Neutral