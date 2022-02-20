Kokopelli : Presentation Material of Third Quarter for FY2021 Financial Result

Index

01. FY2021 Third Quarter Result pp. 3-14

FY2021 Financial Highlights / FY2021 3Q Profit and Loss Statement

Net Sales Trend / Net Sales Trend of "Big Advance" / Trends in Operating Income and Loss Trends in quarterly cost structure / FY2021 Factors causing differences in operating income Quarterly Trend in Customer Company Numbers / Trend in Member Financial Institutions Numbers Churn Rate Trend / Collaboration with Junior Chamber International Japan

02. Outlook for FY2021 and Growth strategy pp. 15-19

FY2021 Outlook / Future Growth Strategies / Growth strategy and progress / Growth expectations

03. Our Business pp. 20-36

Company Information / Management Philosophy / Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Background: Current Status & Challenges for SMEs

Background: Current Status & Challenges for Regional Financial Institutions

Service Contents / Our Business (Big Advance) / Management solutions with "Big Advance" How "Big Advance" Works / Effect of Introducing "Big Advance" / Support for DX by SMEs

DX demand at SMEs / Further Expansion of Users / High Value-Added Services through Data Use

AI (Artificial Intelligence) Module "FAI" / About this Material