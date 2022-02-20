Log in
    4167   JP3297370003

KOKOPELLI INC.

(4167)
Kokopelli : Presentation Material of Third Quarter for FY2021 Financial Result

02/20/2022 | 11:11pm EST
Third Quarter for FY2021

Financial Result

KOKOPELLI Inc. (stock code: 4167)

February 14, 2022

Index

01. FY2021 Third Quarter Result pp. 3-14

FY2021 Financial Highlights / FY2021 3Q Profit and Loss Statement

Net Sales Trend / Net Sales Trend of "Big Advance" / Trends in Operating Income and Loss Trends in quarterly cost structure / FY2021 Factors causing differences in operating income Quarterly Trend in Customer Company Numbers / Trend in Member Financial Institutions Numbers Churn Rate Trend / Collaboration with Junior Chamber International Japan

02. Outlook for FY2021 and Growth strategy pp. 15-19

FY2021 Outlook / Future Growth Strategies / Growth strategy and progress / Growth expectations

03. Our Business pp. 20-36

Company Information / Management Philosophy / Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Background: Current Status & Challenges for SMEs

Background: Current Status & Challenges for Regional Financial Institutions

Service Contents / Our Business (Big Advance) / Management solutions with "Big Advance" How "Big Advance" Works / Effect of Introducing "Big Advance" / Support for DX by SMEs

DX demand at SMEs / Further Expansion of Users / High Value-Added Services through Data Use

AI (Artificial Intelligence) Module "FAI" / About this Material

2/36

01.

FISCAL YEAR 2021 Quarterly Financial Results

FY2021 Financial Highlights / FY2021 3Q Profit and Loss Statement

Net Sales Trend / Net Sales Trend of "Big Advance" / Trends in Operating Income and Loss

Trends in quarterly cost structure / FY2021 Factors causing differences in operating income Quarterly Trend in Customer Company Numbers / Trend in Member Financial Institutions Numbers Churn Rate Trend / Collaboration with Junior Chamber International Japan

3/36

FY2021 Financial Highlights

Net Sales

Operating Income

1,227million yen

326million yen

YoY+76.1％）

YoY+118.6％）

Achievements of "Big Advance"

Number of financial institutions that have introduced "Big Advance"

82 institutions

Number of customer companies

Average churn rate

67,550companies 1.59 （※1）

4/36

（※1） Churn rate: (the number of withdrawing companies during a month) / (the number of using and paying companies as of the end of the previous month. 12-month average from January 2021 to December 2021

FY2021 3Q Profit and Loss Statement

Sales increased on the back of more financials and customers installing Big Advance. Operating income increased with more sales.

  • Of the IT support services, outsourcing business of back-office operations for SMEs was sold off, posting an extraordinary profit of 36 million yen.

Unit: million yen

FY2020

FY2021

Variance

YoY

3Q

3Q

Net Sales

696

1,227

530

+76.1

Gross Profit

416

792

375

+90.2

Gross Margin

59.8

64.6

+4.8P

Operating

149

326

177

+118.6

Income

Operating

21.4

26.6

+5.2P

Income

Ordinary

139

324

185

+133.6

Income

Extraordinary

36

36

-

Profit

5/36

Net Income

118

265

145

+123.6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kokopelli Inc. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 04:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
