Certain Shares of Kokusai Electric Corporation are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 21-APR-2024.
Details:
Regarding this offering and the sale through purchase and underwriting by the underwriters who are sellers Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., SMBC Nikko Securities Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd., Goldman Sachs Securities Co., Ltd., and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Period from the conclusion date to the 180th day after the listing (trading start) date (including the day) (April 21, 2024 (including the day).