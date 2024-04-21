Kokusai Electric Corp is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the operation of business activities primarily in the manufacturing, sales, and maintenance of semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and sales of equipment used in semiconductor manufacturing. The main products include batch film deposition equipment, treatment equipment for film quality improvement, units for measuring instruments and cleaning equipment and others. The Company is also engaged in the provision of after services for semiconductor manufacturing equipment such as sales of consumable parts and other components, new and used equipment, as well as relocation and modification of equipment.