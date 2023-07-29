Kokuyo Camlin Limited is an India-based holding company engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading and selling of stationery. It manufactures art material, marker pens, inks, pencils and others stationery products. The Company's products are classified into school and education products, fine art and hobby materials, and office stationery products. Its product portfolio consists of inks, writing instruments, colors, technical and drawing instruments, office stationery, markers, fine art, notebooks, and scholastic and hobby art materials. Its student's products include adhesives, brush pens, geometry box, oil pastels, pens, plastic crayons, sketch pen and washable crayons. Its office professional's products include correction pens, gum and paste, markers and marker inks, and office products accessories. Its artist and designer products include art materials, artist's pastels, artist's watercolors, artist's oil color, brushes and watercolor pencils.

Sector Business Support Supplies