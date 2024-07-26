Three Strengths and Sources of Value Co-creation: Seeing as the customer does, focusing on customers' situational contexts, and having unique talent

As I mentioned earlier, during FE 2024 we've been seizing growth opportunities in a number of businesses. This growth is driven by three strengths that represent sources of value co-creation at Kokuyo.

The first of these strengths lies in a corporate culture where we co-create ideas and solutions together with customers. Our employees are good at seeing from the customer's perspective when it comes to developing products (furniture, stationery, office supplies) and the purchasing and delivery services related to them. In other words, our employees can switch back and forth between two different perspectives: They can think as the customer does and they can also think as one who is pitching a solution to the customer. Although it is generally thought that the practice of observing customers is very important in business, we don't believe it's nearly enough to simply engage in passive observation. Instead, we believe it is even more crucial to put ourselves into our customers' shoes. Only by thinking as the customer does can you generate brilliant ideas for new products and services. Through such customer-oriented thinking, we've racked up many successes, helping entrench this approach as our corporate culture.

The second strength is that our employees focus not on what products we could sell but on the situational contexts in which the products might address the customer's needs. Kokuyo aspires to be a WORK & LIFE STYLE Company. To fulfill this aspiration, our employees, as a matter of habit, always try to envisage the situational context-in a work environment or private setting, for instance-where the value should be delivered. In the case of office furniture, for example, we might pitch a particular combination and layout of office furniture with the idea that this would support more effective workstyles or enhance communication in the office. In the case of stationery in China, we struck gold with a line tailored for schoolgirls. Our success came from focusing on how stationery could help make the act of studying more enjoyable. To give an example from our B2B operations, in a joint product-development project with the convenience store chain FamilyMart, we analyzed the situational contexts in which consumers buy things and applied that to design the layout of the store shelves. Our successes in problem-solving are down to a process in which we focus not just on the product itself but on the situational context in which it is used. Simply put, we have the talent and technological prowess to turn ideas into reality, and that is one of our key strengths.

Underlying this approach is our culture of experimentation, one of our important values. As part of this culture, we run experiments on our own or together with customers when necessary, to identify potential unmet needs and then focus on solving them. This entrenched culture of ours enables a unique approach to identifying and solving problems. As such, it plays an important role in our product development.

None of these approaches would be possible were it not for our wonderfully unique and creative employees, and we often use the words "diligent and quirky" to describe them. We say "diligent," because employees are devoted to solving customers' problems. We say "quirky" because they are obsessed with thinking up interesting and unconventional ideas. "Co-creating with empathy" is a core value of ours, and the pursuit for it is an endless endeavor. It refers to the process of building empathic resonance with customers and expanding the possibilities to co-create value with them. But as to whether our "diligent and quirky" employees have opportunities to fulfill their potential, this hinges upon the workplace climate and corporate culture. Management must therefore provide a workplace environment that respects employees' individuality and rewards challenge-taking instead of punishing failure. Management must also ensure that employees feel psychologically secure, so that they have the confidence to take on the next challenge. Thus, to ensure our sustained growth as an organization, we need to encourage an open, fair, and non-hierarchical culture that supports diligent and quirky employees. I and the rest of management will stay committed to building an organization and culture to that end.