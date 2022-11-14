Advanced search
    7984   JP3297000006

KOKUYO CO., LTD.

(7984)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-14 am EST
1815.00 JPY   -2.16%
Kokuyo : Summary of Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 （1,669KB）
PU
Kokuyo : FINANCIAL RESULTS (Consolidated) Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 （318KB）
PU
PLUS Corporation agreed to acquire 45.6% stake in Pentel Co., Ltd. from Kokuyo Co., Ltd..
CI
Kokuyo : FINANCIAL RESULTS (Consolidated) Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 （318KB）

November 14, 2022
November 14, 2022

KOKUYO CO., LTD.

FINANCIAL

RESULTS

(Consolidated)

Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022

Company name: KOKUYO Co., Ltd.

Stock listings: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Prime)

Stock code: 7984 (URL https://www.kokuyo.com)

Representative: Hidekuni Kuroda, President

For further information, please contact: Naotaka Umeda, Managing Officer, Financial Administration Division

Telephone: +81-6-6976-1221 (general)

Date for submission of securities report: November 14, 2022

Commencement date for dividend payments: -

Supplemental material of quarterly results: None

Convening briefing of quarterly results: Yes (for institutional investors and securities analysts)

(Figure less than ¥1 million have been omitted.)

1. Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 (January 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

% change from

% change from

% change from

Millions of yen

the previous

Millions of yen

the previous

Millions of yen

the previous

year

year

year

9 months ended

224,899

14,963

17,555

September 30, 2022

9 months ended

241,861

8.1

18,423

51.0

14,540

23.4

September 30, 2021

(Note) Comprehensive income:

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 ¥15,868 million

(-%)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 ¥10,594 million

(21.0%)

Profit attributable to owners of

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

parent

Millions of yen

% change from

Yen

Yen

the previous year

9 months ended

13,053

112.91

September 30, 2022

9 months ended

11,505

38.1

97.77

September 30, 2021

(Note) Starting from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2022, we have applied the ASBJ Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020). The standard has been retroactively applied to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. However, the percentage change between the two periods is not shown.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

September 30, 2022

324,876

238,752

72.9

2,049.90

December 31, 2021

324,576

230,105

70.4

1,967.60

(Reference) Equity:

September 30, 2022

¥236,797 million

December 31, 2021

¥228,470 million

(Note) Starting from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2022, we have applied the ASBJ Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020). The standard has been retroactively applied to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

March 31

June 30

September 30

Year-end

Full-year

dividend

dividend

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal period ended December

21.50

25.50

47.00

31, 2021

Fiscal period ending December

28.00

31, 2022

Fiscal period ending December

29.00

57.00

31, 2022 (forecast)

(Note) Revisions to estimated dividends published most recently: None

3. Consolidated Forecasts for the Fiscal Period Ending December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

% change from

% change from

% change from

Millions of yen

the previous

Millions of yen

the previous

Millions of yen

the previous

year

year

year

Full-year forecast

306,000

4.6

19,300

(3.0)

22,200

35.2

(Jan-Dec 2022)

Profit attributable to owners of

Earnings per share

parent

Millions of yen

% change from

Yen

the previous year

Full-year forecast

18,500

35.0

160.02

(Jan-Dec 2022)

(Note) Revisions to financial forecasts published most recently: Yes

Starting from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2022, we have applied the ASBJ Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020). In year-on-year comparisons in the above tables, we have retroactively applied the standard to the corresponding periods of the previous fiscal year.

* Others

  1. Significant changes in subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in certain specified subsidiaries accompanying revised scope of consolidation): Yes

New: Kokuyo Hong Kong Limited

Removed:

  1. Application of particular accounts procedures to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
    (Note) See page 13 of the reference document (5. Consolidated Financial Statements, (4) Notes: Application of particular accounts procedures to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements).
  2. Changes in accounting principles, procedures and methods of presentation relating to preparation of the consolidated financial statements
    1. Changes due to revision of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes other than those under above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement: None

(Note) See page 14 of the reference document (5. Consolidated Financial Statements, (4) Notes: Changes in accounting principles).

  1. Number of shares of common stock issued
    1. Number of shares of common stock (including treasury stock) issued at:

September 30, 2022

128,742,463

December 31, 2021

128,742,463

2)

Number of shares of treasury stock held at:

September 30, 2022

13,226,078

December 31, 2021

12,626,419

3)

Number of shares of average stock during a term held at:

September 30, 2022

115,608,512

September 30, 2021

117,675,539

  • This quarterly financial summary is not subject to quarterly review by a certified public account or independent auditor.
  • Advice relating to appropriate use of financial forecasts and other relevant information
    This document contains performance forecasts and other forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on information available at the time and, in part, on what are deemed to be reasonable assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ markedly from what the forward-looking statements suggest due to a plethora of variables. For more on the assumptions underlying the performance forecasts, as well as cautionary notes regarding the use of thereof, see page 4 of this document (4. Qualitative Information and Financial Statements, etc. (3) Qualitative Information Related to Consolidated Forecasts).

4. Qualitative Information and Financial Statements, etc.

All forward-looking statements in this document are based on assumptions deemed reasonable as of the end of the period under review.

Starting from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2022, we have applied the ASBJ Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020).

For details, see 5. Consolidated Financial Statements (4) Notes: Changes in accounting principles.

(1) Business Results

(Millions of yen)

9 months ended

9 months

% change from the

September 30, 2021

previous year

ended

Before

After

Before

After

September

retroactive

retroactive

retroactive

retroactive

30, 2022

application

application

application

application

Net sales

241,861

223,315

224,899

(7.0)

0.7

Operating income

18,423

18,348

14,963

(18.8)

(18.4)

Ordinary income

14,540

14,540

17,555

20.7

20.7

Profit attributable to owners of parent

11,505

11,505

13,053

13.5

13.5

(Note) Starting from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2022, we have applied the ASBJ Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition. The above table includes two sets of results for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year: the results before and after the standard was retroactively applied to said period.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Japanese economy continued to recover from the Covid impact, but economic uncertainty remained high amid the impact of the lockdown in China and the prolonged conflict in Ukraine. Confidence was further worsened after the rapid depreciation of the yen pushed up costs of energy and raw materials.

Against this backdrop, we continued working on our third medium-term plan, Field Expansion 2024, in which we tweak existing business and expand our business fields as part of our long-term vision, CCC 2030. To expand business fields, we reallocated resources from existing businesses and actively deployed strategic expenditures.

Despite a turbulent business climate, we maintained our competitiveness by flexibly adapting to the changing business conditions and shifting customer needs.

Net sales increased only marginally, to ¥224.8 billion (up 0.7% year on year). The lack of significant sales growth reflected the fact that furniture business performed less well than initially forecasted. Another factor was the impact of the Shanghai lockdown on the stationery business, particularly in the second quarter. Gross profit decreased to ¥87.2 billion (down 0.8% year on year) and gross profit ratio came to 38.8% (down 0.6 percentage point year on year). This decrease reflects the increase in prices for steel and other raw materials, which offset our efforts to roll out price revisions for our products. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to ¥72.2 billion (up 3.9% year on year), reflecting the increase in strategic expenditures for expanding the fields. Expense ratio (selling, general, and administrative expenses to net sales) came to 32.1% (up 1.0 percentage point year on year).

Reflecting these results, operating income decreased to ¥14.9 billion (down 18.4% year on year). Ordinary income increased to ¥17.5 billion (up 20.7% year on year). This increase represents a bounce-back from the recording, in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year, of ¥5.0 billion following impairment in equity-method affiliate Pentel Co., Ltd. It also reflects the recording of foreign exchange gains. Profit attributable to owners of parent increased to ¥13.0 billion (up 13.5% year on year).

Starting from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2022, we have applied the ASBJ Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition. To enable year-on-year comparisons, we have retroactively applied the standard to the results for the first nine months of the previous fiscal year.

- 1 -

Segment

We have reorganized our reportable segments. We now have four reportable segments: furniture businesses, business supply distribution, stationery businesses, and interior retail. These are distributed between two broad business fields: the workstyle field and lifestyle field. The changes to segments reflect our new strategy. Specifically, having redefined our role in society as that of a "Work & Life Style Company," we are working toward our long-term goals in CCC 2030 by being an organization that creates life-affirming solutions in the domain of work and the domain of learning and daily life. To assist these efforts, we have reorganized our reportable segments, effective as of the current fiscal year (ending December 2022).

In the workstyle field, the pandemic has entrenched the dispersed workplace and diverse working patterns. Against this backdrop, we target emerging needs related to the rise of hybrid work.

In the lifestyle field, we target the rising demand for authentic self-expression in learning and lifestyle tools.

The new segment structure has been retroactively applied to the results for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

The following table shows the segment-specific results for the period under review.

(Millions of yen)

9 months ended

months

% change from the

September 30, 2021

previous year

ended

Before

After

Before

After

September

retroactive

retroactive

retroactive

retroactive

30, 2022

application

application

application

application

Net sales

196,071

176,634

172,222

(12.2)

(2.5)

Workstyle field

Operating

17,501

17,474

15,111

(13.7)

(13.5)

income

Net sales

107,890

105,735

100,357

(7.0)

(5.1)

Furniture

Operating

15,548

15,528

12,795

(17.7)

(17.6)

income

Business supply

Net sales

88,180

70,899

71,864

(18.5)

1.4

Operating

distribution

1,953

1,945

2,315

18.5

19.0

income

Net sales

69,002

68,175

72,452

5.0

6.3

Lifestyle field

Operating

5,807

5,759

5,939

2.3

3.1

income

Net sales

55,291

54,744

58,312

5.5

6.5

Stationery

Operating

5,031

4,983

5,230

4.0

5.0

income

Net sales

13,711

13,431

14,140

3.1

5.3

Interior retail

Operating

776

776

708

(8.7)

(8.7)

income

Net sales

308

308

292

(5.4)

(5.4)

Others

Operating

(4)

(4)

(95)

income

Net sales

(23,521)

(21,803)

(20,067)

Reconciliation

Operating

(4,881)

(4,881)

(5,992)

income

Net sales

241,861

223,315

224,899

(7.0)

0.7

Total

Operating

18,423

18,348

14,963

(18.8)

(18.4)

income

(Note) Starting from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2022, we have applied the ASBJ Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition. The above table includes two sets of results for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year: the results before and after the standard was retroactively applied to said period.

- 2 -

