Kokuyo : FINANCIAL RESULTS (Consolidated) Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 （318KB）

(Note) Starting from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2022, we have applied the ASBJ Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020). The standard has been retroactively applied to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

(Note) See page 14 of the reference document (5. Consolidated Financial Statements, (4) Notes: Changes in accounting principles).

(1) Business Results

(Millions of yen) 9 months ended 9 months % change from the September 30, 2021 previous year ended Before After Before After September retroactive retroactive retroactive retroactive 30, 2022 application application application application Net sales 241,861 223,315 224,899 (7.0) 0.7 Operating income 18,423 18,348 14,963 (18.8) (18.4) Ordinary income 14,540 14,540 17,555 20.7 20.7 Profit attributable to owners of parent 11,505 11,505 13,053 13.5 13.5

During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Japanese economy continued to recover from the Covid impact, but economic uncertainty remained high amid the impact of the lockdown in China and the prolonged conflict in Ukraine. Confidence was further worsened after the rapid depreciation of the yen pushed up costs of energy and raw materials.

Against this backdrop, we continued working on our third medium-term plan, Field Expansion 2024, in which we tweak existing business and expand our business fields as part of our long-term vision, CCC 2030. To expand business fields, we reallocated resources from existing businesses and actively deployed strategic expenditures.

Despite a turbulent business climate, we maintained our competitiveness by flexibly adapting to the changing business conditions and shifting customer needs.

Net sales increased only marginally, to ¥224.8 billion (up 0.7% year on year). The lack of significant sales growth reflected the fact that furniture business performed less well than initially forecasted. Another factor was the impact of the Shanghai lockdown on the stationery business, particularly in the second quarter. Gross profit decreased to ¥87.2 billion (down 0.8% year on year) and gross profit ratio came to 38.8% (down 0.6 percentage point year on year). This decrease reflects the increase in prices for steel and other raw materials, which offset our efforts to roll out price revisions for our products. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to ¥72.2 billion (up 3.9% year on year), reflecting the increase in strategic expenditures for expanding the fields. Expense ratio (selling, general, and administrative expenses to net sales) came to 32.1% (up 1.0 percentage point year on year).

Reflecting these results, operating income decreased to ¥14.9 billion (down 18.4% year on year). Ordinary income increased to ¥17.5 billion (up 20.7% year on year). This increase represents a bounce-back from the recording, in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year, of ¥5.0 billion following impairment in equity-method affiliate Pentel Co., Ltd. It also reflects the recording of foreign exchange gains. Profit attributable to owners of parent increased to ¥13.0 billion (up 13.5% year on year).

Starting from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2022, we have applied the ASBJ Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition. To enable year-on-year comparisons, we have retroactively applied the standard to the results for the first nine months of the previous fiscal year.

