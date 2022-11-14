Kokuyo : FINANCIAL RESULTS (Consolidated) Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 （318KB）

For further information, please contact: Naotaka Umeda, Managing Officer, Financial Administration Division
Date for submission of securities report: November 14, 2022
Commencement date for dividend payments: -
Supplemental material of quarterly results: None
Convening briefing of quarterly results: Yes (for institutional investors and securities analysts)
(Figure less than ¥1 million have been omitted.)
1. Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 (January 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
% change from
% change from
% change from
Millions of yen
the previous
Millions of yen
the previous
Millions of yen
the previous
year
year
year
9 months ended
224,899
−
14,963
−
17,555
−
September 30, 2022
9 months ended
241,861
8.1
18,423
51.0
14,540
23.4
September 30, 2021
(Note) Comprehensive income:
For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 ¥15,868 million
(-%)
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 ¥10,594 million
(21.0%)
Profit attributable to owners of
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
parent
Millions of yen
% change from
Yen
Yen
the previous year
9 months ended
13,053
−
112.91
−
September 30, 2022
9 months ended
11,505
38.1
97.77
−
September 30, 2021
(Note) Starting from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2022, we have applied the ASBJ Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020). The standard has been retroactively applied to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. However, the percentage change between the two periods is not shown.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
September 30, 2022
324,876
238,752
72.9
2,049.90
December 31, 2021
324,576
230,105
70.4
1,967.60
(Reference) Equity:
September 30, 2022
¥236,797 million
December 31, 2021
¥228,470 million
(Note) Starting from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2022, we have applied the ASBJ Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020). The standard has been retroactively applied to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
March 31
June 30
September 30
Year-end
Full-year
dividend
dividend
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal period ended December
−
21.50
−
25.50
47.00
31, 2021
Fiscal period ending December
−
28.00
−
31, 2022
Fiscal period ending December
29.00
57.00
31, 2022 (forecast)
(Note) Revisions to estimated dividends published most recently: None
3. Consolidated Forecasts for the Fiscal Period Ending December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
% change from
% change from
% change from
Millions of yen
the previous
Millions of yen
the previous
Millions of yen
the previous
year
year
year
Full-year forecast
306,000
4.6
19,300
(3.0)
22,200
35.2
(Jan-Dec 2022)
Profit attributable to owners of
Earnings per share
parent
Millions of yen
% change from
Yen
the previous year
Full-year forecast
18,500
35.0
160.02
(Jan-Dec 2022)
(Note) Revisions to financial forecasts published most recently: Yes
Starting from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2022, we have applied the ASBJ Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020). In year-on-year comparisons in the above tables, we have retroactively applied the standard to the corresponding periods of the previous fiscal year.
* Others
Significant changes in subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in certain specified subsidiaries accompanying revised scope of consolidation): Yes
New: Kokuyo Hong Kong Limited
Removed: －
Application of particular accounts procedures to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes (Note) See page 13 of the reference document (5. Consolidated Financial Statements, (4) Notes: Application of particular accounts procedures to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements).
Changes in accounting principles, procedures and methods of presentation relating to preparation of the consolidated financial statements
Changes due to revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes other than those under above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement: None
(Note) See page 14 of the reference document (5. Consolidated Financial Statements, (4) Notes: Changes in accounting principles).
Number of shares of common stock issued
Number of shares of common stock (including treasury stock) issued at:
September 30, 2022
128,742,463
December 31, 2021
128,742,463
2)
Number of shares of treasury stock held at:
September 30, 2022
13,226,078
December 31, 2021
12,626,419
3)
Number of shares of average stock during a term held at:
September 30, 2022
115,608,512
September 30, 2021
117,675,539
This quarterly financial summary is not subject to quarterly review by a certified public account or independent auditor.
Advice relating to appropriate use of financial forecasts and other relevant information
This document contains performance forecasts and other forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on information available at the time and, in part, on what are deemed to be reasonable assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ markedly from what the forward-looking statements suggest due to a plethora of variables. For more on the assumptions underlying the performance forecasts, as well as cautionary notes regarding the use of thereof, see page 4 of this document (4. Qualitative Information and Financial Statements, etc. (3) Qualitative Information Related to Consolidated Forecasts).
4. Qualitative Information and Financial Statements, etc.
All forward-looking statements in this document are based on assumptions deemed reasonable as of the end of the period under review.
Starting from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2022, we have applied the ASBJ Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020).
For details, see 5. Consolidated Financial Statements (4) Notes: Changes in accounting principles.
(1) Business Results
(Millions of yen)
9 months ended
9 months
% change from the
September 30, 2021
previous year
ended
Before
After
Before
After
September
retroactive
retroactive
retroactive
retroactive
30, 2022
application
application
application
application
Net sales
241,861
223,315
224,899
(7.0)
0.7
Operating income
18,423
18,348
14,963
(18.8)
(18.4)
Ordinary income
14,540
14,540
17,555
20.7
20.7
Profit attributable to owners of parent
11,505
11,505
13,053
13.5
13.5
(Note) Starting from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2022, we have applied the ASBJ Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition. The above table includes two sets of results for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year: the results before and after the standard was retroactively applied to said period.
During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Japanese economy continued to recover from the Covid impact, but economic uncertainty remained high amid the impact of the lockdown in China and the prolonged conflict in Ukraine. Confidence was further worsened after the rapid depreciation of the yen pushed up costs of energy and raw materials.
Against this backdrop, we continued working on our third medium-term plan, Field Expansion 2024, in which we tweak existing business and expand our business fields as part of our long-term vision, CCC 2030. To expand business fields, we reallocated resources from existing businesses and actively deployed strategic expenditures.
Despite a turbulent business climate, we maintained our competitiveness by flexibly adapting to the changing business conditions and shifting customer needs.
Net sales increased only marginally, to ¥224.8 billion (up 0.7% year on year). The lack of significant sales growth reflected the fact that furniture business performed less well than initially forecasted. Another factor was the impact of the Shanghai lockdown on the stationery business, particularly in the second quarter. Gross profit decreased to ¥87.2 billion (down 0.8% year on year) and gross profit ratio came to 38.8% (down 0.6 percentage point year on year). This decrease reflects the increase in prices for steel and other raw materials, which offset our efforts to roll out price revisions for our products. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to ¥72.2 billion (up 3.9% year on year), reflecting the increase in strategic expenditures for expanding the fields. Expense ratio (selling, general, and administrative expenses to net sales) came to 32.1% (up 1.0 percentage point year on year).
Reflecting these results, operating income decreased to ¥14.9 billion (down 18.4% year on year). Ordinary income increased to ¥17.5 billion (up 20.7% year on year). This increase represents a bounce-back from the recording, in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year, of ¥5.0 billion following impairment in equity-method affiliate Pentel Co., Ltd. It also reflects the recording of foreign exchange gains. Profit attributable to owners of parent increased to ¥13.0 billion (up 13.5% year on year).
Starting from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2022, we have applied the ASBJ Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition. To enable year-on-year comparisons, we have retroactively applied the standard to the results for the first nine months of the previous fiscal year.
- 1 -
Segment
We have reorganized our reportable segments. We now have four reportable segments: furniture businesses, business supply distribution, stationery businesses, and interior retail. These are distributed between two broad business fields: the workstyle field and lifestyle field. The changes to segments reflect our new strategy. Specifically, having redefined our role in society as that of a "Work & Life Style Company," we are working toward our long-term goals in CCC 2030 by being an organization that creates life-affirming solutions in the domain of work and the domain of learning and daily life. To assist these efforts, we have reorganized our reportable segments, effective as of the current fiscal year (ending December 2022).
In the workstyle field, the pandemic has entrenched the dispersed workplace and diverse working patterns. Against this backdrop, we target emerging needs related to the rise of hybrid work.
In the lifestyle field, we target the rising demand for authentic self-expression in learning and lifestyle tools.
The new segment structure has been retroactively applied to the results for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.
The following table shows the segment-specific results for the period under review.
(Millions of yen)
9 months ended
months
% change from the
September 30, 2021
previous year
ended
Before
After
Before
After
September
retroactive
retroactive
retroactive
retroactive
30, 2022
application
application
application
application
Net sales
196,071
176,634
172,222
(12.2)
(2.5)
Workstyle field
Operating
17,501
17,474
15,111
(13.7)
(13.5)
income
Net sales
107,890
105,735
100,357
(7.0)
(5.1)
Furniture
Operating
15,548
15,528
12,795
(17.7)
(17.6)
income
Business supply
Net sales
88,180
70,899
71,864
(18.5)
1.4
Operating
distribution
1,953
1,945
2,315
18.5
19.0
income
Net sales
69,002
68,175
72,452
5.0
6.3
Lifestyle field
Operating
5,807
5,759
5,939
2.3
3.1
income
Net sales
55,291
54,744
58,312
5.5
6.5
Stationery
Operating
5,031
4,983
5,230
4.0
5.0
income
Net sales
13,711
13,431
14,140
3.1
5.3
Interior retail
Operating
776
776
708
(8.7)
(8.7)
income
Net sales
308
308
292
(5.4)
(5.4)
Others
Operating
(4)
(4)
(95)
−
−
income
Net sales
(23,521)
(21,803)
(20,067)
−
−
Reconciliation
Operating
(4,881)
(4,881)
(5,992)
−
−
income
Net sales
241,861
223,315
224,899
(7.0)
0.7
Total
Operating
18,423
18,348
14,963
(18.8)
(18.4)
income
(Note) Starting from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2022, we have applied the ASBJ Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition. The above table includes two sets of results for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year: the results before and after the standard was retroactively applied to said period.
- 2 -
