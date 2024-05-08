Summary of Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year

Ending December 31, 2024

May 8, 2024

KOKUYO Co., Ltd.

Contents

  1. First Quarter FY2024 Results
  2. Reference Materials
  • The business segments are as follows:
    Furniture Businesses: FN
    Business Supply Distribution: BS
    Stationery Businesses: ST
    Interior Retail Businesses: IR
  • Unless otherwise indicated, monetary figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
    As such, the sum of the figures in a breakdown may not match the stated total.

Executive Summary

First Quarter FY2024 Results

  • Net sales and operating income increased YoY, with performance, particularly among the Japanese businesses, better than in same period last year.
  • The Japanese businesses fared largely as expected, with the furniture business doing well in winning contracts and with sales price revisions in the stationery business.
  • Overseas, economic uncertainties mounted. Performance was affected by the Chinese economic downturn and, in India, by inflation and intensifying competition.
  • Net income increased significantly YoY, reflecting recording of gain on sale of fixed assets in addition to operating income growth.

FY2024 Forecasts: H1 and Full-Year

  • Forecasts remain unchanged from the initial forecasts, announced on February 13, 2024.
  • While continuing to monitor the situation in overseas markets, we'll pursue YoY revenue and profit growth by continuing to capitalize on brisk demand in the domestic furniture business.
  • Net income in 2024 is likely to break another record, and we are likely to meet our ROE benchmark of 8%, thanks to organic business growth and sale of cross-held shares.
  • For shareholder returns, we will pay an annual dividend of 76 yen per share (payout ratio of 40.5%).

1. First Quarter FY2024 Results

First Quarter FY2024 Results: Year on Year Comparisons

Net sales and operating income increased YoY, with performance,

particularly among the Japanese businesses, better than in same period last year.

Net income increased significantly YoY, reflecting recording of gain on sale of fixed assets.

Jan-Mar FY2023

Jan-Mar FY2024

YoY change

% change

result

result

Net sales

92,555

95,935

+3,379

+3.7%

Gross profit

37,119

39,375

+2,256

+6.1%

(ratio)

40.1%

41.0%

SG&A expenses

26,300

27,710

+1,409

+5.4%

(ratio)

28.4%

28.9%

Operating income

10,818

11,665

+846

+7.8%

(ratio)

11.7%

12.2%

Ordinary income

11,222

12,565

+1,342

+12.0%

(ratio)

12.1%

13.1%

Net income attributable

7,679

11,978

+4,299

+56.0%

to owners of parent

(ratio)

8.3%

12.5%

First Quarter FY2024 Results: Contributors to YoY Change in Net Sales

Japan: Growth led by furniture business, which did well in winning contracts

Overseas: Decrease in furniture business, reflecting worsening economic conditions

(Millions of yen)

Japan

Overseas

Reconciliation

+4,658

-1,599

+320

Foreign

Reconciliation

Jan-Mar

Other

Jan-Mar

FY2023 result

exchange

FY2024 result

First Quarter FY2024 Results: Contributors to YoY Change in Operating Income

Profit growth was led by revenue growth and better margins in Japanese furniture businesses,

more than offsetting the decrease in the overseas businesses

(Millions of yen)

Japan

Overseas

Reconciliation

+1,888

-626

-415

Jan-Mar

Other

Foreign

Jan-Mar

Reconciliation

FY2023 result

exchange

FY2024 result

Contributors to YoY Change in Operating Income

The impact of cost increases was again offset by another round of price revisions in the Japanese stationery

business and business-supplies business.

The strategic budget was proactively spent in preparation for fourth medium-term plan.

Gross profit

SG&A expenses

(Millions of yen)

+2,256

-1,410

Jan-Mar

Impact of

Impact of sales

Impact of sales

Personnel

Activity

Capital

IT system

Other

Jan-Mar

FY2023 result

higher raw

price revision

expansion

expenses

expenses

expenditures

expenditures

FY2024 result

materials costs

Situation by Region

Japan: Capitalizing on demand well amid market environment similar to expectations

Overseas: Businesses effected by market fluctuations that transcended expectations

Region

Initial expectations

Market changes

Impacts

Actions to take

Market will be bullish with

FN: Capitalized on strong

Capitalize on demand further

Japan

brisk building supply and

Largely as expected

by focusing on renovations and

demand

low vacancy rates

regional leads

Mainland

FN: Won fewer contracts

China,

Economic uncertainties

Economy worsened

than expected

Hong

will persist

ST: Growth slowed

Kong

FN: Secure projects steadily, strengthen exports, go further in PMI

ST: Open new outlets, improve promotional marketing

Economy fared well

Launch new product

Inflation weakened

India

Economy will fare well

ST: Growth slowed

categories, improve

consumer spending

Competition intensified

promotional marketing

Full-Year FY2024 Forecasts: Year on Year Comparisons

Forecasts remain unchanged from those announced on February 13, 2024.

Our strategy is to invest in preparation for the next medium-term plan and take other actions to unlock further growth.

2023 result

2024 target

YoY change

% YoY change

Net sales

328,753

355,000

+26,247

+8.0%

Gross profit

127,392

140,100

+12,708

+10.0%

(ratio)

38.8%

39.5%

SG&A expenses

103,561

115,600

+12,039

+11.6%

(ratio)

31.5%

32.6%

Operating income

23,830

24,500

+670

+2.8%

(ratio)

7.2%

6.9%

Ordinary income

25,989

25,500

-489

-1.9%

(ratio)

7.9%

7.2%

Net income attributable

19,069

21,400

+2,331

+12.2%

to owners of parent

(ratio)

5.8%

6.0%

ROE

7.8%

>8%

(Millions of yen)

