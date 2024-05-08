Summary of Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year
Ending December 31, 2024
May 8, 2024
KOKUYO Co., Ltd.
Contents
- First Quarter FY2024 Results
- Reference Materials
The business segments are as follows:
Furniture Businesses: FN
Business Supply Distribution: BS
Stationery Businesses: ST
Interior Retail Businesses: IR
- Unless otherwise indicated, monetary figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
As such, the sum of the figures in a breakdown may not match the stated total.
Executive Summary
First Quarter FY2024 Results
- Net sales and operating income increased YoY, with performance, particularly among the Japanese businesses, better than in same period last year.
- The Japanese businesses fared largely as expected, with the furniture business doing well in winning contracts and with sales price revisions in the stationery business.
- Overseas, economic uncertainties mounted. Performance was affected by the Chinese economic downturn and, in India, by inflation and intensifying competition.
- Net income increased significantly YoY, reflecting recording of gain on sale of fixed assets in addition to operating income growth.
FY2024 Forecasts: H1 and Full-Year
- Forecasts remain unchanged from the initial forecasts, announced on February 13, 2024.
- While continuing to monitor the situation in overseas markets, we'll pursue YoY revenue and profit growth by continuing to capitalize on brisk demand in the domestic furniture business.
- Net income in 2024 is likely to break another record, and we are likely to meet our ROE benchmark of 8%, thanks to organic business growth and sale of cross-held shares.
- For shareholder returns, we will pay an annual dividend of 76 yen per share (payout ratio of 40.5%).
1. First Quarter FY2024 Results
First Quarter FY2024 Results: Year on Year Comparisons
Net sales and operating income increased YoY, with performance,
particularly among the Japanese businesses, better than in same period last year.
Net income increased significantly YoY, reflecting recording of gain on sale of fixed assets.
Jan-Mar FY2023
Jan-Mar FY2024
YoY change
% change
result
result
Net sales
92,555
95,935
+3,379
+3.7%
Gross profit
37,119
39,375
+2,256
+6.1%
(ratio)
40.1%
41.0%
SG&A expenses
26,300
27,710
+1,409
+5.4%
(ratio)
28.4%
28.9%
Operating income
10,818
11,665
+846
+7.8%
(ratio)
11.7%
12.2%
Ordinary income
11,222
12,565
+1,342
+12.0%
(ratio)
12.1%
13.1%
Net income attributable
7,679
11,978
+4,299
+56.0%
to owners of parent
(ratio)
8.3%
12.5%
First Quarter FY2024 Results: Contributors to YoY Change in Net Sales
Japan: Growth led by furniture business, which did well in winning contracts
Overseas: Decrease in furniture business, reflecting worsening economic conditions
(Millions of yen)
Japan
Overseas
Reconciliation
+4,658
-1,599
+320
Foreign
Reconciliation
Jan-Mar
Other
Jan-Mar
FY2023 result
exchange
FY2024 result
First Quarter FY2024 Results: Contributors to YoY Change in Operating Income
Profit growth was led by revenue growth and better margins in Japanese furniture businesses,
more than offsetting the decrease in the overseas businesses
(Millions of yen)
Japan
Overseas
Reconciliation
+1,888
-626
-415
Jan-Mar
Other
Foreign
Jan-Mar
Reconciliation
FY2023 result
exchange
FY2024 result
Contributors to YoY Change in Operating Income
The impact of cost increases was again offset by another round of price revisions in the Japanese stationery
business and business-supplies business.
The strategic budget was proactively spent in preparation for fourth medium-term plan.
Gross profit
SG&A expenses
(Millions of yen)
+2,256
-1,410
Jan-Mar
Impact of
Impact of sales
Impact of sales
Personnel
Activity
Capital
IT system
Other
Jan-Mar
FY2023 result
higher raw
price revision
expansion
expenses
expenses
expenditures
expenditures
FY2024 result
materials costs
Situation by Region
Japan: Capitalizing on demand well amid market environment similar to expectations
Overseas: Businesses effected by market fluctuations that transcended expectations
Region
Initial expectations
Market changes
Impacts
Actions to take
Market will be bullish with
FN: Capitalized on strong
Capitalize on demand further
Japan
brisk building supply and
Largely as expected
by focusing on renovations and
demand
low vacancy rates
regional leads
Mainland
FN: Won fewer contracts
China,
Economic uncertainties
Economy worsened
than expected
Hong
will persist
ST: Growth slowed
Kong
FN: Secure projects steadily, strengthen exports, go further in PMI
ST: Open new outlets, improve promotional marketing
・Economy fared well
Launch new product
・Inflation weakened
India
Economy will fare well
ST: Growth slowed
categories, improve
consumer spending
・Competition intensified
promotional marketing
Full-Year FY2024 Forecasts: Year on Year Comparisons
Forecasts remain unchanged from those announced on February 13, 2024.
Our strategy is to invest in preparation for the next medium-term plan and take other actions to unlock further growth.
2023 result
2024 target
YoY change
% YoY change
Net sales
328,753
355,000
+26,247
+8.0%
Gross profit
127,392
140,100
+12,708
+10.0%
(ratio)
38.8%
39.5%
SG&A expenses
103,561
115,600
+12,039
+11.6%
(ratio)
31.5%
32.6%
Operating income
23,830
24,500
+670
+2.8%
(ratio)
7.2%
6.9%
Ordinary income
25,989
25,500
-489
-1.9%
(ratio)
7.9%
7.2%
Net income attributable
19,069
21,400
+2,331
+12.2%
to owners of parent
(ratio)
5.8%
6.0%
ROE
7.8%
>8%
(Millions of yen)
