Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kokuyo Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7984   JP3297000006

KOKUYO CO., LTD.

(7984)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-14 am EST
1815.00 JPY   -2.16%
02:12aKokuyo : Summary of Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 （1,669KB）
PU
02:12aKokuyo : FINANCIAL RESULTS (Consolidated) Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 （318KB）
PU
09/30PLUS Corporation agreed to acquire 45.6% stake in Pentel Co., Ltd. from Kokuyo Co., Ltd..
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kokuyo : Summary of Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 （1,669KB）

11/14/2022 | 02:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Summary of Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year

Ending December 31, 2022

November 14, 2022

KOKUYO Co., Ltd.

© 2022 KOKUYO Co.,Ltd.

Contents

  1. Third Quarter FY2022 Results
  2. Full-YearFY2022 Forecasts
  3. Shareholder Returns
  4. Topics and trends

* The business segments are as follows:

Furniture Businesses: FN

Business Supply Distribution: BS

Stationery Businesses: ST

Interior Retail Businesses: IR

  • Unless otherwise indicated, monetary figures are rounded down to the nearest hundred million yen. As such, the sum of the figures in a breakdown may not match the stated total.
  • The new revenue standard has been retroactively applied to the results for FY2021.

Executive Summary

Third Quarter FY2022 Results

  • For the year as a whole, we expect year-on-year decline in new office orders in FN, but this should be offset by orders for office renovations.
  • Over the first three quarters, earnings decreased year on year. The main reasons were the missing of our target for office renovations, high raw material costs that exceeded expectations, and the Shanghai lockdown's impact on the Overseas ST in Q2.
  • We gained many leads for office renovations, but changes in economic conditions meant that we converted fewer leads than we had initially expected.
  • Overseas ST: The Chinese ST rapidly recovered from effects of Shanghai lockdown. The Indian ST recovered beyond expectations.
  • We implemented a planned sales hike to pass on the higher costs of raw materials. Progress was made in rolling out the price hikes.
  • Ordinary income and net profit increased year on year and exceeded forecast. Factors: 1) a bounce-back from the recording, in the previous fiscal year, of ¥5.0

billion following impairment in equity-method affiliate Pentel Co., Ltd., 2) an upswing in non-operating income thanks to foreign exchange gains amid the weak yen, 3) an upswing in extraordinary income with a before-scheduled sale of shares held under a cross-holding arrangement.

Full-year Targets for FY2022

  • FN made some progress in securing leads for office renewals, but this was insufficient to compensate for the segment missing the shortfall in the first three quarters. Accordingly, we decided to downgrade the full-year forecasts for net sales and operating income.
  • We decided to upgrade the full-year forecasts for net profit after recording gain on sales of investment securities from selling shares in Pentel, and because the sale meant that we were permitted to pay no income tax on the holdings (whereas we were not permitted this when we recorded a write-down of the holdings last year).
  • For the year-end dividend, we will pay the targeted figure of 29 yen, higher than the amount we paid last year. We will keep reviewing our dividend policy,

taking into account financial strategy.

3

© 2022 KOKUYO Co., Ltd.

1. Third Quarter FY2022 Results

4

Third Quarter FY2022 Results: Year on Year Comparisons

Year on year, net sales increased, operating income decreased because of higher SG&A expenses,

and profit increased.

(Billions of yen)

Jan-Sep

Jan-Sep

Jul-Sep

Jul-Sep

2021

2022

YoY change

2021

2022

YoY change

result

result

result

result

Net sales

223.3

224.8

+0.7%

68.0

68.4

+0.6%

Gross profit

87.9

87.2

-0.8%

26.0

26.0

+0.0%

(ratio)

39.4%

38.8%

38.2%

38.0%

SG&A expenses

69.5

72.2

+3.9%

22.3

23.7

+6.6%

(ratio)

31.2%

32.1%

32.8%

34.8%

Operating income

18.3

14.9

-18.4%

3.6

2.2

-39.6%

(ratio)

8.2%

6.7%

5.4%

3.3%

Ordinary income

14.5

17.5

+20.7%

4.0

2.9

-27.8%

(ratio)

6.5%

7.8%

6.0%

4.3%

Profit

11.5

13.0

+13.5%

3.1

2.2

-30.4%

(ratio)

5.2%

5.8%

4.7%

3.2%

5

© 2022 KOKUYO Co., Ltd.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kokuyo Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 07:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KOKUYO CO., LTD.
02:12aKokuyo : Summary of Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending Dece..
PU
02:12aKokuyo : FINANCIAL RESULTS (Consolidated) Results for the nine months ended September 30, ..
PU
09/30PLUS Corporation agreed to acquire 45.6% stake in Pentel Co., Ltd. from Kokuyo Co., Ltd..
CI
08/31Kokuyo : Integrated report 2022 （10,352kb）
PU
08/02Kokuyo : Summary of Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending Dec..
PU
07/29VUILD, inc. announced that it has received ¥140 million in funding from Kokuyo Co., Ltd..
CI
07/29Kokuyo : Financial Results For the Months Ended June 30, 2022 （285KB）
PU
07/21Kokuyo Co., Ltd. agreed to acquire HNI Hong Kong Limited from HNI Corporation for ¥ 917..
CI
07/20HNI Sells Lamex Unit for $75 Million
MT
07/20Kokuyo Co., Ltd. acquired Lamex Trading Co., Ltd. from HNI Corporation for $75 million.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 302 B 2 170 M 2 170 M
Net income 2022 16 300 M 117 M 117 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 3,07%
Capitalization 214 B 1 539 M 1 539 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,71x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 6 825
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart KOKUYO CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kokuyo Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOKUYO CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 855,00 JPY
Average target price 2 000,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hidekuni Kuroda President & Representative Director
Naotaka Umeda Executive Officer, GM-Finance & Accounting
Hiroshi Hamada Independent Outside Director
Taketsugu Fujiwara Independent Outside Director
Mika Masuyama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOKUYO CO., LTD.8.23%1 539
SHANGHAI M&G STATIONERY INC.-25.92%6 233
SHENZHEN COMIX GROUP CO., LTD.-11.59%751
F.I.L.A. - FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED AFFINI S.P.A.-25.82%379
NICHIBAN CO., LTD.-2.23%260
THIEN LONG GROUP CORPORATION-5.70%135