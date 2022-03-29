Kolibri Global Energy : Consolidated Financial Statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF AND FOR THE YEARS ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020

Management's Report

The accompanying consolidated financial statements and related financial information are the responsibility of management, and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial

Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. They include certain amounts that are based on estimates and judgments relating. Financial information presented elsewhere in this document is consistent with that contained in the consolidated financial statements.

In management's opinion, the consolidated financial statements have been properly prepared within

reasonable limits of materiality and within the framework of the significant accounting policies adopted by management. If alternate accounting methods exist, management has chosen those policies it deems the most appropriate in the circumstances. Management has established systems of accounting and internal controls that provide reasonable assurance that assets are safeguarded from loss or unauthorized use, and produce reliable accounting records for the preparation of financial information. Policies and procedures are maintained to support the accounting and internal control systems.

The Company retains independent petroleum consultants, Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. to conduct independent evaluations of the Company's oil, natural gas and natural reserves. The independent external auditors, KPMG LLP, have conducted an examination of the consolidated financial statements on behalf of shareholders. The auditors have unrestricted access to the Company and the Audit Committee.

The Board of Directors, currently composed of three independent directors and one officer/director, carries out its responsibility for the consolidated financial statements principally through its Audit

Committee, consisting of three members, all of whom are independent directors. This committee reviews the consolidated financial statements with management and the auditors, as well as recommends to the

Board of Directors the external auditors to be appointed by the shareholders at each annual meeting. The audit committee meets at least quarterly to review and approves financial statements prior to their release, and recommends their approval to the Board of Directors.

"Wolf Regener"

"Gary Johnson"

Wolf Regener

Gary Johnson

President & Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer & Vice President

March 10, 2022

KPMG LLP 205 5th Avenue SW Suite 3100

Calgary AB T2P 4B9 Tel (403) 691-8000 Fax (403) 691-8008www.kpmg.ca

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT

To the Shareholders of Kolibri Global Energy Inc.

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (the "Entity"), which comprise:

 the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

 the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) for the years then ended

 the consolidated statements of changes in equity for the years then ended

 the consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended

 and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

(Hereinafter referred to as the "financial statements").

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Entity as at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements" section of our auditors' report.

We are independent of the Entity in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.

KPMG LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership and member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Limited, a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG Canada provides services to KPMG LLP.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our auditors' report.

Assessment of the recoverable amount of the cash generating unit

Description of the matter

We draw attention to note 3, note 4 and note 9 to the financial statements. The Entity identified indicators of impairment reversal at December 31, 2021 and performed an impairment test to estimate the recoverable amount of the cash generating unit ("CGU").

The Entity has recorded an impairment reversal of $70.8 million related to the CGU for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The estimated recoverable amount of the CGU involves significant estimates, including:

 The estimate of proved and probable oil and gas reserves and the related cash flows

 The discount rates.

The estimate of proved and probable oil and gas reserves and the related cash flows requires the expertise of independent third-party reserve evaluators and includes significant assumptions related to:

 Forecasted oil and gas commodity prices

 Forecasted production

 Forecasted operating costs

 Forecasted royalty costs

 Forecasted future development costs.

The Entity engages independent third-party reserve evaluators to estimate the proved and probable oil and gas reserves and the related cash flows at least annually.

Why the matter is a key audit matter

We identified the assessment of the recoverable amount of the CGU as a key audit matter. Significant auditor judgment was required to evaluate the results of our audit procedures regarding the estimate of proved and probable oil and gas reserves and the related cash flows and the discount rates.

How the matter was addressed in the audit

The following are the primary procedures we performed to address this key audit matter:

With respect to the estimate of proved and probable oil and gas reserves and the related cash flows at December 31, 2021:

 We evaluated the competence, capabilities and objectivity of the independent third-party reserve evaluators engaged by the Entity

 We compared forecasted oil and gas commodity prices to those published by other independent third-party reserve evaluators

 We compared the 2021 actual production, operating costs, royalty costs and development costs of the Entity to those estimates used in the prior year's estimate of proved oil and gas reserves and the related cash flows to assess the Entity's ability to accurately forecast

 We evaluated the appropriateness of forecasted production and forecasted operating costs, royalty costs and future development costs assumptions by comparing to 2021 actual results. We took into account changes in conditions and events affecting the Entity to assess the adjustments or lack of adjustments made by the Entity in arriving at the assumptions.

We involved valuation professionals with specialized skills and knowledge, who assisted in:

 Evaluating the appropriateness of the Entity's discount rates by comparing the discount rates to market and other external data

 Assessing the reasonableness of the Entity's estimate of the recoverable amount of the CGU by comparing the Entity's estimate to market metrics and other external data.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. Other information comprises:



the information included in Management's Discussion and Analysis filed with the relevant Canadian Securities Commissions.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.