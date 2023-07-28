(Alliance News) - Kolinpharma Spa has announced that Igea Holding Spa has raised the consideration for its takeover bid for the company's shares to EUR9.96.

The previous consideration was ERU9.76. The new offer represents a premium of 7.6 percent over the last pre-IPO price on June 20, 20 percent over the average values of the last month and the last three months, 15 percent over the average value of the last six months, and 18 percent over the value of the last year.

Against the new consideration, if the takeover bid is fully subscribed, the bidder will have to invest EUR6.6 million for the 662,000 shares being offered.

Kolinpharma's stock is up 2.1 percent at EUR9.85 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

