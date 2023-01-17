Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Kolinpharma S.p.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    KIP   IT0005322950

KOLINPHARMA S.P.A.

(KIP)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:00 2023-01-16 am EST
9.140 EUR   -0.22%
Kolinpharma goes ahead with buybacks of its own common stock

01/17/2023 | 03:50am EST
(Alliance News) - Kolinpharma Spa reported that it purchased 1,600 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 9 and Jan. 13.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR9.08 approximately, for a total value of EUR14,524.

As of today, the company holds 29,000 treasury shares, representing 1.8 percent of its share capital.

Kolinpharma's stock is unchanged at EUR9.14 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 14,2 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 0,15 M 0,16 M 0,16 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14,7 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 110
Free-Float 40,4%
Chart KOLINPHARMA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Kolinpharma S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOLINPHARMA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,14 €
Average target price 13,94 €
Spread / Average Target 52,5%
Managers and Directors
Rita Paola Petrelli Chairman, Co-CEO, Head-Administration & Finance
Massimo Mantella Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francesco Maria Spano Independent Director
Maurizio Altini Independent Director
Giannunzio Corazza Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOLINPHARMA S.P.A.-0.22%16
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.82%453 430
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-1.15%343 603
NOVO NORDISK A/S1.57%312 984
MERCK & CO., INC.1.17%284 598
ABBVIE INC.-4.96%271 546