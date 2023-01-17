Kolinpharma goes ahead with buybacks of its own common stock

(Alliance News) - Kolinpharma Spa reported that it purchased 1,600 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 9 and Jan. 13.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR9.08 approximately, for a total value of EUR14,524.

As of today, the company holds 29,000 treasury shares, representing 1.8 percent of its share capital.

Kolinpharma's stock is unchanged at EUR9.14 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.