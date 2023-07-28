(Alliance News) - Kolinpharma's board of directors on Friday reviewed preliminary turnover as of June 30, which amounted to about EUR6.7 million, an increase of about 17 percent from EUR5.7 million in the first half of 2022.

Rita Paola Petrelli, -president of the company- commented, "We close the first half of 2023 with a preliminary turnover figure that stands at EUR6.7 million, with a double digit growth of about 17 percent compared to the first half of 2022."

"In terms of KPIs on medical prescriptions, the second quarter is also positive with a number of 213,309 units, up 7.5 percent in terms of volume and 6.6 percent in terms of value. Development activities continue on both the R&D and commercial fronts in Italy and abroad. 2023 is a special year for the Kolinpharma project, 10 years since its establishment, an ambitious project has become a splendid reality."

Kolinpharma closed Friday's session in the green by 2.6 percent at EUR9.90 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.