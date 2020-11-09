Kollect on Demand : completes acquisition; and makes senior management appointment to UK business

Press Release

09 November 2020 08:00:00 CET

Kollect completes acquisition; and makes senior management appointment to UK business

Waterford, Ireland - 9 November 2020, Kollect On Demand Holding AB (publ) ("Kollect"), (Nasdaq: KOLL), announces completion of the acquisition of a compactor bin business announced on 26 Aug 2020 and a senior management appointment to the UK business.

Background

On 26 Aug 2020, Kollect announced that it had agreed to acquire an Irish-based company operating within the compactor bin business in the waste sector in Ireland through its operating subsidiary BIGbin Waste Technology Ltd ("BTWL").

The acquisition is now complete and the assets of the acquired business integrated into the BWTL operations.

The acquired business had shown annual revenues of approximately SEK 3.75 million (€354,000) and a net profit of SEK 1.84 million (€179,000) in the twelve months from July 2019 to June 2020.

The purchase price, which amounted to SEK 4.99 million (€480,000), was financed through the fundraise completed on 26 Aug 2020 (involving a directed issue and a loan agreement raising SEK 12 million before transaction costs).

Reasons for the Acquisition

The acquisition gives BTWL 12 additional compactor bin sites, each of which is established and revenue-generating. Also, BTWL has acquired an additional 23 compactor bins as part of the deal. All but one of these sites have the relevant planning permissions and permits; the one without planning permission is being rectified.

New sites

BTWL continues its programme of investment in new BIGbin sites and has launched three more sites with Circle K Tallaght in August 2020 (i.e. Q3 2020) and Waterford and Sligo in October 2020 (i. e. in Q4 2020).

Total operational sites is now at 29 (including the 12 sites from the acquisition), which is up from 15 sites at the end of Q3.

More about BWTL in brief