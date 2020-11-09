Kollect on Demand : completes acquisition; and makes senior management appointment to UK business

Press Release
09 November 2020 08:00:00 CET
BWTL operates stand-alone compactor bin sites in the South of Ireland. The compactor bin - called a "BIGbin" - allows customers to dispose of their domestic waste and serves as an alternative to consumers who would otherwise be locked into long-term waste removal contracts with waste removal operators or are currently underserved by waste removal operators. It also provides the opportunity to dispose of excess household waste at busy periods when domestic bins might already be full.
Senior Management appointment in the UK
Kollect also announces that Co-Founder Robbie Skuse has taken up the role of Head of UK, which reinforces Kollect's commitment to growing its presence in the waste collection services in the UK.
CEO comment
John O'Connor, CEO, says: "The completion of this acquisition by BWTL is another step in accelerating the growth of our waste drop-off business. By establishing BWTL as a separate subsidiary with its own balance sheet, we've brought greater focus to growing this business, and will end the year with an even stronger presence in the market.
The appointment of my co-founder, Robbie, as the Head of UK also brings increased management focus on growing our business in the UK. This move positions Kollect to push our footprint out from our base in the Greater Manchester area in 2021."
About Kollect
Founded in Waterford, Ireland, Kollect is an innovator and disruptor in the waste industry listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (symbol: KOLL).
The Company services two types of customers: those who arrange to have waste collected via the online Kollect booking engine; and those who use BIGbin smart compactor bins for waste drop-off.
The waste collection services include domestic door-to-door bin collection, commercial bin collection, skip (container) hire, skip bags and junk removal such as furniture and other large objects.
