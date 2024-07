Kollect on Demand Holding AB (publ) is a Sweden-based innovator and disruptor in the waste industry. Kollect is online booking engine that offers solutions in waste management. The Company services two types of customers: those who arrange to have waste collected via the online Kollect booking engine; and those who use BIGbin smart compactor bins for waste drop-off. Waste collection services include domestic skip (container) hire, skip bag hire and junk removal such as furniture and other large objects. All services provided in the waste collection segment are available via the Platform, which is a web-based booking engine for waste collection services. The company connects customers who have a waste need with waste contractors who provide services for collecting waste for households and companies, skip hire and junk removal.

Sector Software