Kolon Industries : Prior Notice on Disclosure of Final Earnings

Prior Notice on Disclosure of Final Earnings
|
1. Name of Company
|
KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.
|
2. Accounting Period
|
From
|
2022-04-01
|
To
|
2022-06-30
|
3. Date of Scheduled Disclosure
|
2022-08-04
|
4. Other references useful for making investment decisions
|
- Interim Report on Business Performance (Fair Disclosure) based on the consolidated financial statements will be disclosed on August 4, 2022.
- The relevant materials will be posted on the corporate website (www.kolonindustries.com) after the disclosure is made on August 4, 2022.
- The final earnings disclosed on the scheduled date above are provisional, not definitive, and as such, are subject to change according to the external audit review.
|
※ Title and date of other disclosure related to this one
|
-
Disclaimer
Kolon Industries Inc. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 02:13:03 UTC.