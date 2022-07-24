Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  Kolon Industries, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    A120110   KR7120110002

KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.

(A120110)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
51900.00 KRW   -1.14%
07/24KOLON INDUSTRIES : Prior Notice on Disclosure of Final Earnings
PU
05/03Kolon Industries' Net Profit Surges 69.7% in March Quarter; Shares Jump 5%
MT
04/29KOLON INDUSTRIES : Prior Notice on Disclosure of Final Earnings
PU
Kolon Industries : Prior Notice on Disclosure of Final Earnings

07/24/2022 | 10:14pm EDT
Prior Notice on Disclosure of Final Earnings
1. Name of Company KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.
2. Accounting Period From 2022-04-01
To 2022-06-30
3. Date of Scheduled Disclosure 2022-08-04
4. Other references useful for making investment decisions - Interim Report on Business Performance (Fair Disclosure) based on the consolidated financial statements will be disclosed on August 4, 2022.

- The relevant materials will be posted on the corporate website (www.kolonindustries.com) after the disclosure is made on August 4, 2022.

- The final earnings disclosed on the scheduled date above are provisional, not definitive, and as such, are subject to change according to the external audit review.
※ Title and date of other disclosure related to this one -

Disclaimer

Kolon Industries Inc. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 02:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 323 B 4,07 B 4,07 B
Net income 2022 232 B 0,18 B 0,18 B
Net Debt 2022 1 769 B 1,35 B 1,35 B
P/E ratio 2022 6,49x
Yield 2022 2,70%
Capitalization 1 506 B 1 151 M 1 151 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 3 734
Free-Float 36,8%
Chart KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kolon Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 51 900,00 KRW
Average target price 88 000,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 69,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hui-Goo Jang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chul-Soo Kim Director & Head-Finance
Ik-Gyung Sung Managing Director & Head-Technology
Young-Baek Choi Managing Director & Head-Research Institute
Kyu-Ho Lee Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.-26.80%1 151
TRIDENT LIMITED-25.21%2 496
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-14.29%2 455
TEIJIN LIMITED2.26%2 042
COATS GROUP PLC4.19%1 258
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION-40.94%1 202