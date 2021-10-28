FY2021 Six months

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 2 592 B 22 805 M 22 805 M Net income 2022 178 B 1 567 M 1 567 M Net Debt 2022 666 B 5 861 M 5 861 M P/E ratio 2022 15,9x Yield 2022 2,49% Capitalization 2 832 B 24 884 M 24 918 M EV / Sales 2022 1,35x EV / Sales 2023 1,25x Nbr of Employees 61 564 Free-Float 96,5% Chart KOMATSU LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends KOMATSU LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 15 Last Close Price 2 996,00 JPY Average target price 3 403,57 JPY Spread / Average Target 13,6% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Hiroyuki Ogawa President, CEO & Representative Director Takeshi Horikoshi CFO, Director & Managing Executive Officer Tetsuji Ohashi Chairman Yuichi Iwamoto Chief Technology Officer, Head-R&D Hiroshi Makabe Head-Legal Affairs & Compliance Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) KOMATSU LTD. 6.34% 24 884 PACCAR, INC. -0.59% 30 162 EPIROC AB (PUBL) 194.02% 29 235 KUBOTA CORPORATION 9.42% 26 296 TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 19.54% 26 202 CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. 35.51% 23 564