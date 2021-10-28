FY2021 Six months

Consolidated Statements of Income and
Management Performance and Financial Conditions
(1) Outline of Operations and Business Results
Komatsu Ltd. ("Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (together "Komatsu") have engaged in the three-yearmid-term management plan, "DANTOTSU Value - FORWARD Together for Sustainable Growth", to be completed in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. Under the mid-term management plan, Komatsu upholds three pillars of growth strategies of 1) value creation by means of innovation, 2) growth strategies based on business reforms, and
structural reforms for growth. Komatsu will continue to make efforts for sustainable growth through a positive cycle of improving earnings and solving ESG issues into the future.
For the first six-month period (April 1- September 30, 2021) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the final year of the mid-term management plan, consolidated net sales totaled JPY 1,291.4 billion, up 34.8% from the corresponding period a year ago. In the construction, mining and utility equipment business, demand for both construction and mining equipment was strong around the world, except for China, as the adverse effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shrank from the corresponding period a year ago. Komatsu steadily captured expanding demand for new equipment and advanced sales of parts and service revenues, as it capitalized particularly on cross-sourcing to mitigate the negative impact of semiconductor and container shortages. As a result, sales expanded sharply from the corresponding period a year ago. In the industrial machinery and others business, with respect to the businesses of presses, sheet-metal machines, and machine tools, Komatsu improved sales from the corresponding period a year ago by completing installation work of machinery at overseas customers' plants, as the governments of related countries eased their regulations on economic activities. In addition, demand for the Excimer laser-related business for the semiconductor manufacturing industry remained brisk. As a result, sales advanced from the corresponding period a year ago.
With respect to profits for the first six-month period under review, operating income surged by 125.9% from the corresponding period a year ago, to JPY 136.2 billion. This was mainly due to expanded sales volume and improved selling prices in many regions in the construction, mining and utility equipment business, as well as the Japanese yen's depreciation. The operating income ratio improved by 4.3 percentage points to 10.6%. Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of affiliated companies expanded by 133.2% to JPY 136.5 billion. Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. climbed to JPY 93.1 billion, up 149.7%.
In the Komatsu Report 2021, an integrated report published in September, Komatsu has announced its long- term vision of achieving carbon neutrality, virtually zero carbon emissions, by 2050, as an extension from the management target spelled out in the mid-term management plan. In an effort to achieve this target, Komatsu has formed the Komatsu Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Alliance with leading mining companies to reduce GHG emissions in mines.
