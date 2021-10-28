Log in
    6301   JP3304200003

KOMATSU LTD.

(6301)
> FY2021 Six months

10/28/2021 | 02:21am EDT
Komatsu Ltd.

Sustainability Promotion Division

Corporate Communications Dept.

Tel: +81-(0)3-5561-2616

Date: October 28, 2021

URL: https://home.komatsu/en

Consolidated Business Results for Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2022 (U.S. GAAP)

1. Results for Six Months Ended September 30, 2021

(Amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen)

(1) Consolidated Financial Highlights

Millions of yen except per share amounts

Six Months ended

Six Months ended

Changes

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Increase (Decrease)

[A]

[B]

[A-B]

[(A-B)/B]

Net sales

1,291,400

957,717

333,683

34.8%

Operating income

136,284

60,342

75,942

125.9%

Income before income taxes and equity

136,509

58,530

77,979

133.2%

in earnings of affiliated companies

Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.

93,141

37,294

55,847

149.7%

Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.

per share (Yen)

¥98.56

Basic

¥39.48

¥59.08

Diluted

¥98.53

¥39.46

¥59.07

Note: Comprehensive income for six months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

2021: 112,684 millions of yen, up 126.0% from 2020

2020: 49,866 millions of yen, up 84.5% from 2019

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Millions of yen except per share amounts

As of September 30, 2021

As of March 31, 2021

Total assets

3,853,507

3,784,841

Total equity

2,113,861

2,012,025

Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity

1,997,728

1,912,297

Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity ratio

51.8%

50.5%

Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity per share (Yen)

¥2,113.41

¥2,023.34

- 1 -

2. Dividends

(For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2021 and ending March 31, 2022)

Yen

The entire FY ending March 31, 2022

The entire FY ended

Results

2022 Projections

March 31, 2021

First quarter period

Second quarter period

40.00

18.00

Third quarter period

Year-end

40.00

37.00

Total

80.00

55.00

Note: Changes in the latest projected cash dividend as of October 28, 2021: Applicable

3. Projections for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Millions of yen except per share amounts

2022

Changes

Increase (Decrease)

Net sales

2,683,000

22.5%

Operating income

282,000

68.5%

Income before income taxes and equity

277,000

70.2%

in earnings of affiliated companies

Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.

187,000

76.0%

Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.

¥197.85

per share - Basic (Yen)

Notes: 1) Changes in the latest projected consolidated business results as of October 28, 2021: Applicable

  1. Percentages shown above represent the rates of change compared with the corresponding period a year ago.

4. Others

  1. Changes in important subsidiaries during the six-month period under review: None
  2. Use of simplified accounting procedures and adoption of specific accounting procedures for the preparation of consolidated quarterly financial statements: None
  3. Changes in significant accounting rules, procedures and presentation and changes in significant accounting policies and estimates
    1. Changes resulting from revisions in accounting standards, etc.: None
    2. Changes in other matters except for 1) above: None

- 2 -

(4) Number of common shares outstanding

  1. The numbers of common shares issued (including treasury stock) were as follows: As of September 30, 2021: 973,145,800 shares

As of March 31, 2021:

972,887,610 shares

  1. The numbers of shares of treasury were as follows: As of September 30, 2021: 27,881,871 shares

As of March 31, 2021:

27,766,444 shares

  1. The weighted average numbers of common shares outstanding were as follows: Six months ended September 30, 2021: 944,147,853 shares
    Six months ended September 30, 2020: 944,084,657 shares

[Reference]

Results for Three Months ended September 30, 2021

Millions of yen except per share amounts

Three Months

Three Months

Changes

ended September

ended September

Increase (Decrease)

30, 2021

30, 2020

[A]

[B]

[A-B]

[(A-B)/B]

Net sales

643,134

498,986

144,148

28.9%

Operating income

74,534

33,423

41,111

123.0%

Income before income taxes and equity

75,055

30,033

45,022

149.9%

in earnings of affiliated companies

Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.

52,249

21,043

31,206

148.3%

Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.

per share (Yen)

¥55.29

Basic

¥22.27

¥33.02

Diluted

¥55.27

¥22.26

¥33.01

- 3 -

Appendix

Management Performance and Financial Conditions

  1. Outline of Operations and Business Results …………..……………………….. P.5
  2. Financial Conditions ……………………………………………..…………….. P.10
  3. Projection for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 ……………………….... P.10
  4. Others ……….………………………..……………………………………….... P.12

Consolidated Financial Statements

  1. Consolidated Balance Sheets …………………………………………………… P.13
  2. Consolidated Statements of Income and
    Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ...………………………… P.15
  3. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ……………………………………….. P.19
  4. Note to the Going Concern Assumption ……………………………………….. P.20
  5. Business Segment Information ………………………………………………… P.20
  6. Note in Case of Notable Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity ……. P.22

- 4 -

Management Performance and Financial Conditions

(1) Outline of Operations and Business Results

Komatsu Ltd. ("Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (together "Komatsu") have engaged in the three-yearmid-term management plan, "DANTOTSU Value - FORWARD Together for Sustainable Growth", to be completed in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. Under the mid-term management plan, Komatsu upholds three pillars of growth strategies of 1) value creation by means of innovation, 2) growth strategies based on business reforms, and

  1. structural reforms for growth. Komatsu will continue to make efforts for sustainable growth through a positive cycle of improving earnings and solving ESG issues into the future.
    For the first six-month period (April 1- September 30, 2021) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the final year of the mid-term management plan, consolidated net sales totaled JPY 1,291.4 billion, up 34.8% from the corresponding period a year ago. In the construction, mining and utility equipment business, demand for both construction and mining equipment was strong around the world, except for China, as the adverse effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shrank from the corresponding period a year ago. Komatsu steadily captured expanding demand for new equipment and advanced sales of parts and service revenues, as it capitalized particularly on cross-sourcing to mitigate the negative impact of semiconductor and container shortages. As a result, sales expanded sharply from the corresponding period a year ago. In the industrial machinery and others business, with respect to the businesses of presses, sheet-metal machines, and machine tools, Komatsu improved sales from the corresponding period a year ago by completing installation work of machinery at overseas customers' plants, as the governments of related countries eased their regulations on economic activities. In addition, demand for the Excimer laser-related business for the semiconductor manufacturing industry remained brisk. As a result, sales advanced from the corresponding period a year ago.
    With respect to profits for the first six-month period under review, operating income surged by 125.9% from the corresponding period a year ago, to JPY 136.2 billion. This was mainly due to expanded sales volume and improved selling prices in many regions in the construction, mining and utility equipment business, as well as the Japanese yen's depreciation. The operating income ratio improved by 4.3 percentage points to 10.6%. Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of affiliated companies expanded by 133.2% to JPY 136.5 billion. Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. climbed to JPY 93.1 billion, up 149.7%.
    In the Komatsu Report 2021, an integrated report published in September, Komatsu has announced its long- term vision of achieving carbon neutrality, virtually zero carbon emissions, by 2050, as an extension from the management target spelled out in the mid-term management plan. In an effort to achieve this target, Komatsu has formed the Komatsu Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Alliance with leading mining companies to reduce GHG emissions in mines.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Komatsu Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 06:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
