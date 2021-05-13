Log in
  Komatsu Ltd.
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Komatsu Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
KOMATSU LTD.

-Creating value through manufacturing and technology innovation to empower a sustainable future where people, businesses and our planet thrive together- 100th Anniversary Commemorative Activities: Renewal of Komatsu-no-mori

05/13/2021 | 03:48am EDT
May 13, 2021

Komatsu Ltd. (President and CEO: Hiroyuki Ogawa) (hereafter 'Komatsu') has welcomed its 100th anniversary today (May 13). As part of its100th anniversary commemorative activities, Komatsu has completed renewal of its Komatsu-no-mori facilities in Komatsu City, Ishikawa Prefecture.

Komatsu-no-mori renewal activity (full view)

Back in 2011 as part of its 90th anniversary commemorative activities, Komatsu opened Komatsu-no-mori as its facility to develop human resources of the Komatsu Group on a global scale and as the place to nurture children together with the local communities in Komatsu City, the original home for Komatsu.

As part of its 100th anniversary activities, Komatsu has placed the Waku-Waku History Pavilion to make sustainable contributions for local communities and take visitors back in time to look at Komatsu's history. Under the same initiatives, Komatsu has also placed a unit of the PC4000 super-large hydraulic excavator next to the 930E, a dump truck of the world's largest class which has been on exhibition there. Furthermore, there are other renewed facilities, such as the display area where children can learn the mechanisms of construction equipment, the area where children can enjoy the experience of operating a mini excavator under the roof, and the multi-purpose hall where science classes are held for children.

Komatsu plans to open Komatsu-no-mori after renewal, starting on June 1 (Tuesday)* and hopes that it will continue grow as the place to offer active opportunities to local communities by attracting many visitors, helping them become interested in manufacturing and nature, and learn about its technologies.

* Please be advised that this planned opening day may change in compliance with the request of the national and/or local government in relation to the conditions of coronavirus (COVID-19) infections.

Since its establishment in Komatsu City, Komatsu has committed to quality and reliability and worked to maximize the trust of all its stakeholders under the four management principles of global expansion, quality first, technological Innovation, and human resource development.

Looking into the next 100 years, on the occasion of its 100th anniversary, Komatsu not only looks back at its original beginnings, but will also continue to move forward with its stakeholders as it creates value through manufacturing and technology innovation to empower a sustainable future where people, businesses and our planet thrive together.

【Waku-Waku Komatsu History Pavilion (Renewed)】

Komatsu renewed Waku-Waku Komatsu Pavilion, which duplicates the architectural design of the original head office of Komatsu Ltd., into Waku-Waku History Pavilion. On the first floor, visitors will learn the 100-year history of Komatsu from the founding time to the present through exhibited materials and the video theater. On the second floor, visitors will be introduced to The KOMATSU Way, which conveys values and practices that all Komatsu Group employees must continuously inherit at their respective workplaces. All in all, this historical facility is designed to show Komatsu's 100-year footprints and future directions.

Waku-Waku Komatsu History Pavilion: 1F (left) and 2F (right) conceptual drawings

【Waku-Waku Komatsu Kids Pavilion (Renewed)】

While the Waku-Waku Komatsu Pavilion 2 was used as the place to receive group visitors, Komatsu has renewed it into an area where families with toddlers and other younger children can have a good time. There will be three zones to experience mechanical principles, learn about Komatsu's technologies, and meet Komatsu-original characters of 'Kikki's Workshop'. The video theater plans to show 'Micro Excavator POCO POKU POCO' with original characters.

Waku-Waku Komatsu Kids Pavilion

【Waku-Waku Komatsu Future Pavilion (New)】

The Waku-Waku Komatsu Future Pavilion is a new multi-purpose facility to nurture the growth of local children with local communities by holding Komatsu-no-mori classes, events, group tours, and the like. Komatsu has expanded the space to hold Komatsu-no-mori classes for more elementary pupils than before. Komatsu also plans to expand the curriculum. In the big hall, visitors will be able to experience operating a PC09 electric mini excavator, based on Komatsu's electrification technologies accumulated over the years.

PC09 electric mini excavator available in the Waku-Waku Komatsu Future Pavilion

【PC4000 super-large hydraulic excavator (New)】

PC4000 super-large hydraulic excavators for mining use are produced at Komatsu's Kanazawa Plant in Kanazawa City, Ishikawa Prefecture. The display unit measures 8 meters in height and has the bucket capacity of 22 cubic meters. As in the case of the 930E super-large dump truck, which has already been displayed, visitors will be able to climb into the cab and sit down in the operator seat as they are guided by Komatsu's staff.

Komatsu-no-mori: PC4000 super-large hydraulic excavator and 930E super-large dump truck

  • The information described is at the time of presentation and may be subject to advance notice.

Disclaimer

Komatsu Ltd. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 07:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
