General Motors and Komatsu on Tuesday said the companies would codevelop a hydrogen fuel cell power module for Komatsu's 930E electric drive mining truck.

The two companies will work together to design and validate the technology for the new module.

Fuel cells can provide zero tailpipe emissions solution for vehicles with extreme hauling requirements, the companies said. Komatsu's 930E mining truck has a nominal payload of 320 tons, the company said, adding "these vehicles typically operate at a single mine throughout their life, which simplifies the challenges of sizing and deploying an effective hydrogen refueling infrastructure to service the vehicle fleet."

Komatsu said it set a target of reducing its global emissions by 50% by 2030, along with a challenge target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

GM said it has a target to be fully carbon neutral in both products and operations by 2040.

